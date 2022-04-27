Sustainable Jeans Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2022 | Reformation, Levi’s, Warp + Weft

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Sustainable Jeans market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Sustainable Jeans market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Sustainable Jeans market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Sustainable Jeans market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Sustainable Jeans market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Sustainable Jeans market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Sustainable Jeans report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sustainable Jeans Market Research Report: Reformation

Levi’s

Warp + Weft

Nudie Jeans

Mott & Bow

Boyish

Outland Denim

ABLE

Buck Mason

DL1961

Citizens of Humanity

Pangaia

Re/Done

Kuyichi

Rails

Frame

Mother Denim



Global Sustainable Jeans Market Segmentation by Product: Organic Raw Materials

Recycled Raw Materials



Global Sustainable Jeans Market Segmentation by Application: Adults

Teenagers

Children



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Sustainable Jeans market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Sustainable Jeans research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Sustainable Jeans market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Sustainable Jeans market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Sustainable Jeans report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sustainable Jeans Product Introduction

1.2 Global Sustainable Jeans Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Sustainable Jeans Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Sustainable Jeans Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Sustainable Jeans Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Sustainable Jeans Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Sustainable Jeans Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Sustainable Jeans Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Sustainable Jeans in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Sustainable Jeans Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Sustainable Jeans Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Sustainable Jeans Industry Trends

1.5.2 Sustainable Jeans Market Drivers

1.5.3 Sustainable Jeans Market Challenges

1.5.4 Sustainable Jeans Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Sustainable Jeans Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Organic Raw Materials

2.1.2 Recycled Raw Materials

2.2 Global Sustainable Jeans Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Sustainable Jeans Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Sustainable Jeans Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Sustainable Jeans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Sustainable Jeans Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Sustainable Jeans Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Sustainable Jeans Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Sustainable Jeans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Sustainable Jeans Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Adults

3.1.2 Teenagers

3.1.3 Children

3.2 Global Sustainable Jeans Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Sustainable Jeans Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Sustainable Jeans Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Sustainable Jeans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Sustainable Jeans Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Sustainable Jeans Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Sustainable Jeans Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Sustainable Jeans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Sustainable Jeans Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Sustainable Jeans Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Sustainable Jeans Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Sustainable Jeans Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Sustainable Jeans Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Sustainable Jeans Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Sustainable Jeans Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Sustainable Jeans Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Sustainable Jeans in 2021

4.2.3 Global Sustainable Jeans Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Sustainable Jeans Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Sustainable Jeans Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Sustainable Jeans Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sustainable Jeans Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Sustainable Jeans Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Sustainable Jeans Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Sustainable Jeans Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Sustainable Jeans Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Sustainable Jeans Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Sustainable Jeans Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Sustainable Jeans Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Sustainable Jeans Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Sustainable Jeans Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Sustainable Jeans Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Sustainable Jeans Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Sustainable Jeans Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Sustainable Jeans Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Sustainable Jeans Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Jeans Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Jeans Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Sustainable Jeans Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Sustainable Jeans Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Sustainable Jeans Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Sustainable Jeans Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Jeans Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Jeans Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Reformation

7.1.1 Reformation Corporation Information

7.1.2 Reformation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Reformation Sustainable Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Reformation Sustainable Jeans Products Offered

7.1.5 Reformation Recent Development

7.2 Levi’s

7.2.1 Levi’s Corporation Information

7.2.2 Levi’s Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Levi’s Sustainable Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Levi’s Sustainable Jeans Products Offered

7.2.5 Levi’s Recent Development

7.3 Warp + Weft

7.3.1 Warp + Weft Corporation Information

7.3.2 Warp + Weft Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Warp + Weft Sustainable Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Warp + Weft Sustainable Jeans Products Offered

7.3.5 Warp + Weft Recent Development

7.4 Nudie Jeans

7.4.1 Nudie Jeans Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nudie Jeans Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Nudie Jeans Sustainable Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Nudie Jeans Sustainable Jeans Products Offered

7.4.5 Nudie Jeans Recent Development

7.5 Mott & Bow

7.5.1 Mott & Bow Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mott & Bow Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mott & Bow Sustainable Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mott & Bow Sustainable Jeans Products Offered

7.5.5 Mott & Bow Recent Development

7.6 Boyish

7.6.1 Boyish Corporation Information

7.6.2 Boyish Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Boyish Sustainable Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Boyish Sustainable Jeans Products Offered

7.6.5 Boyish Recent Development

7.7 Outland Denim

7.7.1 Outland Denim Corporation Information

7.7.2 Outland Denim Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Outland Denim Sustainable Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Outland Denim Sustainable Jeans Products Offered

7.7.5 Outland Denim Recent Development

7.8 ABLE

7.8.1 ABLE Corporation Information

7.8.2 ABLE Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ABLE Sustainable Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ABLE Sustainable Jeans Products Offered

7.8.5 ABLE Recent Development

7.9 Buck Mason

7.9.1 Buck Mason Corporation Information

7.9.2 Buck Mason Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Buck Mason Sustainable Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Buck Mason Sustainable Jeans Products Offered

7.9.5 Buck Mason Recent Development

7.10 DL1961

7.10.1 DL1961 Corporation Information

7.10.2 DL1961 Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 DL1961 Sustainable Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 DL1961 Sustainable Jeans Products Offered

7.10.5 DL1961 Recent Development

7.11 Citizens of Humanity

7.11.1 Citizens of Humanity Corporation Information

7.11.2 Citizens of Humanity Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Citizens of Humanity Sustainable Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Citizens of Humanity Sustainable Jeans Products Offered

7.11.5 Citizens of Humanity Recent Development

7.12 Pangaia

7.12.1 Pangaia Corporation Information

7.12.2 Pangaia Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Pangaia Sustainable Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Pangaia Products Offered

7.12.5 Pangaia Recent Development

7.13 Re/Done

7.13.1 Re/Done Corporation Information

7.13.2 Re/Done Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Re/Done Sustainable Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Re/Done Products Offered

7.13.5 Re/Done Recent Development

7.14 Kuyichi

7.14.1 Kuyichi Corporation Information

7.14.2 Kuyichi Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Kuyichi Sustainable Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Kuyichi Products Offered

7.14.5 Kuyichi Recent Development

7.15 Rails

7.15.1 Rails Corporation Information

7.15.2 Rails Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Rails Sustainable Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Rails Products Offered

7.15.5 Rails Recent Development

7.16 Frame

7.16.1 Frame Corporation Information

7.16.2 Frame Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Frame Sustainable Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Frame Products Offered

7.16.5 Frame Recent Development

7.17 Mother Denim

7.17.1 Mother Denim Corporation Information

7.17.2 Mother Denim Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Mother Denim Sustainable Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Mother Denim Products Offered

7.17.5 Mother Denim Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Sustainable Jeans Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Sustainable Jeans Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Sustainable Jeans Distributors

8.3 Sustainable Jeans Production Mode & Process

8.4 Sustainable Jeans Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Sustainable Jeans Sales Channels

8.4.2 Sustainable Jeans Distributors

8.5 Sustainable Jeans Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

