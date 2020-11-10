Sunglasses Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2020-2026 | Essilor International S.A., Safilo S.p.A., Kering

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Sunglasses Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sunglasses market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sunglasses market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sunglasses market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sunglasses market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sunglasses report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sunglasses report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sunglasses market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sunglasses market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sunglasses market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sunglasses market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sunglasses market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Essilor International S.A., Safilo S.p.A., Kering, De Rigo S.p.A., Marcolin S.p.A., Prada, LVMH, Richemont, Essilor, Maui Jim Inc., Nike Inc., Adidas, KAENON, Carl Zeiss, Formosa Optical, Fielmann AG, Charmant, Outdo, Futis, Silhouette

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sunglasses market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sunglasses industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sunglasses market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sunglasses market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sunglasses market?

Table of Contents:

1 Sunglasses Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sunglasses

1.2 Sunglasses Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sunglasses Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Glass Sunglasses

1.2.3 CR-39 Sunglasses

1.2.4 Polycarbonate Sunglasses

1.2.5 Polyurethane Sunglasses

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Sunglasses Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sunglasses Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Young Adults

1.3.3 Adults

1.3.4 Mature Adults

1.3.5 Seniors

1.4 Global Sunglasses Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Sunglasses Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Sunglasses Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Sunglasses Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Sunglasses Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sunglasses Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Sunglasses Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Sunglasses Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Sunglasses Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Sunglasses Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sunglasses Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Sunglasses Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Sunglasses Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Sunglasses Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Sunglasses Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Sunglasses Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Sunglasses Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Sunglasses Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Sunglasses Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Sunglasses Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Sunglasses Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Sunglasses Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Sunglasses Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Sunglasses Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Sunglasses Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Sunglasses Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Sunglasses Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Sunglasses Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Sunglasses Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Sunglasses Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Sunglasses Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Sunglasses Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Sunglasses Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Sunglasses Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sunglasses Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Sunglasses Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Sunglasses Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Sunglasses Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Sunglasses Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sunglasses Business

6.1 Essilor International S.A.

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Essilor International S.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Essilor International S.A. Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Essilor International S.A. Products Offered

6.1.5 Essilor International S.A. Recent Development

6.2 Safilo S.p.A.

6.2.1 Safilo S.p.A. Sunglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Safilo S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Safilo S.p.A. Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Safilo S.p.A. Products Offered

6.2.5 Safilo S.p.A. Recent Development

6.3 Kering

6.3.1 Kering Sunglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Kering Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Kering Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Kering Products Offered

6.3.5 Kering Recent Development

6.4 De Rigo S.p.A.

6.4.1 De Rigo S.p.A. Sunglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 De Rigo S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 De Rigo S.p.A. Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 De Rigo S.p.A. Products Offered

6.4.5 De Rigo S.p.A. Recent Development

6.5 Marcolin S.p.A.

6.5.1 Marcolin S.p.A. Sunglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Marcolin S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Marcolin S.p.A. Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Marcolin S.p.A. Products Offered

6.5.5 Marcolin S.p.A. Recent Development

6.6 Prada

6.6.1 Prada Sunglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Prada Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Prada Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Prada Products Offered

6.6.5 Prada Recent Development

6.7 LVMH

6.6.1 LVMH Sunglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 LVMH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 LVMH Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 LVMH Products Offered

6.7.5 LVMH Recent Development

6.8 Richemont

6.8.1 Richemont Sunglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Richemont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Richemont Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Richemont Products Offered

6.8.5 Richemont Recent Development

6.9 Essilor

6.9.1 Essilor Sunglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Essilor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Essilor Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Essilor Products Offered

6.9.5 Essilor Recent Development

6.10 Maui Jim Inc.

6.10.1 Maui Jim Inc. Sunglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Maui Jim Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Maui Jim Inc. Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Maui Jim Inc. Products Offered

6.10.5 Maui Jim Inc. Recent Development

6.11 Nike Inc.

6.11.1 Nike Inc. Sunglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Nike Inc. Sunglasses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Nike Inc. Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Nike Inc. Products Offered

6.11.5 Nike Inc. Recent Development

6.12 Adidas

6.12.1 Adidas Sunglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Adidas Sunglasses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Adidas Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Adidas Products Offered

6.12.5 Adidas Recent Development

6.13 KAENON

6.13.1 KAENON Sunglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 KAENON Sunglasses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 KAENON Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 KAENON Products Offered

6.13.5 KAENON Recent Development

6.14 Carl Zeiss

6.14.1 Carl Zeiss Sunglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Carl Zeiss Sunglasses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Carl Zeiss Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Carl Zeiss Products Offered

6.14.5 Carl Zeiss Recent Development

6.15 Formosa Optical

6.15.1 Formosa Optical Sunglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Formosa Optical Sunglasses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Formosa Optical Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Formosa Optical Products Offered

6.15.5 Formosa Optical Recent Development

6.16 Fielmann AG

6.16.1 Fielmann AG Sunglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Fielmann AG Sunglasses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Fielmann AG Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Fielmann AG Products Offered

6.16.5 Fielmann AG Recent Development

6.17 Charmant

6.17.1 Charmant Sunglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 Charmant Sunglasses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Charmant Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Charmant Products Offered

6.17.5 Charmant Recent Development

6.18 Outdo

6.18.1 Outdo Sunglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 Outdo Sunglasses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Outdo Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Outdo Products Offered

6.18.5 Outdo Recent Development

6.19 Futis

6.19.1 Futis Sunglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.19.2 Futis Sunglasses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Futis Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Futis Products Offered

6.19.5 Futis Recent Development

6.20 Silhouette

6.20.1 Silhouette Sunglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.20.2 Silhouette Sunglasses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Silhouette Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Silhouette Products Offered

6.20.5 Silhouette Recent Development

7 Sunglasses Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Sunglasses Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sunglasses

7.4 Sunglasses Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Sunglasses Distributors List

8.3 Sunglasses Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Sunglasses Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sunglasses by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sunglasses by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Sunglasses Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sunglasses by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sunglasses by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Sunglasses Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sunglasses by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sunglasses by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Sunglasses Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Sunglasses Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Sunglasses Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Sunglasses Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Sunglasses Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

