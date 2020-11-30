QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and United States Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

SAP, Oracle, Avetta, LLC, Cura Software Solutions, DHL International GmbH, GEP, LogicManager, Marsh LLC, MetricStream Inc., SZ DJI Technology, Jaggaer, Software AG, The AnyLogic Company, ISNetworld, Achilles, Coupa, Ivalua, IBM, Kinaxis, Dassault Systemes, HighJump, JDA Software Group, Infor, Descartes Systems Group, WiseTech Global, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Market Segment by Product Type: Software and Platforms, Services & Solutions Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Segment by Application: , Distribution & Logistics, Retail & Services, Manufacturing, Health Care, Others Based on

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Software and Platforms

1.2.3 Services & Solutions

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Distribution & Logistics

1.3.3 Retail & Services

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Health Care

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Revenue

3.4 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Area Served

3.6 Key Players Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 SAP

11.1.1 SAP Company Details

11.1.2 SAP Business Overview

11.1.3 SAP Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

11.1.4 SAP Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 SAP Recent Development

11.2 Oracle

11.2.1 Oracle Company Details

11.2.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.2.3 Oracle Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

11.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

11.3 Avetta, LLC

11.3.1 Avetta, LLC Company Details

11.3.2 Avetta, LLC Business Overview

11.3.3 Avetta, LLC Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

11.3.4 Avetta, LLC Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Avetta, LLC Recent Development

11.4 Cura Software Solutions

11.4.1 Cura Software Solutions Company Details

11.4.2 Cura Software Solutions Business Overview

11.4.3 Cura Software Solutions Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

11.4.4 Cura Software Solutions Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Cura Software Solutions Recent Development

11.5 DHL International GmbH

11.5.1 DHL International GmbH Company Details

11.5.2 DHL International GmbH Business Overview

11.5.3 DHL International GmbH Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

11.5.4 DHL International GmbH Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 DHL International GmbH Recent Development

11.6 GEP

11.6.1 GEP Company Details

11.6.2 GEP Business Overview

11.6.3 GEP Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

11.6.4 GEP Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 GEP Recent Development

11.7 LogicManager

11.7.1 LogicManager Company Details

11.7.2 LogicManager Business Overview

11.7.3 LogicManager Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

11.7.4 LogicManager Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 LogicManager Recent Development

11.8 Marsh LLC

11.8.1 Marsh LLC Company Details

11.8.2 Marsh LLC Business Overview

11.8.3 Marsh LLC Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

11.8.4 Marsh LLC Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Marsh LLC Recent Development

11.9 MetricStream Inc.

11.9.1 MetricStream Inc. Company Details

11.9.2 MetricStream Inc. Business Overview

11.9.3 MetricStream Inc. Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

11.9.4 MetricStream Inc. Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 MetricStream Inc. Recent Development

11.10 SZ DJI Technology

11.10.1 SZ DJI Technology Company Details

11.10.2 SZ DJI Technology Business Overview

11.10.3 SZ DJI Technology Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

11.10.4 SZ DJI Technology Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 SZ DJI Technology Recent Development

11.11 Jaggaer

10.11.1 Jaggaer Company Details

10.11.2 Jaggaer Business Overview

10.11.3 Jaggaer Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

10.11.4 Jaggaer Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Jaggaer Recent Development

11.12 Software AG

10.12.1 Software AG Company Details

10.12.2 Software AG Business Overview

10.12.3 Software AG Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

10.12.4 Software AG Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Software AG Recent Development

11.13 The AnyLogic Company

10.13.1 The AnyLogic Company Company Details

10.13.2 The AnyLogic Company Business Overview

10.13.3 The AnyLogic Company Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

10.13.4 The AnyLogic Company Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 The AnyLogic Company Recent Development

11.14 ISNetworld

10.14.1 ISNetworld Company Details

10.14.2 ISNetworld Business Overview

10.14.3 ISNetworld Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

10.14.4 ISNetworld Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 ISNetworld Recent Development

11.15 Achilles

10.15.1 Achilles Company Details

10.15.2 Achilles Business Overview

10.15.3 Achilles Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

10.15.4 Achilles Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Achilles Recent Development

11.16 Coupa

10.16.1 Coupa Company Details

10.16.2 Coupa Business Overview

10.16.3 Coupa Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

10.16.4 Coupa Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Coupa Recent Development

11.17 Ivalua

10.17.1 Ivalua Company Details

10.17.2 Ivalua Business Overview

10.17.3 Ivalua Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

10.17.4 Ivalua Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Ivalua Recent Development

11.18 IBM

10.18.1 IBM Company Details

10.18.2 IBM Business Overview

10.18.3 IBM Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

10.18.4 IBM Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 IBM Recent Development

11.19 Kinaxis

10.19.1 Kinaxis Company Details

10.19.2 Kinaxis Business Overview

10.19.3 Kinaxis Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

10.19.4 Kinaxis Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Kinaxis Recent Development

11.20 Dassault Systemes

10.20.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details

10.20.2 Dassault Systemes Business Overview

10.20.3 Dassault Systemes Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

10.20.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development

11.21 HighJump

10.21.1 HighJump Company Details

10.21.2 HighJump Business Overview

10.21.3 HighJump Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

10.21.4 HighJump Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 HighJump Recent Development

11.22 JDA Software Group

10.22.1 JDA Software Group Company Details

10.22.2 JDA Software Group Business Overview

10.22.3 JDA Software Group Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

10.22.4 JDA Software Group Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 JDA Software Group Recent Development

11.23 Infor

10.23.1 Infor Company Details

10.23.2 Infor Business Overview

10.23.3 Infor Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

10.23.4 Infor Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Infor Recent Development

11.24 Descartes Systems Group

10.24.1 Descartes Systems Group Company Details

10.24.2 Descartes Systems Group Business Overview

10.24.3 Descartes Systems Group Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

10.24.4 Descartes Systems Group Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Descartes Systems Group Recent Development

11.25 WiseTech Global

10.25.1 WiseTech Global Company Details

10.25.2 WiseTech Global Business Overview

10.25.3 WiseTech Global Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

10.25.4 WiseTech Global Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 WiseTech Global Recent Development

11.26 Manhattan Associates

10.26.1 Manhattan Associates Company Details

10.26.2 Manhattan Associates Business Overview

10.26.3 Manhattan Associates Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

10.26.4 Manhattan Associates Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Development

11.27 Epicor

10.27.1 Epicor Company Details

10.27.2 Epicor Business Overview

10.27.3 Epicor Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Introduction

10.27.4 Epicor Revenue in Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.27.5 Epicor Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

