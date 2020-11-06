Super Absorbent Resin Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Nippon Shokubhai, Evonik Industries, Sumitomo Seika, BASF

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Super Absorbent Resin market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Super Absorbent Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Super Absorbent Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Super Absorbent Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Super Absorbent Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Super Absorbent Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Super Absorbent Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Super Absorbent Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Super Absorbent Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Super Absorbent Resin Market Research Report: Nippon Shokubhai, Evonik Industries, Sumitomo Seika, BASF, Sanyo Chemical, LG Chemicals, Danson Technology, Quanzhou BLD Science Technology, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech, Zhejiang Satellite Petro-chemical, Boya Shuzhi, Weilong Polymer Material, Songwon Industrial, Demi

Types: Starch-based SAP

Cellulose-based SAP

Acrylic Resin SAP

Others



Applications: Baby Diaper

Adult Inconvenience Products

Feminine Hygiene

Others



The Super Absorbent Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Super Absorbent Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Super Absorbent Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Super Absorbent Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Super Absorbent Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Super Absorbent Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Super Absorbent Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Super Absorbent Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Super Absorbent Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Super Absorbent Resin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Super Absorbent Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Starch-based SAP

1.4.3 Cellulose-based SAP

1.4.4 Acrylic Resin SAP

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Super Absorbent Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Baby Diaper

1.5.3 Adult Inconvenience Products

1.5.4 Feminine Hygiene

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Super Absorbent Resin Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Super Absorbent Resin Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Super Absorbent Resin Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Super Absorbent Resin, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Super Absorbent Resin Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Super Absorbent Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Super Absorbent Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Super Absorbent Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Super Absorbent Resin Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Super Absorbent Resin Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Super Absorbent Resin Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Super Absorbent Resin Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Super Absorbent Resin Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Super Absorbent Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Super Absorbent Resin Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Super Absorbent Resin Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Super Absorbent Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Super Absorbent Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Super Absorbent Resin Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Super Absorbent Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Super Absorbent Resin Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Super Absorbent Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Super Absorbent Resin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Super Absorbent Resin Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Super Absorbent Resin Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Super Absorbent Resin Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Super Absorbent Resin Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Super Absorbent Resin Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Super Absorbent Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Super Absorbent Resin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Super Absorbent Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Super Absorbent Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Super Absorbent Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Super Absorbent Resin Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Super Absorbent Resin Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Super Absorbent Resin Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Super Absorbent Resin Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Super Absorbent Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Super Absorbent Resin Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Super Absorbent Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Super Absorbent Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Super Absorbent Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Super Absorbent Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Super Absorbent Resin Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Super Absorbent Resin Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Super Absorbent Resin Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Super Absorbent Resin Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Super Absorbent Resin Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Super Absorbent Resin Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Super Absorbent Resin Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Super Absorbent Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Super Absorbent Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Super Absorbent Resin Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Super Absorbent Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Super Absorbent Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Super Absorbent Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Super Absorbent Resin Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Super Absorbent Resin Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Super Absorbent Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Super Absorbent Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Super Absorbent Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Super Absorbent Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Super Absorbent Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Super Absorbent Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Super Absorbent Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Super Absorbent Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Super Absorbent Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Super Absorbent Resin Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Super Absorbent Resin Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Super Absorbent Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Super Absorbent Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Super Absorbent Resin Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Super Absorbent Resin Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Super Absorbent Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Super Absorbent Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Super Absorbent Resin Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Super Absorbent Resin Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Super Absorbent Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Super Absorbent Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Super Absorbent Resin Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Super Absorbent Resin Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Super Absorbent Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Super Absorbent Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Super Absorbent Resin Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Super Absorbent Resin Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Nippon Shokubhai

12.1.1 Nippon Shokubhai Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nippon Shokubhai Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Nippon Shokubhai Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Nippon Shokubhai Super Absorbent Resin Products Offered

12.1.5 Nippon Shokubhai Recent Development

12.2 Evonik Industries

12.2.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Evonik Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Evonik Industries Super Absorbent Resin Products Offered

12.2.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

12.3 Sumitomo Seika

12.3.1 Sumitomo Seika Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sumitomo Seika Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Sumitomo Seika Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Sumitomo Seika Super Absorbent Resin Products Offered

12.3.5 Sumitomo Seika Recent Development

12.4 BASF

12.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 BASF Super Absorbent Resin Products Offered

12.4.5 BASF Recent Development

12.5 Sanyo Chemical

12.5.1 Sanyo Chemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sanyo Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sanyo Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sanyo Chemical Super Absorbent Resin Products Offered

12.5.5 Sanyo Chemical Recent Development

12.6 LG Chemicals

12.6.1 LG Chemicals Corporation Information

12.6.2 LG Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 LG Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 LG Chemicals Super Absorbent Resin Products Offered

12.6.5 LG Chemicals Recent Development

12.7 Danson Technology

12.7.1 Danson Technology Corporation Information

12.7.2 Danson Technology Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Danson Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Danson Technology Super Absorbent Resin Products Offered

12.7.5 Danson Technology Recent Development

12.8 Quanzhou BLD Science Technology

12.8.1 Quanzhou BLD Science Technology Corporation Information

12.8.2 Quanzhou BLD Science Technology Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Quanzhou BLD Science Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Quanzhou BLD Science Technology Super Absorbent Resin Products Offered

12.8.5 Quanzhou BLD Science Technology Recent Development

12.9 Formosa Plastics Corporation

12.9.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation Super Absorbent Resin Products Offered

12.9.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech

12.10.1 Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech Super Absorbent Resin Products Offered

12.10.5 Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech Recent Development

12.12 Boya Shuzhi

12.12.1 Boya Shuzhi Corporation Information

12.12.2 Boya Shuzhi Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Boya Shuzhi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Boya Shuzhi Products Offered

12.12.5 Boya Shuzhi Recent Development

12.13 Weilong Polymer Material

12.13.1 Weilong Polymer Material Corporation Information

12.13.2 Weilong Polymer Material Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Weilong Polymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Weilong Polymer Material Products Offered

12.13.5 Weilong Polymer Material Recent Development

12.14 Songwon Industrial

12.14.1 Songwon Industrial Corporation Information

12.14.2 Songwon Industrial Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Songwon Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Songwon Industrial Products Offered

12.14.5 Songwon Industrial Recent Development

12.15 Demi

12.15.1 Demi Corporation Information

12.15.2 Demi Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Demi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Demi Products Offered

12.15.5 Demi Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Super Absorbent Resin Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Super Absorbent Resin Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”