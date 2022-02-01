Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2028 | Bekaert, Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord, ArcelorMittal, Hyosung

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Bekaert, Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord, ArcelorMittal, Hyosung, Shandong SNTON Steel Cord, Bridgestone, Shougang Century, Tokusen, Tokyo Rope MFG, Hubei Fuxing New Material, BMZ, Henan Hengxing, Junma Tyre Cord, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Sodetal

Market Segmentation by Product:

Brass Coated

Zinc Coated

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Freight Car Use

Passenger Car Use

Others



The Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord

1.2 Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Brass Coated

1.2.3 Zinc Coated

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Freight Car Use

1.3.3 Passenger Car Use

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production

3.4.1 North America Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production

3.5.1 Europe Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production

3.6.1 China Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production

3.7.1 Japan Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Bekaert

7.1.1 Bekaert Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bekaert Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Bekaert Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bekaert Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Bekaert Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord

7.2.1 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Corporation Information

7.2.2 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 ArcelorMittal

7.3.1 ArcelorMittal Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Corporation Information

7.3.2 ArcelorMittal Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Product Portfolio

7.3.3 ArcelorMittal Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ArcelorMittal Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hyosung

7.4.1 Hyosung Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hyosung Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hyosung Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hyosung Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hyosung Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord

7.5.1 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Corporation Information

7.5.2 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Bridgestone

7.6.1 Bridgestone Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Corporation Information

7.6.2 Bridgestone Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Bridgestone Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Bridgestone Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Bridgestone Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Shougang Century

7.7.1 Shougang Century Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shougang Century Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Shougang Century Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shougang Century Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Shougang Century Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Tokusen

7.8.1 Tokusen Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tokusen Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Tokusen Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Tokusen Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Tokusen Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Tokyo Rope MFG

7.9.1 Tokyo Rope MFG Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tokyo Rope MFG Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Tokyo Rope MFG Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Tokyo Rope MFG Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Tokyo Rope MFG Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Hubei Fuxing New Material

7.10.1 Hubei Fuxing New Material Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hubei Fuxing New Material Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Hubei Fuxing New Material Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hubei Fuxing New Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Hubei Fuxing New Material Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 BMZ

7.11.1 BMZ Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Corporation Information

7.11.2 BMZ Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Product Portfolio

7.11.3 BMZ Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 BMZ Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 BMZ Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Henan Hengxing

7.12.1 Henan Hengxing Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Corporation Information

7.12.2 Henan Hengxing Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Henan Hengxing Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Henan Hengxing Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Henan Hengxing Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Junma Tyre Cord

7.13.1 Junma Tyre Cord Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Corporation Information

7.13.2 Junma Tyre Cord Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Junma Tyre Cord Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Junma Tyre Cord Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Junma Tyre Cord Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Sumitomo Electric Industries

7.14.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Sodetal

7.15.1 Sodetal Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Corporation Information

7.15.2 Sodetal Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Sodetal Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Sodetal Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Sodetal Recent Developments/Updates

8 Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord

8.4 Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Distributors List

9.3 Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Industry Trends

10.2 Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Market Drivers

10.3 Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Market Challenges

10.4 Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Super Tensile (ST) Steel Cord by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”