Sweaters Market Key Players to See Huge Investments Opportunities by 2027| Nike, Columbia, The North Face

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Sweaters market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sweaters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sweaters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sweaters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sweaters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sweaters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sweaters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sweaters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sweaters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sweaters Market Research Report: Nike, Columbia, The North Face, Augusta Sportswear, Kadena, Bay Island, Medi, Mizuno, Puma, Adidas, Fila, Kappa, Lotto, LINING, ANTA, Xtep, 361sport, Erke, PEAK
Global Sweaters Market Segmentation by Product: Cotton, Synthetic Fibers, Others
Global Sweaters Market Segmentation by Application: Men, Women, Kids
The Sweaters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sweaters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sweaters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the growth potential of the Sweaters market?
2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sweaters industry in the years to come?
6. What are the key challenges that the global Sweaters market may face in future?
7. Which are the leading companies in the global Sweaters market?
8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sweaters market?
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sweaters Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sweaters Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cotton
1.2.3 Synthetic Fibers
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sweaters Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Men
1.3.3 Women
1.3.4 Kids
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sweaters Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Sweaters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sweaters Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Sweaters Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Sweaters Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Sweaters by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Sweaters Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Sweaters Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Sweaters Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Sweaters Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Sweaters Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Sweaters Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Sweaters in 2021
3.2 Global Sweaters Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Sweaters Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global Sweaters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sweaters Revenue in 2021
3.3 Global Sweaters Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Sweaters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Sweaters Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Sweaters Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Sweaters Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
4.1.2 Global Sweaters Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
4.1.3 Global Sweaters Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.2 Global Sweaters Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Sweaters Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Sweaters Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
4.2.3 Global Sweaters Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.3 Global Sweaters Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Sweaters Price by Type (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Sweaters Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Sweaters Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Sweaters Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Sweaters Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Sweaters Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Sweaters Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Sweaters Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Sweaters Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Sweaters Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Sweaters Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Sweaters Price by Application (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Sweaters Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
6 North America
6.1 North America Sweaters Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Sweaters Sales by Type (2017-2028)
6.1.2 North America Sweaters Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Sweaters Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Sweaters Sales by Application (2017-2028)
6.2.2 North America Sweaters Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Sweaters Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Sweaters Sales by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.2 North America Sweaters Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Sweaters Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Sweaters Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 Europe Sweaters Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Sweaters Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Sweaters Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 Europe Sweaters Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Sweaters Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Sweaters Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 Europe Sweaters Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Sweaters Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Sweaters Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sweaters Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia Pacific Sweaters Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sweaters Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Sweaters Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia Pacific Sweaters Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Sweaters Sales by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Sweaters Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Sweaters Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Sweaters Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Latin America Sweaters Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Sweaters Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Sweaters Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Latin America Sweaters Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Sweaters Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Sweaters Sales by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Latin America Sweaters Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Sweaters Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sweaters Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sweaters Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Sweaters Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sweaters Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sweaters Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Sweaters Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sweaters Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sweaters Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Nike
11.1.1 Nike Corporation Information
11.1.2 Nike Overview
11.1.3 Nike Sweaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.1.4 Nike Sweaters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.1.5 Nike Recent Developments
11.2 Columbia
11.2.1 Columbia Corporation Information
11.2.2 Columbia Overview
11.2.3 Columbia Sweaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.2.4 Columbia Sweaters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.2.5 Columbia Recent Developments
11.3 The North Face
11.3.1 The North Face Corporation Information
11.3.2 The North Face Overview
11.3.3 The North Face Sweaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.3.4 The North Face Sweaters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.3.5 The North Face Recent Developments
11.4 Augusta Sportswear
11.4.1 Augusta Sportswear Corporation Information
11.4.2 Augusta Sportswear Overview
11.4.3 Augusta Sportswear Sweaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.4.4 Augusta Sportswear Sweaters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.4.5 Augusta Sportswear Recent Developments
11.5 Kadena
11.5.1 Kadena Corporation Information
11.5.2 Kadena Overview
11.5.3 Kadena Sweaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.5.4 Kadena Sweaters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.5.5 Kadena Recent Developments
11.6 Bay Island
11.6.1 Bay Island Corporation Information
11.6.2 Bay Island Overview
11.6.3 Bay Island Sweaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.6.4 Bay Island Sweaters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.6.5 Bay Island Recent Developments
11.7 Medi
11.7.1 Medi Corporation Information
11.7.2 Medi Overview
11.7.3 Medi Sweaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.7.4 Medi Sweaters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.7.5 Medi Recent Developments
11.8 Mizuno
11.8.1 Mizuno Corporation Information
11.8.2 Mizuno Overview
11.8.3 Mizuno Sweaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.8.4 Mizuno Sweaters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.8.5 Mizuno Recent Developments
11.9 Puma
11.9.1 Puma Corporation Information
11.9.2 Puma Overview
11.9.3 Puma Sweaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.9.4 Puma Sweaters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.9.5 Puma Recent Developments
11.10 Adidas
11.10.1 Adidas Corporation Information
11.10.2 Adidas Overview
11.10.3 Adidas Sweaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.10.4 Adidas Sweaters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.10.5 Adidas Recent Developments
11.11 Fila
11.11.1 Fila Corporation Information
11.11.2 Fila Overview
11.11.3 Fila Sweaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.11.4 Fila Sweaters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.11.5 Fila Recent Developments
11.12 Kappa
11.12.1 Kappa Corporation Information
11.12.2 Kappa Overview
11.12.3 Kappa Sweaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.12.4 Kappa Sweaters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.12.5 Kappa Recent Developments
11.13 Lotto
11.13.1 Lotto Corporation Information
11.13.2 Lotto Overview
11.13.3 Lotto Sweaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.13.4 Lotto Sweaters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.13.5 Lotto Recent Developments
11.14 LINING
11.14.1 LINING Corporation Information
11.14.2 LINING Overview
11.14.3 LINING Sweaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.14.4 LINING Sweaters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.14.5 LINING Recent Developments
11.15 ANTA
11.15.1 ANTA Corporation Information
11.15.2 ANTA Overview
11.15.3 ANTA Sweaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.15.4 ANTA Sweaters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.15.5 ANTA Recent Developments
11.16 Xtep
11.16.1 Xtep Corporation Information
11.16.2 Xtep Overview
11.16.3 Xtep Sweaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.16.4 Xtep Sweaters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.16.5 Xtep Recent Developments
11.17 361sport
11.17.1 361sport Corporation Information
11.17.2 361sport Overview
11.17.3 361sport Sweaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.17.4 361sport Sweaters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.17.5 361sport Recent Developments
11.18 Erke
11.18.1 Erke Corporation Information
11.18.2 Erke Overview
11.18.3 Erke Sweaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.18.4 Erke Sweaters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.18.5 Erke Recent Developments
11.19 PEAK
11.19.1 PEAK Corporation Information
11.19.2 PEAK Overview
11.19.3 PEAK Sweaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.19.4 PEAK Sweaters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.19.5 PEAK Recent Developments
12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Sweaters Industry Chain Analysis
12.2 Sweaters Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Sweaters Production Mode & Process
12.4 Sweaters Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Sweaters Sales Channels
12.4.2 Sweaters Distributors
12.5 Sweaters Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Sweaters Industry Trends
13.2 Sweaters Market Drivers
13.3 Sweaters Market Challenges
13.4 Sweaters Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Sweaters Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
