Surgical Tapes Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast To 2027 | 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew

The report titled Global Surgical Tapes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Surgical Tapes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Surgical Tapes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Surgical Tapes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Surgical Tapes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Surgical Tapes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Surgical Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Surgical Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Surgical Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Surgical Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Surgical Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Surgical Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Nitto Medical, Cardinal Health, Henkel, Beiersdorf, Udaipur Surgicals, Medline Medical, Hartmann, Molnlycke, BSN, DYNAREX, McKesson, DUKAL, Winner Medical, PiaoAn Group, HaiNuo, 3L Medical, Nanfang Medical, Qiaopai Medical, 3H Medical, Huazhou PSA, Longer, Shandong Cheerain Medical

Market Segmentation by Product:

Breathable Non-woven Tape

Breathable PE Tape

Rayon Tape

Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape

Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Fixation

Medical Band-Aids

Others



The Surgical Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Surgical Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Surgical Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Surgical Tapes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Surgical Tapes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Surgical Tapes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Surgical Tapes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Surgical Tapes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surgical Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Surgical Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Surgical Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Surgical Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Surgical Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Surgical Tapes Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surgical Tapes Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Surgical Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Surgical Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Surgical Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Surgical Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surgical Tapes Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Surgical Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Tapes Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Surgical Tapes Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Tapes Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Surgical Tapes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Breathable Non-woven Tape

4.1.3 Breathable PE Tape

4.1.4 Rayon Tape

4.1.5 Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape

4.1.6 Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

4.1.7 Other

4.2 By Type – United States Surgical Tapes Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Surgical Tapes Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Surgical Tapes Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Surgical Tapes Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Surgical Tapes Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Surgical Tapes Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Surgical Tapes Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Surgical Tapes Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Surgical Tapes Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Surgical Tapes Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Fixation

5.1.3 Medical Band-Aids

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – United States Surgical Tapes Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Surgical Tapes Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Surgical Tapes Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Surgical Tapes Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Surgical Tapes Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Surgical Tapes Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Surgical Tapes Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Surgical Tapes Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Surgical Tapes Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 3M

6.1.1 3M Corporation Information

6.1.2 3M Overview

6.1.3 3M Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 3M Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.1.5 3M Recent Developments

6.2 Johnson & Johnson

6.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

6.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview

6.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

6.3 Smith & Nephew

6.3.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

6.3.2 Smith & Nephew Overview

6.3.3 Smith & Nephew Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Smith & Nephew Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.3.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Developments

6.4 Medtronic

6.4.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

6.4.2 Medtronic Overview

6.4.3 Medtronic Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Medtronic Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.4.5 Medtronic Recent Developments

6.5 Nitto Medical

6.5.1 Nitto Medical Corporation Information

6.5.2 Nitto Medical Overview

6.5.3 Nitto Medical Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Nitto Medical Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.5.5 Nitto Medical Recent Developments

6.6 Cardinal Health

6.6.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

6.6.2 Cardinal Health Overview

6.6.3 Cardinal Health Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Cardinal Health Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.6.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments

6.7 Henkel

6.7.1 Henkel Corporation Information

6.7.2 Henkel Overview

6.7.3 Henkel Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Henkel Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.7.5 Henkel Recent Developments

6.8 Beiersdorf

6.8.1 Beiersdorf Corporation Information

6.8.2 Beiersdorf Overview

6.8.3 Beiersdorf Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Beiersdorf Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.8.5 Beiersdorf Recent Developments

6.9 Udaipur Surgicals

6.9.1 Udaipur Surgicals Corporation Information

6.9.2 Udaipur Surgicals Overview

6.9.3 Udaipur Surgicals Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Udaipur Surgicals Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.9.5 Udaipur Surgicals Recent Developments

6.10 Medline Medical

6.10.1 Medline Medical Corporation Information

6.10.2 Medline Medical Overview

6.10.3 Medline Medical Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Medline Medical Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.10.5 Medline Medical Recent Developments

6.11 Hartmann

6.11.1 Hartmann Corporation Information

6.11.2 Hartmann Overview

6.11.3 Hartmann Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Hartmann Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.11.5 Hartmann Recent Developments

6.12 Molnlycke

6.12.1 Molnlycke Corporation Information

6.12.2 Molnlycke Overview

6.12.3 Molnlycke Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Molnlycke Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.12.5 Molnlycke Recent Developments

6.13 BSN

6.13.1 BSN Corporation Information

6.13.2 BSN Overview

6.13.3 BSN Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 BSN Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.13.5 BSN Recent Developments

6.14 DYNAREX

6.14.1 DYNAREX Corporation Information

6.14.2 DYNAREX Overview

6.14.3 DYNAREX Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 DYNAREX Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.14.5 DYNAREX Recent Developments

6.15 McKesson

6.15.1 McKesson Corporation Information

6.15.2 McKesson Overview

6.15.3 McKesson Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 McKesson Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.15.5 McKesson Recent Developments

6.16 DUKAL

6.16.1 DUKAL Corporation Information

6.16.2 DUKAL Overview

6.16.3 DUKAL Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 DUKAL Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.16.5 DUKAL Recent Developments

6.17 Winner Medical

6.17.1 Winner Medical Corporation Information

6.17.2 Winner Medical Overview

6.17.3 Winner Medical Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Winner Medical Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.17.5 Winner Medical Recent Developments

6.18 PiaoAn Group

6.18.1 PiaoAn Group Corporation Information

6.18.2 PiaoAn Group Overview

6.18.3 PiaoAn Group Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 PiaoAn Group Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.18.5 PiaoAn Group Recent Developments

6.19 HaiNuo

6.19.1 HaiNuo Corporation Information

6.19.2 HaiNuo Overview

6.19.3 HaiNuo Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.19.4 HaiNuo Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.19.5 HaiNuo Recent Developments

6.20 3L Medical

6.20.1 3L Medical Corporation Information

6.20.2 3L Medical Overview

6.20.3 3L Medical Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.20.4 3L Medical Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.20.5 3L Medical Recent Developments

6.21 Nanfang Medical

6.21.1 Nanfang Medical Corporation Information

6.21.2 Nanfang Medical Overview

6.21.3 Nanfang Medical Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Nanfang Medical Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.21.5 Nanfang Medical Recent Developments

6.22 Qiaopai Medical

6.22.1 Qiaopai Medical Corporation Information

6.22.2 Qiaopai Medical Overview

6.22.3 Qiaopai Medical Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Qiaopai Medical Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.22.5 Qiaopai Medical Recent Developments

6.23 3H Medical

6.23.1 3H Medical Corporation Information

6.23.2 3H Medical Overview

6.23.3 3H Medical Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.23.4 3H Medical Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.23.5 3H Medical Recent Developments

6.24 Huazhou PSA

6.24.1 Huazhou PSA Corporation Information

6.24.2 Huazhou PSA Overview

6.24.3 Huazhou PSA Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Huazhou PSA Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.24.5 Huazhou PSA Recent Developments

6.25 Longer

6.25.1 Longer Corporation Information

6.25.2 Longer Overview

6.25.3 Longer Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.25.4 Longer Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.25.5 Longer Recent Developments

6.26 Shandong Cheerain Medical

6.26.1 Shandong Cheerain Medical Corporation Information

6.26.2 Shandong Cheerain Medical Overview

6.26.3 Shandong Cheerain Medical Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.26.4 Shandong Cheerain Medical Surgical Tapes Product Description

6.26.5 Shandong Cheerain Medical Recent Developments

7 United States Surgical Tapes Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Surgical Tapes Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Surgical Tapes Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Surgical Tapes Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Surgical Tapes Industry Value Chain

9.2 Surgical Tapes Upstream Market

9.3 Surgical Tapes Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Surgical Tapes Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

