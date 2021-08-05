Sweepstakes software, also referred to as competition marketing software, allows business to engage existing and potential customers through reward-based promotions. Web-based Sweepstakes Software is the most widely used type which takes up about 66.4% of the US and UK market in 2019. USA now is the key provider and consumer of sweepstakes software. USA took about 91.4% of the total market in 2019. But UK market will get a more fast growth rate in the next few years.Wishpond, Second Street, DojoMojo, Votigo (acquired Heyo in 2016), ViralSweep, ShortStack, etc. are the key suppliers in the US and UK sweepstakes software market. Top 5 took up about 48.3% of the total market in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Sweepstakes Software in United States, including the following market information: United States Sweepstakes Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Sweepstakes Software companies in 2020 (%) The global Sweepstakes Software market size is expected to growth from US$ 65 million in 2020 to US$ 139.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2027.

The United States Sweepstakes Software market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Sweepstakes Software Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Sweepstakes Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Sweepstakes Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Cloud Based, Web Based United States Sweepstakes Software Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Sweepstakes Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Large Enterprises, SMEs

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Sweepstakes Software revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Sweepstakes Software revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Wishpond, Second Street, Qualifio, ShortStack, Votigo, DojoMojo, Rafflecopter, Woobox, VYPER, ViralSweep

