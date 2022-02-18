Sweatshirt Market Demand, Volume, Growth ratio, Industry Challenges and Future Forecasts to 2028 | Chanel, Dior, Prada

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Sweatshirt Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sweatshirt report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sweatshirt market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sweatshirt market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sweatshirt market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sweatshirt market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sweatshirt market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Chanel, Dior, Prada, Adidas, Carhartt, Champion, Fox, Gildan, Hanes, Hollister, Nike, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Pierre Cardin, UA, Zara, PUMA, Lining, 361°, Uniqlo

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cotton

Fleece

Leather

Wool

Market Segmentation by Application:

Men’s

Women’s

Kid’s

The Sweatshirt Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sweatshirt market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sweatshirt market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sweatshirt Product Introduction

1.2 Global Sweatshirt Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Sweatshirt Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Sweatshirt Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Sweatshirt Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Sweatshirt Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Sweatshirt Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Sweatshirt Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Sweatshirt in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Sweatshirt Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Sweatshirt Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Sweatshirt Industry Trends

1.5.2 Sweatshirt Market Drivers

1.5.3 Sweatshirt Market Challenges

1.5.4 Sweatshirt Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Sweatshirt Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cotton

2.1.2 Fleece

2.1.3 Leather

2.1.4 Wool

2.2 Global Sweatshirt Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Sweatshirt Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Sweatshirt Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Sweatshirt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Sweatshirt Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Sweatshirt Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Sweatshirt Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Sweatshirt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Sweatshirt Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Men’s

3.1.2 Women’s

3.1.3 Kid’s

3.2 Global Sweatshirt Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Sweatshirt Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Sweatshirt Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Sweatshirt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Sweatshirt Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Sweatshirt Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Sweatshirt Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Sweatshirt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Sweatshirt Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Sweatshirt Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Sweatshirt Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Sweatshirt Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Sweatshirt Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Sweatshirt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Sweatshirt Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Sweatshirt Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Sweatshirt in 2021

4.2.3 Global Sweatshirt Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Sweatshirt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Sweatshirt Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Sweatshirt Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sweatshirt Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Sweatshirt Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Sweatshirt Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Sweatshirt Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Sweatshirt Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Sweatshirt Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Sweatshirt Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Sweatshirt Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Sweatshirt Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Sweatshirt Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Sweatshirt Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Sweatshirt Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Sweatshirt Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Sweatshirt Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Sweatshirt Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sweatshirt Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sweatshirt Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Sweatshirt Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Sweatshirt Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Sweatshirt Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Sweatshirt Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Sweatshirt Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Sweatshirt Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Chanel

7.1.1 Chanel Corporation Information

7.1.2 Chanel Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Chanel Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Chanel Sweatshirt Products Offered

7.1.5 Chanel Recent Development

7.2 Dior

7.2.1 Dior Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dior Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Dior Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Dior Sweatshirt Products Offered

7.2.5 Dior Recent Development

7.3 Prada

7.3.1 Prada Corporation Information

7.3.2 Prada Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Prada Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Prada Sweatshirt Products Offered

7.3.5 Prada Recent Development

7.4 Adidas

7.4.1 Adidas Corporation Information

7.4.2 Adidas Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Adidas Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Adidas Sweatshirt Products Offered

7.4.5 Adidas Recent Development

7.5 Carhartt

7.5.1 Carhartt Corporation Information

7.5.2 Carhartt Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Carhartt Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Carhartt Sweatshirt Products Offered

7.5.5 Carhartt Recent Development

7.6 Champion

7.6.1 Champion Corporation Information

7.6.2 Champion Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Champion Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Champion Sweatshirt Products Offered

7.6.5 Champion Recent Development

7.7 Fox

7.7.1 Fox Corporation Information

7.7.2 Fox Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Fox Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Fox Sweatshirt Products Offered

7.7.5 Fox Recent Development

7.8 Gildan

7.8.1 Gildan Corporation Information

7.8.2 Gildan Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Gildan Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Gildan Sweatshirt Products Offered

7.8.5 Gildan Recent Development

7.9 Hanes

7.9.1 Hanes Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hanes Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hanes Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hanes Sweatshirt Products Offered

7.9.5 Hanes Recent Development

7.10 Hollister

7.10.1 Hollister Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hollister Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hollister Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hollister Sweatshirt Products Offered

7.10.5 Hollister Recent Development

7.11 Nike

7.11.1 Nike Corporation Information

7.11.2 Nike Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Nike Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Nike Sweatshirt Products Offered

7.11.5 Nike Recent Development

7.12 Louis Vuitton

7.12.1 Louis Vuitton Corporation Information

7.12.2 Louis Vuitton Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Louis Vuitton Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Louis Vuitton Products Offered

7.12.5 Louis Vuitton Recent Development

7.13 Burberry

7.13.1 Burberry Corporation Information

7.13.2 Burberry Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Burberry Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Burberry Products Offered

7.13.5 Burberry Recent Development

7.14 Pierre Cardin

7.14.1 Pierre Cardin Corporation Information

7.14.2 Pierre Cardin Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Pierre Cardin Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Pierre Cardin Products Offered

7.14.5 Pierre Cardin Recent Development

7.15 UA

7.15.1 UA Corporation Information

7.15.2 UA Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 UA Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 UA Products Offered

7.15.5 UA Recent Development

7.16 Zara

7.16.1 Zara Corporation Information

7.16.2 Zara Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Zara Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Zara Products Offered

7.16.5 Zara Recent Development

7.17 PUMA

7.17.1 PUMA Corporation Information

7.17.2 PUMA Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 PUMA Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 PUMA Products Offered

7.17.5 PUMA Recent Development

7.18 Lining

7.18.1 Lining Corporation Information

7.18.2 Lining Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Lining Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Lining Products Offered

7.18.5 Lining Recent Development

7.19 361°

7.19.1 361° Corporation Information

7.19.2 361° Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 361° Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 361° Products Offered

7.19.5 361° Recent Development

7.20 Uniqlo

7.20.1 Uniqlo Corporation Information

7.20.2 Uniqlo Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Uniqlo Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Uniqlo Products Offered

7.20.5 Uniqlo Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Sweatshirt Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Sweatshirt Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Sweatshirt Distributors

8.3 Sweatshirt Production Mode & Process

8.4 Sweatshirt Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Sweatshirt Sales Channels

8.4.2 Sweatshirt Distributors

8.5 Sweatshirt Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”