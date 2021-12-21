Surfboards Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | BIC Sport, FCS, Surftech

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Surfboards Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Surfboards report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Surfboards market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Surfboards market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Surfboards market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Surfboards market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Surfboards market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BIC Sport, FCS, Surftech, Quiksilver, Hobie, Rusty Surfboards, Xanadu Surfboards, Haydenshapes, boardworks Surf, Firewire Surfboards, McTavish Surfboards, Keeper Sports, True North Gear

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyurethane(P.U.) Boards

Balsa Boards

Hollow Wooden Boards

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Leisure Sports

Professional Sports



The Surfboards Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Surfboards market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Surfboards market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Surfboards Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Surfboards

1.2 Surfboards Segment by Materials

1.2.1 Global Surfboards Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Materials (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Polyurethane(P.U.) Boards

1.2.3 Balsa Boards

1.2.4 Hollow Wooden Boards

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Surfboards Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Surfboards Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Leisure Sports

1.3.3 Professional Sports

1.4 Global Surfboards Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Surfboards Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Surfboards Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Surfboards Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Surfboards Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Surfboards Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Surfboards Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Surfboards Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Surfboards Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Surfboards Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Surfboards Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Surfboards Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Surfboards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Surfboards Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Surfboards Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Surfboards Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Surfboards Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Surfboards Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Surfboards Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Surfboards Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Surfboards Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Surfboards Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Surfboards Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Surfboards Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Surfboards Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Surfboards Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Surfboards Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Surfboards Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Surfboards Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Surfboards Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Surfboards Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Surfboards Historic Market Analysis by Materials

4.1 Global Surfboards Sales Market Share by Materials (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Surfboards Revenue Market Share by Materials (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Surfboards Price by Materials (2016-2021)

5 Global Surfboards Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Surfboards Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Surfboards Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Surfboards Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 BIC Sport

6.1.1 BIC Sport Corporation Information

6.1.2 BIC Sport Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 BIC Sport Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 BIC Sport Surfboards Product Portfolio

6.1.5 BIC Sport Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 FCS

6.2.1 FCS Corporation Information

6.2.2 FCS Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 FCS Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 FCS Surfboards Product Portfolio

6.2.5 FCS Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Surftech

6.3.1 Surftech Corporation Information

6.3.2 Surftech Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Surftech Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Surftech Surfboards Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Surftech Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Quiksilver

6.4.1 Quiksilver Corporation Information

6.4.2 Quiksilver Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Quiksilver Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Quiksilver Surfboards Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Quiksilver Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Hobie

6.5.1 Hobie Corporation Information

6.5.2 Hobie Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Hobie Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Hobie Surfboards Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Hobie Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Rusty Surfboards

6.6.1 Rusty Surfboards Corporation Information

6.6.2 Rusty Surfboards Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Rusty Surfboards Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Rusty Surfboards Surfboards Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Rusty Surfboards Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Xanadu Surfboards

6.6.1 Xanadu Surfboards Corporation Information

6.6.2 Xanadu Surfboards Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Xanadu Surfboards Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Xanadu Surfboards Surfboards Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Xanadu Surfboards Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Haydenshapes

6.8.1 Haydenshapes Corporation Information

6.8.2 Haydenshapes Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Haydenshapes Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Haydenshapes Surfboards Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Haydenshapes Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 boardworks Surf

6.9.1 boardworks Surf Corporation Information

6.9.2 boardworks Surf Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 boardworks Surf Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 boardworks Surf Surfboards Product Portfolio

6.9.5 boardworks Surf Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Firewire Surfboards

6.10.1 Firewire Surfboards Corporation Information

6.10.2 Firewire Surfboards Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Firewire Surfboards Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Firewire Surfboards Surfboards Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Firewire Surfboards Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 McTavish Surfboards

6.11.1 McTavish Surfboards Corporation Information

6.11.2 McTavish Surfboards Surfboards Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 McTavish Surfboards Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 McTavish Surfboards Surfboards Product Portfolio

6.11.5 McTavish Surfboards Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Keeper Sports

6.12.1 Keeper Sports Corporation Information

6.12.2 Keeper Sports Surfboards Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Keeper Sports Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Keeper Sports Surfboards Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Keeper Sports Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 True North Gear

6.13.1 True North Gear Corporation Information

6.13.2 True North Gear Surfboards Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 True North Gear Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 True North Gear Surfboards Product Portfolio

6.13.5 True North Gear Recent Developments/Updates

7 Surfboards Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Surfboards Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Surfboards

7.4 Surfboards Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Surfboards Distributors List

8.3 Surfboards Customers

9 Surfboards Market Dynamics

9.1 Surfboards Industry Trends

9.2 Surfboards Growth Drivers

9.3 Surfboards Market Challenges

9.4 Surfboards Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Surfboards Market Estimates and Projections by Materials

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Surfboards by Materials (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Surfboards by Materials (2022-2027)

10.2 Surfboards Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Surfboards by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Surfboards by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Surfboards Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Surfboards by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Surfboards by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”