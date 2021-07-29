Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Overview and Forecast Report by 2027| Adjuno, Intelex Technologies, Epicor Software Corporation

Los Angeles, United States, July 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Supplier Relationship Management Software market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Supplier Relationship Management Software market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Supplier Relationship Management Software market.

The research report on the global Supplier Relationship Management Software market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Supplier Relationship Management Software market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Supplier Relationship Management Software research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Supplier Relationship Management Software market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Supplier Relationship Management Software market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Supplier Relationship Management Software market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Supplier Relationship Management Software market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Supplier Relationship Management Software market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Leading Players

Adjuno, Intelex Technologies, Epicor Software Corporation, MasterControl, Epicor, Ariba Inc., JDA Software Group, Oracle Corp., SAP AG, Iasta Inc., Zycus Inc., Neocase Software, Computer Sciences Corp, Biznet Solutions, Whiztec Software

Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Supplier Relationship Management Software market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Supplier Relationship Management Software market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Supplier Relationship Management Software Segmentation by Product

On-Premise, Cloud Based

Supplier Relationship Management Software Segmentation by Application

, Corporate Enterprise, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Education, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Supplier Relationship Management Software market?

How will the global Supplier Relationship Management Software market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Supplier Relationship Management Software market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Supplier Relationship Management Software market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Supplier Relationship Management Software market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Supplier Relationship Management Software 1.1 Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Supplier Relationship Management Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027 1.3 Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 1.4 Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 1.5 Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 1.6 Key Regions, Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 2.4 On-Premise 2.5 Cloud Based 3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 3.4 Corporate Enterprise 3.5 Healthcare 3.6 Government and Defense 3.7 Education 3.8 Others 4 Supplier Relationship Management Software Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Supplier Relationship Management Software Market 4.4 Global Top Players Supplier Relationship Management Software Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players Supplier Relationship Management Software Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 Adjuno

5.1.1 Adjuno Profile

5.1.2 Adjuno Main Business

5.1.3 Adjuno Supplier Relationship Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Adjuno Supplier Relationship Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Adjuno Recent Developments 5.2 Intelex Technologies

5.2.1 Intelex Technologies Profile

5.2.2 Intelex Technologies Main Business

5.2.3 Intelex Technologies Supplier Relationship Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Intelex Technologies Supplier Relationship Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Intelex Technologies Recent Developments 5.3 Epicor Software Corporation

5.3.1 Epicor Software Corporation Profile

5.3.2 Epicor Software Corporation Main Business

5.3.3 Epicor Software Corporation Supplier Relationship Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Epicor Software Corporation Supplier Relationship Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 MasterControl Recent Developments 5.4 MasterControl

5.4.1 MasterControl Profile

5.4.2 MasterControl Main Business

5.4.3 MasterControl Supplier Relationship Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 MasterControl Supplier Relationship Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 MasterControl Recent Developments 5.5 Epicor

5.5.1 Epicor Profile

5.5.2 Epicor Main Business

5.5.3 Epicor Supplier Relationship Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Epicor Supplier Relationship Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Epicor Recent Developments 5.6 Ariba Inc.

5.6.1 Ariba Inc. Profile

5.6.2 Ariba Inc. Main Business

5.6.3 Ariba Inc. Supplier Relationship Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Ariba Inc. Supplier Relationship Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Ariba Inc. Recent Developments 5.7 JDA Software Group

5.7.1 JDA Software Group Profile

5.7.2 JDA Software Group Main Business

5.7.3 JDA Software Group Supplier Relationship Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 JDA Software Group Supplier Relationship Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 JDA Software Group Recent Developments 5.8 Oracle Corp.

5.8.1 Oracle Corp. Profile

5.8.2 Oracle Corp. Main Business

5.8.3 Oracle Corp. Supplier Relationship Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Oracle Corp. Supplier Relationship Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Oracle Corp. Recent Developments 5.9 SAP AG

5.9.1 SAP AG Profile

5.9.2 SAP AG Main Business

5.9.3 SAP AG Supplier Relationship Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 SAP AG Supplier Relationship Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 SAP AG Recent Developments 5.10 Iasta Inc.

5.10.1 Iasta Inc. Profile

5.10.2 Iasta Inc. Main Business

5.10.3 Iasta Inc. Supplier Relationship Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Iasta Inc. Supplier Relationship Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Iasta Inc. Recent Developments 5.11 Zycus Inc.

5.11.1 Zycus Inc. Profile

5.11.2 Zycus Inc. Main Business

5.11.3 Zycus Inc. Supplier Relationship Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Zycus Inc. Supplier Relationship Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Zycus Inc. Recent Developments 5.12 Neocase Software

5.12.1 Neocase Software Profile

5.12.2 Neocase Software Main Business

5.12.3 Neocase Software Supplier Relationship Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Neocase Software Supplier Relationship Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Neocase Software Recent Developments 5.13 Computer Sciences Corp

5.13.1 Computer Sciences Corp Profile

5.13.2 Computer Sciences Corp Main Business

5.13.3 Computer Sciences Corp Supplier Relationship Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Computer Sciences Corp Supplier Relationship Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Computer Sciences Corp Recent Developments 5.14 Biznet Solutions

5.14.1 Biznet Solutions Profile

5.14.2 Biznet Solutions Main Business

5.14.3 Biznet Solutions Supplier Relationship Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Biznet Solutions Supplier Relationship Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Biznet Solutions Recent Developments 5.15 Whiztec Software

5.15.1 Whiztec Software Profile

5.15.2 Whiztec Software Main Business

5.15.3 Whiztec Software Supplier Relationship Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Whiztec Software Supplier Relationship Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Whiztec Software Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Dynamics 11.1 Supplier Relationship Management Software Industry Trends 11.2 Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Drivers 11.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Challenges 11.4 Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

