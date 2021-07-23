Sustainable Fuel Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2027 | Aemetis, Amyris Inc, Avfuel Corporation

“

The report titled Global Sustainable Fuel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sustainable Fuel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sustainable Fuel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sustainable Fuel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sustainable Fuel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sustainable Fuel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sustainable Fuel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sustainable Fuel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sustainable Fuel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sustainable Fuel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sustainable Fuel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sustainable Fuel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Aemetis, Amyris Inc, Avfuel Corporation, Ballard Power Systems, Eni (Italy), Fulcrum BioEnergy (United States), Gevo (United States), Hypoint, Lanzatech Inc, Neste (Finland), Petrixo Oil＆Gas LLC, Preem AB, Red Rock Biofuels, Sasol Limited, SG Preston, SkyNRG (Netherlands), Sundrop Fuels Inc., Velocys (UK), Virent Inc., World Energy (United States), Zeroavia

Market Segmentation by Product: Biofuels

Synthetic Fuel

Hydrogen Fuel



Market Segmentation by Application: Automobile

Ship

Aerospace

Other



The Sustainable Fuel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sustainable Fuel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sustainable Fuel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sustainable Fuel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sustainable Fuel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sustainable Fuel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sustainable Fuel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sustainable Fuel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Sustainable Fuel Market Overview

1.1 Sustainable Fuel Product Overview

1.2 Sustainable Fuel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Biofuels

1.2.2 Synthetic Fuel

1.2.3 Hydrogen Fuel

1.3 Global Sustainable Fuel Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Sustainable Fuel Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Sustainable Fuel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Sustainable Fuel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Sustainable Fuel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Sustainable Fuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Sustainable Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Sustainable Fuel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Sustainable Fuel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Sustainable Fuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Sustainable Fuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Sustainable Fuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Fuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Sustainable Fuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Fuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Sustainable Fuel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sustainable Fuel Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sustainable Fuel Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Sustainable Fuel Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sustainable Fuel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sustainable Fuel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sustainable Fuel Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sustainable Fuel Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sustainable Fuel as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sustainable Fuel Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sustainable Fuel Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Sustainable Fuel Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Sustainable Fuel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sustainable Fuel Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Sustainable Fuel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Sustainable Fuel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Sustainable Fuel Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Sustainable Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Sustainable Fuel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Sustainable Fuel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Sustainable Fuel Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Sustainable Fuel by Application

4.1 Sustainable Fuel Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automobile

4.1.2 Ship

4.1.3 Aerospace

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Sustainable Fuel Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Sustainable Fuel Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Sustainable Fuel Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Sustainable Fuel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Sustainable Fuel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Sustainable Fuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Sustainable Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Sustainable Fuel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Sustainable Fuel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Sustainable Fuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Sustainable Fuel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sustainable Fuel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Fuel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Sustainable Fuel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Fuel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Sustainable Fuel by Country

5.1 North America Sustainable Fuel Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Sustainable Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Sustainable Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Sustainable Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Sustainable Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Sustainable Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Sustainable Fuel by Country

6.1 Europe Sustainable Fuel Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Sustainable Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Sustainable Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Sustainable Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Sustainable Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Sustainable Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Fuel by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Fuel Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Fuel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Fuel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Fuel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Fuel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Sustainable Fuel by Country

8.1 Latin America Sustainable Fuel Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Sustainable Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Sustainable Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Sustainable Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Sustainable Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Sustainable Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Fuel by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Fuel Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sustainable Fuel Business

10.1 Aemetis

10.1.1 Aemetis Corporation Information

10.1.2 Aemetis Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Aemetis Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Aemetis Sustainable Fuel Products Offered

10.1.5 Aemetis Recent Development

10.2 Amyris Inc

10.2.1 Amyris Inc Corporation Information

10.2.2 Amyris Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Amyris Inc Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Aemetis Sustainable Fuel Products Offered

10.2.5 Amyris Inc Recent Development

10.3 Avfuel Corporation

10.3.1 Avfuel Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Avfuel Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Avfuel Corporation Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Avfuel Corporation Sustainable Fuel Products Offered

10.3.5 Avfuel Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Ballard Power Systems

10.4.1 Ballard Power Systems Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ballard Power Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Ballard Power Systems Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Ballard Power Systems Sustainable Fuel Products Offered

10.4.5 Ballard Power Systems Recent Development

10.5 Eni (Italy)

10.5.1 Eni (Italy) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Eni (Italy) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Eni (Italy) Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Eni (Italy) Sustainable Fuel Products Offered

10.5.5 Eni (Italy) Recent Development

10.6 Fulcrum BioEnergy (United States)

10.6.1 Fulcrum BioEnergy (United States) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Fulcrum BioEnergy (United States) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Fulcrum BioEnergy (United States) Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Fulcrum BioEnergy (United States) Sustainable Fuel Products Offered

10.6.5 Fulcrum BioEnergy (United States) Recent Development

10.7 Gevo (United States)

10.7.1 Gevo (United States) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Gevo (United States) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Gevo (United States) Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Gevo (United States) Sustainable Fuel Products Offered

10.7.5 Gevo (United States) Recent Development

10.8 Hypoint

10.8.1 Hypoint Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hypoint Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hypoint Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hypoint Sustainable Fuel Products Offered

10.8.5 Hypoint Recent Development

10.9 Lanzatech Inc

10.9.1 Lanzatech Inc Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lanzatech Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Lanzatech Inc Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Lanzatech Inc Sustainable Fuel Products Offered

10.9.5 Lanzatech Inc Recent Development

10.10 Neste (Finland)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sustainable Fuel Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Neste (Finland) Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Neste (Finland) Recent Development

10.11 Petrixo Oil＆Gas LLC

10.11.1 Petrixo Oil＆Gas LLC Corporation Information

10.11.2 Petrixo Oil＆Gas LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Petrixo Oil＆Gas LLC Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Petrixo Oil＆Gas LLC Sustainable Fuel Products Offered

10.11.5 Petrixo Oil＆Gas LLC Recent Development

10.12 Preem AB

10.12.1 Preem AB Corporation Information

10.12.2 Preem AB Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Preem AB Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Preem AB Sustainable Fuel Products Offered

10.12.5 Preem AB Recent Development

10.13 Red Rock Biofuels

10.13.1 Red Rock Biofuels Corporation Information

10.13.2 Red Rock Biofuels Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Red Rock Biofuels Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Red Rock Biofuels Sustainable Fuel Products Offered

10.13.5 Red Rock Biofuels Recent Development

10.14 Sasol Limited

10.14.1 Sasol Limited Corporation Information

10.14.2 Sasol Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Sasol Limited Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Sasol Limited Sustainable Fuel Products Offered

10.14.5 Sasol Limited Recent Development

10.15 SG Preston

10.15.1 SG Preston Corporation Information

10.15.2 SG Preston Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 SG Preston Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 SG Preston Sustainable Fuel Products Offered

10.15.5 SG Preston Recent Development

10.16 SkyNRG (Netherlands)

10.16.1 SkyNRG (Netherlands) Corporation Information

10.16.2 SkyNRG (Netherlands) Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 SkyNRG (Netherlands) Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 SkyNRG (Netherlands) Sustainable Fuel Products Offered

10.16.5 SkyNRG (Netherlands) Recent Development

10.17 Sundrop Fuels Inc.

10.17.1 Sundrop Fuels Inc. Corporation Information

10.17.2 Sundrop Fuels Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Sundrop Fuels Inc. Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Sundrop Fuels Inc. Sustainable Fuel Products Offered

10.17.5 Sundrop Fuels Inc. Recent Development

10.18 Velocys (UK)

10.18.1 Velocys (UK) Corporation Information

10.18.2 Velocys (UK) Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Velocys (UK) Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Velocys (UK) Sustainable Fuel Products Offered

10.18.5 Velocys (UK) Recent Development

10.19 Virent Inc.

10.19.1 Virent Inc. Corporation Information

10.19.2 Virent Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Virent Inc. Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Virent Inc. Sustainable Fuel Products Offered

10.19.5 Virent Inc. Recent Development

10.20 World Energy (United States)

10.20.1 World Energy (United States) Corporation Information

10.20.2 World Energy (United States) Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 World Energy (United States) Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 World Energy (United States) Sustainable Fuel Products Offered

10.20.5 World Energy (United States) Recent Development

10.21 Zeroavia

10.21.1 Zeroavia Corporation Information

10.21.2 Zeroavia Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Zeroavia Sustainable Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Zeroavia Sustainable Fuel Products Offered

10.21.5 Zeroavia Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sustainable Fuel Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sustainable Fuel Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Sustainable Fuel Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Sustainable Fuel Distributors

12.3 Sustainable Fuel Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

