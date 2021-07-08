Sunflower Oil Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Kernel, EFKO Group, Aston, Cargill, Optimus

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Sunflower Oil Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Sunflower Oil data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Sunflower Oil Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Sunflower Oil Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Sunflower Oil market.
This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Sunflower Oil market.
Top Companies/Manufacturers:
Kernel, EFKO Group, Aston, Cargill, Optimus, Nutrisun, Dicle Group, NMGK, Bunge, MHP, Creative Group, Tanoni Hnos. Sa, Standard Food, NT Ltd, Oliyar, Delizio, Risoil, COFCO, Region, Luhua Group, Sanxing Group, Pology Oil, Wilmar, Adams Group
Market Segment by Product Type:
Linoleic Oil
Mid-Oleic Oil
High-Oleic Oil
Market Segment by Application:
Food
Biofuels
Cosmetics
Other
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Sunflower Oil market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Sunflower Oil market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Sunflower Oil market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Sunflower Oil market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sunflower Oil market
Table of Contents
1 Sunflower Oil Market Overview
1.1 Sunflower Oil Product Overview
1.2 Sunflower Oil Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Linoleic Oil
1.2.2 Mid-Oleic Oil
1.2.3 High-Oleic Oil
1.3 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Sunflower Oil Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Sunflower Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Sunflower Oil Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Sunflower Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Sunflower Oil Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Sunflower Oil Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Sunflower Oil Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Sunflower Oil Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sunflower Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Sunflower Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Sunflower Oil Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sunflower Oil Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sunflower Oil as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sunflower Oil Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Sunflower Oil Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Sunflower Oil Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Sunflower Oil Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Sunflower Oil Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Sunflower Oil Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Sunflower Oil Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Sunflower Oil Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Sunflower Oil Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Sunflower Oil by Application
4.1 Sunflower Oil Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Food
4.1.2 Biofuels
4.1.3 Cosmetics
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Sunflower Oil Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Sunflower Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Sunflower Oil Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Sunflower Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Sunflower Oil by Country
5.1 North America Sunflower Oil Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Sunflower Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Sunflower Oil Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Sunflower Oil Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Sunflower Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Sunflower Oil Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Sunflower Oil by Country
6.1 Europe Sunflower Oil Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Sunflower Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Sunflower Oil Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Sunflower Oil Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Sunflower Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Sunflower Oil Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Sunflower Oil by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Sunflower Oil Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sunflower Oil Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sunflower Oil Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Sunflower Oil Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sunflower Oil Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sunflower Oil Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Sunflower Oil by Country
8.1 Latin America Sunflower Oil Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Sunflower Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Sunflower Oil Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Sunflower Oil Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Sunflower Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Sunflower Oil Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sunflower Oil Business
10.1 Kernel
10.1.1 Kernel Corporation Information
10.1.2 Kernel Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Kernel Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Kernel Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.1.5 Kernel Recent Development
10.2 EFKO Group
10.2.1 EFKO Group Corporation Information
10.2.2 EFKO Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 EFKO Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Kernel Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.2.5 EFKO Group Recent Development
10.3 Aston
10.3.1 Aston Corporation Information
10.3.2 Aston Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Aston Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Aston Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.3.5 Aston Recent Development
10.4 Cargill
10.4.1 Cargill Corporation Information
10.4.2 Cargill Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Cargill Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Cargill Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.4.5 Cargill Recent Development
10.5 Optimus
10.5.1 Optimus Corporation Information
10.5.2 Optimus Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Optimus Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Optimus Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.5.5 Optimus Recent Development
10.6 Nutrisun
10.6.1 Nutrisun Corporation Information
10.6.2 Nutrisun Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Nutrisun Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Nutrisun Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.6.5 Nutrisun Recent Development
10.7 Dicle Group
10.7.1 Dicle Group Corporation Information
10.7.2 Dicle Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Dicle Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Dicle Group Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.7.5 Dicle Group Recent Development
10.8 NMGK
10.8.1 NMGK Corporation Information
10.8.2 NMGK Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 NMGK Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 NMGK Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.8.5 NMGK Recent Development
10.9 Bunge
10.9.1 Bunge Corporation Information
10.9.2 Bunge Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Bunge Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Bunge Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.9.5 Bunge Recent Development
10.10 MHP
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Sunflower Oil Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 MHP Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 MHP Recent Development
10.11 Creative Group
10.11.1 Creative Group Corporation Information
10.11.2 Creative Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Creative Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Creative Group Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.11.5 Creative Group Recent Development
10.12 Tanoni Hnos. Sa
10.12.1 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Corporation Information
10.12.2 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.12.5 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Recent Development
10.13 Standard Food
10.13.1 Standard Food Corporation Information
10.13.2 Standard Food Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Standard Food Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Standard Food Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.13.5 Standard Food Recent Development
10.14 NT Ltd
10.14.1 NT Ltd Corporation Information
10.14.2 NT Ltd Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 NT Ltd Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 NT Ltd Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.14.5 NT Ltd Recent Development
10.15 Oliyar
10.15.1 Oliyar Corporation Information
10.15.2 Oliyar Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Oliyar Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Oliyar Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.15.5 Oliyar Recent Development
10.16 Delizio
10.16.1 Delizio Corporation Information
10.16.2 Delizio Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Delizio Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Delizio Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.16.5 Delizio Recent Development
10.17 Risoil
10.17.1 Risoil Corporation Information
10.17.2 Risoil Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Risoil Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Risoil Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.17.5 Risoil Recent Development
10.18 COFCO
10.18.1 COFCO Corporation Information
10.18.2 COFCO Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 COFCO Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 COFCO Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.18.5 COFCO Recent Development
10.19 Region
10.19.1 Region Corporation Information
10.19.2 Region Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Region Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Region Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.19.5 Region Recent Development
10.20 Luhua Group
10.20.1 Luhua Group Corporation Information
10.20.2 Luhua Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Luhua Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Luhua Group Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.20.5 Luhua Group Recent Development
10.21 Sanxing Group
10.21.1 Sanxing Group Corporation Information
10.21.2 Sanxing Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Sanxing Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Sanxing Group Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.21.5 Sanxing Group Recent Development
10.22 Pology Oil
10.22.1 Pology Oil Corporation Information
10.22.2 Pology Oil Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Pology Oil Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Pology Oil Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.22.5 Pology Oil Recent Development
10.23 Wilmar
10.23.1 Wilmar Corporation Information
10.23.2 Wilmar Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Wilmar Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Wilmar Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.23.5 Wilmar Recent Development
10.24 Adams Group
10.24.1 Adams Group Corporation Information
10.24.2 Adams Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Adams Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Adams Group Sunflower Oil Products Offered
10.24.5 Adams Group Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Sunflower Oil Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Sunflower Oil Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Sunflower Oil Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Sunflower Oil Distributors
12.3 Sunflower Oil Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
