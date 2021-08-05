Sweet potato is a herbaceous perennial vine, bearing alternate heart-shaped or palmately lobed leaves and medium-sized sympetalous flowers. The edible tuberous root is long and tapered, with a smooth skin whose color ranges between yellow, orange, red, brown, purple, and beige. Its flesh ranges from beige through white, red, pink, violet, yellow, orange, and purple. Sweet potato varieties with white or pale yellow flesh are less sweet and moist than those with red, pink or orange flesh. China is the largest Sweet Potato market with about 65% market share. Africa is follower, accounting for about 19% market share. The key players are Zgganshu, FAO, China Custom, Societe, Uncomtrade, Zauba, CBP, NBS, Tradingeconomics, Dashboard, Zzys, Mof, Fara, Croptrust etc. Top 3 countries occupied about 74% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Sweet Potato in United States, including the following market information: United States Sweet Potato Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Sweet Potato Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) United States top five Sweet Potato companies in 2020 (%) The global Sweet Potato market size is expected to growth from US$ 32760 million in 2020 to US$ 38080 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2027.

The United States Sweet Potato market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Sweet Potato manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Sweet Potato Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) United States Sweet Potato Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Hannah Sweet Potatoes, Japanese Sweet Potatoes, Jewel Sweet Potatoes, Stokes Purple Sweet Potatoes, Garnet Sweet Potatoes United States Sweet Potato Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) United States Sweet Potato Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Commercial Food Industry, Home Food, Feed Industry

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Sweet Potato revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Sweet Potato revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Sweet Potato sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Sweet Potato sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Zgganshu, FAO, China Custom, Societe, Uncomtrade, Zauba, CBP, NBS, Tradingeconomics, Dashboard, Zzys, Mof, Fara, Croptrust

