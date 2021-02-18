Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market 2021: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2027 | Precision Castparts Corporation, ATI, Haynes

“

Key Players Mentioned: Precision Castparts Corporation, ATI, Haynes, Carpenter, Aperam, Eramet Group, AMG, Hitachi Metals, CMK Group, VDM, Nippon Yakin Kogyo, Doncasters, Alcoa, VSMPO-AVISMA, Fushun Special Steel, CISRI Gaona, BaoSteel, ANSTEEL, Zhongke Sannai

Market Segmentation by Product: Fe based

Ni based

Co based



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace

IGT (Electricity)

IGT (Mechanical)

Industrial

Automotive

Oil&Gas

Others



Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Overview

1.1 Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Product Overview

1.2 Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fe based

1.2.2 Ni based

1.2.3 Co based

1.3 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) by Application

4.1 Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Aerospace

4.1.2 IGT (Electricity)

4.1.3 IGT (Mechanical)

4.1.4 Industrial

4.1.5 Automotive

4.1.6 Oil&Gas

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) by Application

5 North America Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Business

10.1 Precision Castparts Corporation

10.1.1 Precision Castparts Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Precision Castparts Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Precision Castparts Corporation Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Precision Castparts Corporation Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Products Offered

10.1.5 Precision Castparts Corporation Recent Developments

10.2 ATI

10.2.1 ATI Corporation Information

10.2.2 ATI Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 ATI Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Precision Castparts Corporation Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Products Offered

10.2.5 ATI Recent Developments

10.3 Haynes

10.3.1 Haynes Corporation Information

10.3.2 Haynes Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Haynes Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Haynes Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Products Offered

10.3.5 Haynes Recent Developments

10.4 Carpenter

10.4.1 Carpenter Corporation Information

10.4.2 Carpenter Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Carpenter Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Carpenter Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Products Offered

10.4.5 Carpenter Recent Developments

10.5 Aperam

10.5.1 Aperam Corporation Information

10.5.2 Aperam Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Aperam Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Aperam Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Products Offered

10.5.5 Aperam Recent Developments

10.6 Eramet Group

10.6.1 Eramet Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Eramet Group Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Eramet Group Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Eramet Group Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Products Offered

10.6.5 Eramet Group Recent Developments

10.7 AMG

10.7.1 AMG Corporation Information

10.7.2 AMG Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 AMG Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 AMG Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Products Offered

10.7.5 AMG Recent Developments

10.8 Hitachi Metals

10.8.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hitachi Metals Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Hitachi Metals Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hitachi Metals Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Products Offered

10.8.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Developments

10.9 CMK Group

10.9.1 CMK Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 CMK Group Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 CMK Group Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 CMK Group Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Products Offered

10.9.5 CMK Group Recent Developments

10.10 VDM

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 VDM Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 VDM Recent Developments

10.11 Nippon Yakin Kogyo

10.11.1 Nippon Yakin Kogyo Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nippon Yakin Kogyo Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Nippon Yakin Kogyo Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Nippon Yakin Kogyo Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Products Offered

10.11.5 Nippon Yakin Kogyo Recent Developments

10.12 Doncasters

10.12.1 Doncasters Corporation Information

10.12.2 Doncasters Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Doncasters Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Doncasters Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Products Offered

10.12.5 Doncasters Recent Developments

10.13 Alcoa

10.13.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

10.13.2 Alcoa Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Alcoa Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Alcoa Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Products Offered

10.13.5 Alcoa Recent Developments

10.14 VSMPO-AVISMA

10.14.1 VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation Information

10.14.2 VSMPO-AVISMA Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 VSMPO-AVISMA Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 VSMPO-AVISMA Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Products Offered

10.14.5 VSMPO-AVISMA Recent Developments

10.15 Fushun Special Steel

10.15.1 Fushun Special Steel Corporation Information

10.15.2 Fushun Special Steel Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Fushun Special Steel Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Fushun Special Steel Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Products Offered

10.15.5 Fushun Special Steel Recent Developments

10.16 CISRI Gaona

10.16.1 CISRI Gaona Corporation Information

10.16.2 CISRI Gaona Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 CISRI Gaona Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 CISRI Gaona Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Products Offered

10.16.5 CISRI Gaona Recent Developments

10.17 BaoSteel

10.17.1 BaoSteel Corporation Information

10.17.2 BaoSteel Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 BaoSteel Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 BaoSteel Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Products Offered

10.17.5 BaoSteel Recent Developments

10.18 ANSTEEL

10.18.1 ANSTEEL Corporation Information

10.18.2 ANSTEEL Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 ANSTEEL Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 ANSTEEL Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Products Offered

10.18.5 ANSTEEL Recent Developments

10.19 Zhongke Sannai

10.19.1 Zhongke Sannai Corporation Information

10.19.2 Zhongke Sannai Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Zhongke Sannai Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Zhongke Sannai Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Products Offered

10.19.5 Zhongke Sannai Recent Developments

11 Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Industry Trends

11.4.2 Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Drivers

11.4.3 Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

