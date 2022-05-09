Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market 2022: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And 2028 Forecast Research JDA Software, OM Partners, ToolsGroup

QY Research has recently published a new report, titled “Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Research Report 2022-2028″ The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Supply Chain Planning System of Record market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Supply Chain Planning System of Record market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Supply Chain Planning System of Record market.

The research report on the global Supply Chain Planning System of Record market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Supply Chain Planning System of Record market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Supply Chain Planning System of Record research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Supply Chain Planning System of Record market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Supply Chain Planning System of Record market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Supply Chain Planning System of Record market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have been scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Supply Chain Planning System of Record market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Supply Chain Planning System of Record market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Leading Players

JDA Software, OM Partners, ToolsGroup, Arkieva, Logility, RELEX Solutions, SAP, GAINSystems, Anaplan, DynaSys, Slimstock, Kinaxis, FuturMaster, Icron Technologies, Optimity Software, Demand Solutions, Blue Ridge, Oracle, E2open

Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Supply Chain Planning System of Record market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Supply Chain Planning System of Record market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Supply Chain Planning System of Record Segmentation by Product

Cloud-Based, On-Premises Supply Chain Planning System of Record

Supply Chain Planning System of Record Segmentation by Application

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users), Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users), Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Supply Chain Planning System of Record market?

How will the global Supply Chain Planning System of Record market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Supply Chain Planning System of Record market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Supply Chain Planning System of Record market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Supply Chain Planning System of Record market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Cloud-Based

1.2.3 On-Premises

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

1.3.3 Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

1.3.4 Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Supply Chain Planning System of Record Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Supply Chain Planning System of Record Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Supply Chain Planning System of Record Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Supply Chain Planning System of Record Industry Trends

2.3.2 Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Drivers

2.3.3 Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Challenges

2.3.4 Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Supply Chain Planning System of Record Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Supply Chain Planning System of Record Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Supply Chain Planning System of Record Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Supply Chain Planning System of Record Revenue

3.4 Global Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Supply Chain Planning System of Record Revenue in 2021

3.5 Supply Chain Planning System of Record Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Supply Chain Planning System of Record Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Supply Chain Planning System of Record Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Supply Chain Planning System of Record Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Supply Chain Planning System of Record Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Supply Chain Planning System of Record Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Supply Chain Planning System of Record Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Supply Chain Planning System of Record Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Planning System of Record Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 JDA Software

11.1.1 JDA Software Company Details

11.1.2 JDA Software Business Overview

11.1.3 JDA Software Supply Chain Planning System of Record Introduction

11.1.4 JDA Software Revenue in Supply Chain Planning System of Record Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 JDA Software Recent Developments

11.2 OM Partners

11.2.1 OM Partners Company Details

11.2.2 OM Partners Business Overview

11.2.3 OM Partners Supply Chain Planning System of Record Introduction

11.2.4 OM Partners Revenue in Supply Chain Planning System of Record Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 OM Partners Recent Developments

11.3 ToolsGroup

11.3.1 ToolsGroup Company Details

11.3.2 ToolsGroup Business Overview

11.3.3 ToolsGroup Supply Chain Planning System of Record Introduction

11.3.4 ToolsGroup Revenue in Supply Chain Planning System of Record Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 ToolsGroup Recent Developments

11.4 Arkieva

11.4.1 Arkieva Company Details

11.4.2 Arkieva Business Overview

11.4.3 Arkieva Supply Chain Planning System of Record Introduction

11.4.4 Arkieva Revenue in Supply Chain Planning System of Record Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Arkieva Recent Developments

11.5 Logility

11.5.1 Logility Company Details

11.5.2 Logility Business Overview

11.5.3 Logility Supply Chain Planning System of Record Introduction

11.5.4 Logility Revenue in Supply Chain Planning System of Record Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Logility Recent Developments

11.6 RELEX Solutions

11.6.1 RELEX Solutions Company Details

11.6.2 RELEX Solutions Business Overview

11.6.3 RELEX Solutions Supply Chain Planning System of Record Introduction

11.6.4 RELEX Solutions Revenue in Supply Chain Planning System of Record Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 RELEX Solutions Recent Developments

11.7 SAP

11.7.1 SAP Company Details

11.7.2 SAP Business Overview

11.7.3 SAP Supply Chain Planning System of Record Introduction

11.7.4 SAP Revenue in Supply Chain Planning System of Record Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 SAP Recent Developments

11.8 GAINSystems

11.8.1 GAINSystems Company Details

11.8.2 GAINSystems Business Overview

11.8.3 GAINSystems Supply Chain Planning System of Record Introduction

11.8.4 GAINSystems Revenue in Supply Chain Planning System of Record Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 GAINSystems Recent Developments

11.9 Anaplan

11.9.1 Anaplan Company Details

11.9.2 Anaplan Business Overview

11.9.3 Anaplan Supply Chain Planning System of Record Introduction

11.9.4 Anaplan Revenue in Supply Chain Planning System of Record Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 Anaplan Recent Developments

11.10 DynaSys

11.10.1 DynaSys Company Details

11.10.2 DynaSys Business Overview

11.10.3 DynaSys Supply Chain Planning System of Record Introduction

11.10.4 DynaSys Revenue in Supply Chain Planning System of Record Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 DynaSys Recent Developments

11.11 Slimstock

11.11.1 Slimstock Company Details

11.11.2 Slimstock Business Overview

11.11.3 Slimstock Supply Chain Planning System of Record Introduction

11.11.4 Slimstock Revenue in Supply Chain Planning System of Record Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Slimstock Recent Developments

11.12 Kinaxis

11.12.1 Kinaxis Company Details

11.12.2 Kinaxis Business Overview

11.12.3 Kinaxis Supply Chain Planning System of Record Introduction

11.12.4 Kinaxis Revenue in Supply Chain Planning System of Record Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 Kinaxis Recent Developments

11.13 FuturMaster

11.13.1 FuturMaster Company Details

11.13.2 FuturMaster Business Overview

11.13.3 FuturMaster Supply Chain Planning System of Record Introduction

11.13.4 FuturMaster Revenue in Supply Chain Planning System of Record Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 FuturMaster Recent Developments

11.14 Icron Technologies

11.14.1 Icron Technologies Company Details

11.14.2 Icron Technologies Business Overview

11.14.3 Icron Technologies Supply Chain Planning System of Record Introduction

11.14.4 Icron Technologies Revenue in Supply Chain Planning System of Record Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Icron Technologies Recent Developments

11.15 Optimity Software

11.15.1 Optimity Software Company Details

11.15.2 Optimity Software Business Overview

11.15.3 Optimity Software Supply Chain Planning System of Record Introduction

11.15.4 Optimity Software Revenue in Supply Chain Planning System of Record Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 Optimity Software Recent Developments

11.16 Demand Solutions

11.16.1 Demand Solutions Company Details

11.16.2 Demand Solutions Business Overview

11.16.3 Demand Solutions Supply Chain Planning System of Record Introduction

11.16.4 Demand Solutions Revenue in Supply Chain Planning System of Record Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 Demand Solutions Recent Developments

11.17 Blue Ridge

11.17.1 Blue Ridge Company Details

11.17.2 Blue Ridge Business Overview

11.17.3 Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning System of Record Introduction

11.17.4 Blue Ridge Revenue in Supply Chain Planning System of Record Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 Blue Ridge Recent Developments

11.18 Oracle

11.18.1 Oracle Company Details

11.18.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.18.3 Oracle Supply Chain Planning System of Record Introduction

11.18.4 Oracle Revenue in Supply Chain Planning System of Record Business (2017-2022)

11.18.5 Oracle Recent Developments

11.19 E2open

11.19.1 E2open Company Details

11.19.2 E2open Business Overview

11.19.3 E2open Supply Chain Planning System of Record Introduction

11.19.4 E2open Revenue in Supply Chain Planning System of Record Business (2017-2022)

11.19.5 E2open Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

