Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Outlook by Trend, Regional Demand, Product, and Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Quicksilver, Billabong International, Hurley, O’Neill

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Quicksilver, Billabong International, Hurley, O’Neill, RVCA, Volcom, Globe International, Reef Sports, Roxy, Ripcurl, Oakley

By Types:

Surf Apparel

Surf Accessories



By Applications:

Offline

Online







Table of Contents:

1 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Overview

1.1 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Product Overview

1.2 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Surf Apparel

1.2.2 Surf Accessories

1.3 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Surfing Apparel and Accessories Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Surfing Apparel and Accessories Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Surfing Apparel and Accessories as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Surfing Apparel and Accessories Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories by Application

4.1 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Offline

4.1.2 Online

4.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Surfing Apparel and Accessories by Country

5.1 North America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Surfing Apparel and Accessories by Country

6.1 Europe Surfing Apparel and Accessories Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Surfing Apparel and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Surfing Apparel and Accessories by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Surfing Apparel and Accessories Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Surfing Apparel and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Surfing Apparel and Accessories by Country

8.1 Latin America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Surfing Apparel and Accessories by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Surfing Apparel and Accessories Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Surfing Apparel and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Surfing Apparel and Accessories Business

10.1 Quicksilver

10.1.1 Quicksilver Corporation Information

10.1.2 Quicksilver Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Quicksilver Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Quicksilver Surfing Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

10.1.5 Quicksilver Recent Development

10.2 Billabong International

10.2.1 Billabong International Corporation Information

10.2.2 Billabong International Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Billabong International Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Quicksilver Surfing Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

10.2.5 Billabong International Recent Development

10.3 Hurley

10.3.1 Hurley Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hurley Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Hurley Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Hurley Surfing Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

10.3.5 Hurley Recent Development

10.4 O’Neill

10.4.1 O’Neill Corporation Information

10.4.2 O’Neill Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 O’Neill Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 O’Neill Surfing Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

10.4.5 O’Neill Recent Development

10.5 RVCA

10.5.1 RVCA Corporation Information

10.5.2 RVCA Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 RVCA Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 RVCA Surfing Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

10.5.5 RVCA Recent Development

10.6 Volcom

10.6.1 Volcom Corporation Information

10.6.2 Volcom Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Volcom Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Volcom Surfing Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

10.6.5 Volcom Recent Development

10.7 Globe International

10.7.1 Globe International Corporation Information

10.7.2 Globe International Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Globe International Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Globe International Surfing Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

10.7.5 Globe International Recent Development

10.8 Reef Sports

10.8.1 Reef Sports Corporation Information

10.8.2 Reef Sports Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Reef Sports Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Reef Sports Surfing Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

10.8.5 Reef Sports Recent Development

10.9 Roxy

10.9.1 Roxy Corporation Information

10.9.2 Roxy Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Roxy Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Roxy Surfing Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

10.9.5 Roxy Recent Development

10.10 Ripcurl

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Ripcurl Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Ripcurl Recent Development

10.11 Oakley

10.11.1 Oakley Corporation Information

10.11.2 Oakley Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Oakley Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Oakley Surfing Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

10.11.5 Oakley Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Distributors

12.3 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

