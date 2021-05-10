Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Challenges, Growth Drivers and Applications Analysis Forecast 2027 | Solenis, Arkema, BASF

“

The report titled Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Solenis, Arkema, BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Mitsui Chemical, Stora Enso, Sierra Coating Technologies, Teknos, Cortec Corporation, Michelman, OMNOVA Solutions, Sonoco Products Company, Metsä Board

Market Segmentation by Product: Advanced Aqueous Polymers

Bioploymers

PLA

Other Bio-based Plastics



Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Automotive Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Others



The Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Advanced Aqueous Polymers

1.2.3 Bioploymers

1.2.4 PLA

1.2.5 Other Bio-based Plastics

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Food and Beverage Industry

1.3.4 Automotive Industry

1.3.5 Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Industry Trends

2.4.2 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Drivers

2.4.3 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Challenges

2.4.4 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Restraints

3 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales

3.1 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Solenis

12.1.1 Solenis Corporation Information

12.1.2 Solenis Overview

12.1.3 Solenis Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Solenis Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products and Services

12.1.5 Solenis Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Solenis Recent Developments

12.2 Arkema

12.2.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.2.2 Arkema Overview

12.2.3 Arkema Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Arkema Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products and Services

12.2.5 Arkema Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Arkema Recent Developments

12.3 BASF

12.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.3.2 BASF Overview

12.3.3 BASF Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BASF Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products and Services

12.3.5 BASF Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

12.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Overview

12.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products and Services

12.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments

12.5 Mitsui Chemical

12.5.1 Mitsui Chemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mitsui Chemical Overview

12.5.3 Mitsui Chemical Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mitsui Chemical Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products and Services

12.5.5 Mitsui Chemical Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Mitsui Chemical Recent Developments

12.6 Stora Enso

12.6.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

12.6.2 Stora Enso Overview

12.6.3 Stora Enso Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Stora Enso Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products and Services

12.6.5 Stora Enso Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Stora Enso Recent Developments

12.7 Sierra Coating Technologies

12.7.1 Sierra Coating Technologies Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sierra Coating Technologies Overview

12.7.3 Sierra Coating Technologies Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sierra Coating Technologies Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products and Services

12.7.5 Sierra Coating Technologies Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Sierra Coating Technologies Recent Developments

12.8 Teknos

12.8.1 Teknos Corporation Information

12.8.2 Teknos Overview

12.8.3 Teknos Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Teknos Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products and Services

12.8.5 Teknos Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Teknos Recent Developments

12.9 Cortec Corporation

12.9.1 Cortec Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Cortec Corporation Overview

12.9.3 Cortec Corporation Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Cortec Corporation Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products and Services

12.9.5 Cortec Corporation Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Cortec Corporation Recent Developments

12.10 Michelman

12.10.1 Michelman Corporation Information

12.10.2 Michelman Overview

12.10.3 Michelman Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Michelman Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products and Services

12.10.5 Michelman Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Michelman Recent Developments

12.11 OMNOVA Solutions

12.11.1 OMNOVA Solutions Corporation Information

12.11.2 OMNOVA Solutions Overview

12.11.3 OMNOVA Solutions Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 OMNOVA Solutions Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products and Services

12.11.5 OMNOVA Solutions Recent Developments

12.12 Sonoco Products Company

12.12.1 Sonoco Products Company Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sonoco Products Company Overview

12.12.3 Sonoco Products Company Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sonoco Products Company Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products and Services

12.12.5 Sonoco Products Company Recent Developments

12.13 Metsä Board

12.13.1 Metsä Board Corporation Information

12.13.2 Metsä Board Overview

12.13.3 Metsä Board Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Metsä Board Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products and Services

12.13.5 Metsä Board Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Production Mode & Process

13.4 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Channels

13.4.2 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Distributors

13.5 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

