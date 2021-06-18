Supply Chain Analytics Software Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: , SAP, PeopleSoft, JDA, Manhattan, Ariba

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Supply Chain Analytics Software data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Supply Chain Analytics Software Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Supply Chain Analytics Software Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Supply Chain Analytics Software market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Supply Chain Analytics Software market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, SAP, PeopleSoft, JDA, Manhattan, Ariba, SAS, IBM Cognos, Tableau, TARGIT, Kinaxis, Birst, Logility

Market Segment by Product Type:

Cloud Based, Web Based

Market Segment by Application:

Large Enterprises, SMEs

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Supply Chain Analytics Software market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Supply Chain Analytics Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Supply Chain Analytics Software market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Supply Chain Analytics Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Supply Chain Analytics Software market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Supply Chain Analytics Software

1.1 Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Supply Chain Analytics Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Supply Chain Analytics Software Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Supply Chain Analytics Software Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Supply Chain Analytics Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Cloud Based

2.5 Web Based 3 Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Supply Chain Analytics Software Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Supply Chain Analytics Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Large Enterprises

3.5 SMEs 4 Supply Chain Analytics Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Supply Chain Analytics Software as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Supply Chain Analytics Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Supply Chain Analytics Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Supply Chain Analytics Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 SAP

5.1.1 SAP Profile

5.1.2 SAP Main Business

5.1.3 SAP Supply Chain Analytics Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 SAP Supply Chain Analytics Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.2 PeopleSoft

5.2.1 PeopleSoft Profile

5.2.2 PeopleSoft Main Business

5.2.3 PeopleSoft Supply Chain Analytics Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 PeopleSoft Supply Chain Analytics Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 PeopleSoft Recent Developments

5.3 JDA

5.5.1 JDA Profile

5.3.2 JDA Main Business

5.3.3 JDA Supply Chain Analytics Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 JDA Supply Chain Analytics Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Manhattan Recent Developments

5.4 Manhattan

5.4.1 Manhattan Profile

5.4.2 Manhattan Main Business

5.4.3 Manhattan Supply Chain Analytics Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Manhattan Supply Chain Analytics Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Manhattan Recent Developments

5.5 Ariba

5.5.1 Ariba Profile

5.5.2 Ariba Main Business

5.5.3 Ariba Supply Chain Analytics Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Ariba Supply Chain Analytics Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Ariba Recent Developments

5.6 SAS

5.6.1 SAS Profile

5.6.2 SAS Main Business

5.6.3 SAS Supply Chain Analytics Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 SAS Supply Chain Analytics Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 SAS Recent Developments

5.7 IBM Cognos

5.7.1 IBM Cognos Profile

5.7.2 IBM Cognos Main Business

5.7.3 IBM Cognos Supply Chain Analytics Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 IBM Cognos Supply Chain Analytics Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 IBM Cognos Recent Developments

5.8 Tableau

5.8.1 Tableau Profile

5.8.2 Tableau Main Business

5.8.3 Tableau Supply Chain Analytics Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Tableau Supply Chain Analytics Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Tableau Recent Developments

5.9 TARGIT

5.9.1 TARGIT Profile

5.9.2 TARGIT Main Business

5.9.3 TARGIT Supply Chain Analytics Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 TARGIT Supply Chain Analytics Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 TARGIT Recent Developments

5.10 Kinaxis

5.10.1 Kinaxis Profile

5.10.2 Kinaxis Main Business

5.10.3 Kinaxis Supply Chain Analytics Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Kinaxis Supply Chain Analytics Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Kinaxis Recent Developments

5.11 Birst

5.11.1 Birst Profile

5.11.2 Birst Main Business

5.11.3 Birst Supply Chain Analytics Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Birst Supply Chain Analytics Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Birst Recent Developments

5.12 Logility

5.12.1 Logility Profile

5.12.2 Logility Main Business

5.12.3 Logility Supply Chain Analytics Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Logility Supply Chain Analytics Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Logility Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Dynamics

11.1 Supply Chain Analytics Software Industry Trends

11.2 Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Drivers

11.3 Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Challenges

11.4 Supply Chain Analytics Software Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

