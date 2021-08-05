Sunflower oil is the non-volatile oil compressed from sunflower seeds. Sunflower oil is produced by compressing sunflower seeds commonly used for human consumption. Crude sunflower oil has a pleasant odor of sunflower and a mild taste. The global market of sunflower oils is a competitive market with lots of local and multinational manufacturers, they are Kernel, EFKO Group, Aston, Cargill and Optimus, etc. As a result, the concentration of sunflower oil market is very low. Top 5 players only account for less than a quarter of global market share in terms of production. Russia is the largest consumer of sunflower oil, with a global market share of 20%. China and USA are the developing countries in term of sunflower oil consumption, where people eat more and more sunflower oil products. This report contains market size and forecasts of Sunflower Oil in United States, including the following market information: United States Sunflower Oil Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Sunflower Oil Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) United States top five Sunflower Oil companies in 2020 (%) The global Sunflower Oil market size is expected to growth from US$ 15760 million in 2020 to US$ 19690 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

The United States Sunflower Oil market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Sunflower Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Sunflower Oil Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) United States Sunflower Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Linoleic Oil, Mid-Oleic Oil, High-Oleic Oil United States Sunflower Oil Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) United States Sunflower Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Food, Biofuels, Cosmetics, Other

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Sunflower Oil revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Sunflower Oil revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Sunflower Oil sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Sunflower Oil sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Kernel, EFKO Group, Aston, Cargill, Optimus, Nutrisun, Dicle Group, NMGK, Bunge, MHP, Creative Group, Tanoni Hnos. Sa, Standard Food, NT Ltd, Oliyar, Delizio, Risoil, COFCO, Region, Luhua Group, Sanxing Group, Pology Oil, Wilmar, Adams Group

