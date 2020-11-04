Sunscreen Cosmetics Market 2020: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2026 | Johnson & Johnson, L’Oreal, Unilever

“

The report titled Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sunscreen Cosmetics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sunscreen Cosmetics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sunscreen Cosmetics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sunscreen Cosmetics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sunscreen Cosmetics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sunscreen Cosmetics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sunscreen Cosmetics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sunscreen Cosmetics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sunscreen Cosmetics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sunscreen Cosmetics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sunscreen Cosmetics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Johnson & Johnson, L’Oreal, Unilever, Proctor & Gamble, Beiersdorf, Revlon, Shiseido, Estee Lauder, Clarins Group, Kao Corporation, Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmetique, Kanebo Cosmetics, Origins Natural Resources, Chanel International B.V.

Market Segmentation by Product: SPF Below 10

SPF 10-50

SPF Above 50



Market Segmentation by Application: Offline

Online



The Sunscreen Cosmetics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sunscreen Cosmetics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sunscreen Cosmetics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sunscreen Cosmetics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sunscreen Cosmetics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sunscreen Cosmetics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sunscreen Cosmetics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sunscreen Cosmetics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Sunscreen Cosmetics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sunscreen Cosmetics

1.2 Sunscreen Cosmetics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 SPF Below 10

1.2.3 SPF 10-50

1.2.4 SPF Above 50

1.3 Sunscreen Cosmetics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Offline

1.3.3 Online

1.4 Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Sunscreen Cosmetics Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Sunscreen Cosmetics Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Sunscreen Cosmetics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sunscreen Cosmetics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Sunscreen Cosmetics Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Sunscreen Cosmetics Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Sunscreen Cosmetics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Sunscreen Cosmetics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Sunscreen Cosmetics Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Sunscreen Cosmetics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Sunscreen Cosmetics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sunscreen Cosmetics Business

6.1 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Products Offered

6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

6.2 L’Oreal

6.2.1 L’Oreal Corporation Information

6.2.2 L’Oreal Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 L’Oreal Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 L’Oreal Products Offered

6.2.5 L’Oreal Recent Development

6.3 Unilever

6.3.1 Unilever Corporation Information

6.3.2 Unilever Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Unilever Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Unilever Products Offered

6.3.5 Unilever Recent Development

6.4 Proctor & Gamble

6.4.1 Proctor & Gamble Corporation Information

6.4.2 Proctor & Gamble Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Proctor & Gamble Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Proctor & Gamble Products Offered

6.4.5 Proctor & Gamble Recent Development

6.5 Beiersdorf

6.5.1 Beiersdorf Corporation Information

6.5.2 Beiersdorf Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Beiersdorf Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Beiersdorf Products Offered

6.5.5 Beiersdorf Recent Development

6.6 Revlon

6.6.1 Revlon Corporation Information

6.6.2 Revlon Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Revlon Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Revlon Products Offered

6.6.5 Revlon Recent Development

6.7 Shiseido

6.6.1 Shiseido Corporation Information

6.6.2 Shiseido Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Shiseido Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Shiseido Products Offered

6.7.5 Shiseido Recent Development

6.8 Estee Lauder

6.8.1 Estee Lauder Corporation Information

6.8.2 Estee Lauder Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Estee Lauder Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Estee Lauder Products Offered

6.8.5 Estee Lauder Recent Development

6.9 Clarins Group

6.9.1 Clarins Group Corporation Information

6.9.2 Clarins Group Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Clarins Group Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Clarins Group Products Offered

6.9.5 Clarins Group Recent Development

6.10 Kao Corporation

6.10.1 Kao Corporation Corporation Information

6.10.2 Kao Corporation Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Kao Corporation Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Kao Corporation Products Offered

6.10.5 Kao Corporation Recent Development

6.11 Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmetique

6.11.1 Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmetique Corporation Information

6.11.2 Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmetique Sunscreen Cosmetics Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmetique Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmetique Products Offered

6.11.5 Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmetique Recent Development

6.12 Kanebo Cosmetics

6.12.1 Kanebo Cosmetics Corporation Information

6.12.2 Kanebo Cosmetics Sunscreen Cosmetics Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Kanebo Cosmetics Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Kanebo Cosmetics Products Offered

6.12.5 Kanebo Cosmetics Recent Development

6.13 Origins Natural Resources

6.13.1 Origins Natural Resources Corporation Information

6.13.2 Origins Natural Resources Sunscreen Cosmetics Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Origins Natural Resources Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Origins Natural Resources Products Offered

6.13.5 Origins Natural Resources Recent Development

6.14 Chanel International B.V.

6.14.1 Chanel International B.V. Corporation Information

6.14.2 Chanel International B.V. Sunscreen Cosmetics Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Chanel International B.V. Sunscreen Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Chanel International B.V. Products Offered

6.14.5 Chanel International B.V. Recent Development

7 Sunscreen Cosmetics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Sunscreen Cosmetics Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sunscreen Cosmetics

7.4 Sunscreen Cosmetics Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Sunscreen Cosmetics Distributors List

8.3 Sunscreen Cosmetics Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Sunscreen Cosmetics Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sunscreen Cosmetics by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sunscreen Cosmetics by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Sunscreen Cosmetics Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sunscreen Cosmetics by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sunscreen Cosmetics by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Sunscreen Cosmetics Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sunscreen Cosmetics by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sunscreen Cosmetics by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

