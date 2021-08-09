Sunglasses Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Essilor International S.A., Safilo S.p.A., Kering

“

The report titled Global Sunglasses Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sunglasses market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sunglasses market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sunglasses market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sunglasses market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sunglasses report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sunglasses report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sunglasses market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sunglasses market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sunglasses market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sunglasses market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sunglasses market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Essilor International S.A., Safilo S.p.A., Kering, De Rigo S.p.A., Marcolin S.p.A., Prada, LVMH, Richemont, Essilor, Maui Jim Inc., Nike Inc., Adidas, KAENON, Carl Zeiss, Formosa Optical, Fielmann AG, Charmant, Outdo, Futis, Silhouette

Market Segmentation by Product: Glass Sunglasses

CR-39 Sunglasses

Polycarbonate Sunglasses

Polyurethane Sunglasses

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Young Adults

Adults

Mature Adults

Seniors



The Sunglasses Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sunglasses market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sunglasses market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sunglasses market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sunglasses industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sunglasses market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sunglasses market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sunglasses market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sunglasses Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Sunglasses Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Sunglasses Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Sunglasses Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Sunglasses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Sunglasses Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sunglasses Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Sunglasses Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Sunglasses Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Sunglasses Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Sunglasses Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sunglasses Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Sunglasses Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sunglasses Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Sunglasses Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sunglasses Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Sunglasses Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Glass Sunglasses

4.1.3 CR-39 Sunglasses

4.1.4 Polycarbonate Sunglasses

4.1.5 Polyurethane Sunglasses

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – United States Sunglasses Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Sunglasses Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Sunglasses Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Sunglasses Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Sunglasses Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Sunglasses Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Sunglasses Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Sunglasses Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Sunglasses Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Sunglasses Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Young Adults

5.1.3 Adults

5.1.4 Mature Adults

5.1.5 Seniors

5.2 By Application – United States Sunglasses Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Sunglasses Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Sunglasses Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Sunglasses Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Sunglasses Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Sunglasses Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Sunglasses Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Sunglasses Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Sunglasses Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Essilor International S.A.

6.1.1 Essilor International S.A. Corporation Information

6.1.2 Essilor International S.A. Overview

6.1.3 Essilor International S.A. Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Essilor International S.A. Sunglasses Product Description

6.1.5 Essilor International S.A. Recent Developments

6.2 Safilo S.p.A.

6.2.1 Safilo S.p.A. Corporation Information

6.2.2 Safilo S.p.A. Overview

6.2.3 Safilo S.p.A. Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Safilo S.p.A. Sunglasses Product Description

6.2.5 Safilo S.p.A. Recent Developments

6.3 Kering

6.3.1 Kering Corporation Information

6.3.2 Kering Overview

6.3.3 Kering Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Kering Sunglasses Product Description

6.3.5 Kering Recent Developments

6.4 De Rigo S.p.A.

6.4.1 De Rigo S.p.A. Corporation Information

6.4.2 De Rigo S.p.A. Overview

6.4.3 De Rigo S.p.A. Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 De Rigo S.p.A. Sunglasses Product Description

6.4.5 De Rigo S.p.A. Recent Developments

6.5 Marcolin S.p.A.

6.5.1 Marcolin S.p.A. Corporation Information

6.5.2 Marcolin S.p.A. Overview

6.5.3 Marcolin S.p.A. Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Marcolin S.p.A. Sunglasses Product Description

6.5.5 Marcolin S.p.A. Recent Developments

6.6 Prada

6.6.1 Prada Corporation Information

6.6.2 Prada Overview

6.6.3 Prada Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Prada Sunglasses Product Description

6.6.5 Prada Recent Developments

6.7 LVMH

6.7.1 LVMH Corporation Information

6.7.2 LVMH Overview

6.7.3 LVMH Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 LVMH Sunglasses Product Description

6.7.5 LVMH Recent Developments

6.8 Richemont

6.8.1 Richemont Corporation Information

6.8.2 Richemont Overview

6.8.3 Richemont Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Richemont Sunglasses Product Description

6.8.5 Richemont Recent Developments

6.9 Essilor

6.9.1 Essilor Corporation Information

6.9.2 Essilor Overview

6.9.3 Essilor Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Essilor Sunglasses Product Description

6.9.5 Essilor Recent Developments

6.10 Maui Jim Inc.

6.10.1 Maui Jim Inc. Corporation Information

6.10.2 Maui Jim Inc. Overview

6.10.3 Maui Jim Inc. Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Maui Jim Inc. Sunglasses Product Description

6.10.5 Maui Jim Inc. Recent Developments

6.11 Nike Inc.

6.11.1 Nike Inc. Corporation Information

6.11.2 Nike Inc. Overview

6.11.3 Nike Inc. Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Nike Inc. Sunglasses Product Description

6.11.5 Nike Inc. Recent Developments

6.12 Adidas

6.12.1 Adidas Corporation Information

6.12.2 Adidas Overview

6.12.3 Adidas Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Adidas Sunglasses Product Description

6.12.5 Adidas Recent Developments

6.13 KAENON

6.13.1 KAENON Corporation Information

6.13.2 KAENON Overview

6.13.3 KAENON Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 KAENON Sunglasses Product Description

6.13.5 KAENON Recent Developments

6.14 Carl Zeiss

6.14.1 Carl Zeiss Corporation Information

6.14.2 Carl Zeiss Overview

6.14.3 Carl Zeiss Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Carl Zeiss Sunglasses Product Description

6.14.5 Carl Zeiss Recent Developments

6.15 Formosa Optical

6.15.1 Formosa Optical Corporation Information

6.15.2 Formosa Optical Overview

6.15.3 Formosa Optical Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Formosa Optical Sunglasses Product Description

6.15.5 Formosa Optical Recent Developments

6.16 Fielmann AG

6.16.1 Fielmann AG Corporation Information

6.16.2 Fielmann AG Overview

6.16.3 Fielmann AG Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Fielmann AG Sunglasses Product Description

6.16.5 Fielmann AG Recent Developments

6.17 Charmant

6.17.1 Charmant Corporation Information

6.17.2 Charmant Overview

6.17.3 Charmant Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Charmant Sunglasses Product Description

6.17.5 Charmant Recent Developments

6.18 Outdo

6.18.1 Outdo Corporation Information

6.18.2 Outdo Overview

6.18.3 Outdo Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Outdo Sunglasses Product Description

6.18.5 Outdo Recent Developments

6.19 Futis

6.19.1 Futis Corporation Information

6.19.2 Futis Overview

6.19.3 Futis Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Futis Sunglasses Product Description

6.19.5 Futis Recent Developments

6.20 Silhouette

6.20.1 Silhouette Corporation Information

6.20.2 Silhouette Overview

6.20.3 Silhouette Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Silhouette Sunglasses Product Description

6.20.5 Silhouette Recent Developments

7 United States Sunglasses Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Sunglasses Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Sunglasses Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Sunglasses Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Sunglasses Industry Value Chain

9.2 Sunglasses Upstream Market

9.3 Sunglasses Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Sunglasses Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

