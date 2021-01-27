Sunflower Oil Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027EFKO Group, Aston, Cargill

Sunflower oil is the non-volatile oil compressed from sunflower seeds. Sunflower oil is produced by compressing sunflower seeds commonly used for human consumption. Crude sunflower oil has a pleasant odor of sunflower and a mild taste. As significant participants of the international market of sunflower oil it is possible to allocate Argentina, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the EU. Ukraine remains to be the No.1 supplier of the crude sunflower oil due to its rich resources of sunflower crops. In 2015, the global market share of Ukraine is 30.1% in terms of sunflower oil production. The second largest producer is Russia, with the market share of 24.25%, followed by EU-27 and Argentin, which respectively account for 20% and 8% market share of global sunflower oil production in 2015. The global market of sunflower oils is a competitive market with lots of local and multinational manufacturers. As a result, the concentration of sunflower oil market is very low. Top 5 players only account for less than a quarter of global market share in terms of production. Among these players, Kernel, from Ukraine, remains the largest manufacturer in the world, with the market share of 9.23% in 2015.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Sunflower Oil Market The global Sunflower Oil market size is projected to reach US$ 19080 million by 2026, from US$ 15760 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2620340/global-sunflower-oil-market

:

Global Sunflower Oil Scope and Segment Sunflower Oil market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sunflower Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Kernel, EFKO Group, Aston, Cargill, Optimus, Nutrisun, Dicle Group, NMGK, Bunge, MHP, Creative Group, Tanoni Hnos. Sa, Standard Food, NT Ltd, Oliyar, Delizio, Risoil, COFCO, Region, Luhua Group, Sanxing Group, Pology Oil, Wilmar, Adams Group

Sunflower Oil Breakdown Data by Type

Linoleic Oil, Mid-Oleic Oil, High-Oleic Oil

Sunflower Oil Breakdown Data by Application

Food, Biofuels, Cosmetics, Other Regional and Country-level Analysis The Sunflower Oil market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Sunflower Oil market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Sunflower Oil Market Share Analysis

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/d41af520f083cf3ecc453abbfbe70bab,0,1,global-sunflower-oil-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Sunflower Oil Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Linoleic Oil

1.4.3 Mid-Oleic Oil

1.2.4 High-Oleic Oil 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Biofuels

1.3.4 Cosmetics

1.3.5 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Sunflower Oil Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Sunflower Oil Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Sunflower Oil Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Sunflower Oil Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Sunflower Oil Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Sunflower Oil Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Sunflower Oil Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Sunflower Oil Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sunflower Oil Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Sunflower Oil Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Sunflower Oil Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sunflower Oil Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Sunflower Oil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Sunflower Oil Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Sunflower Oil Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Sunflower Oil Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Sunflower Oil Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Sunflower Oil Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Sunflower Oil Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Sunflower Oil Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sunflower Oil Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Sunflower Oil Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Sunflower Oil Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Sunflower Oil Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Sunflower Oil Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Sunflower Oil Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Sunflower Oil Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Sunflower Oil Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Sunflower Oil Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Sunflower Oil Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Sunflower Oil Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Sunflower Oil Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Sunflower Oil Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Sunflower Oil Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Sunflower Oil Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Sunflower Oil Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Sunflower Oil Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Sunflower Oil Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Sunflower Oil Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Sunflower Oil Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Sunflower Oil Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Sunflower Oil Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Sunflower Oil Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Sunflower Oil Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sunflower Oil Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Sunflower Oil Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sunflower Oil Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Sunflower Oil Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Sunflower Oil Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Sunflower Oil Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Sunflower Oil Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Sunflower Oil Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Sunflower Oil Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Sunflower Oil Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Sunflower Oil Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Sunflower Oil Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Sunflower Oil Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Sunflower Oil Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Sunflower Oil Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Sunflower Oil Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Kernel

11.1.1 Kernel Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kernel Overview

11.1.3 Kernel Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Kernel Sunflower Oil Product Description

11.1.5 Kernel Related Developments 11.2 EFKO Group

11.2.1 EFKO Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 EFKO Group Overview

11.2.3 EFKO Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 EFKO Group Sunflower Oil Product Description

11.2.5 EFKO Group Related Developments 11.3 Aston

11.3.1 Aston Corporation Information

11.3.2 Aston Overview

11.3.3 Aston Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Aston Sunflower Oil Product Description

11.3.5 Aston Related Developments 11.4 Cargill

11.4.1 Cargill Corporation Information

11.4.2 Cargill Overview

11.4.3 Cargill Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Cargill Sunflower Oil Product Description

11.4.5 Cargill Related Developments 11.5 Optimus

11.5.1 Optimus Corporation Information

11.5.2 Optimus Overview

11.5.3 Optimus Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Optimus Sunflower Oil Product Description

11.5.5 Optimus Related Developments 11.6 Nutrisun

11.6.1 Nutrisun Corporation Information

11.6.2 Nutrisun Overview

11.6.3 Nutrisun Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Nutrisun Sunflower Oil Product Description

11.6.5 Nutrisun Related Developments 11.7 Dicle Group

11.7.1 Dicle Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Dicle Group Overview

11.7.3 Dicle Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Dicle Group Sunflower Oil Product Description

11.7.5 Dicle Group Related Developments 11.8 NMGK

11.8.1 NMGK Corporation Information

11.8.2 NMGK Overview

11.8.3 NMGK Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 NMGK Sunflower Oil Product Description

11.8.5 NMGK Related Developments 11.9 Bunge

11.9.1 Bunge Corporation Information

11.9.2 Bunge Overview

11.9.3 Bunge Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Bunge Sunflower Oil Product Description

11.9.5 Bunge Related Developments 11.10 MHP

11.10.1 MHP Corporation Information

11.10.2 MHP Overview

11.10.3 MHP Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 MHP Sunflower Oil Product Description

11.10.5 MHP Related Developments 11.1 Kernel

11.1.1 Kernel Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kernel Overview

11.1.3 Kernel Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Kernel Sunflower Oil Product Description

11.1.5 Kernel Related Developments 11.12 Tanoni Hnos. Sa

11.12.1 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Corporation Information

11.12.2 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Overview

11.12.3 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Product Description

11.12.5 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Related Developments 11.13 Standard Food

11.13.1 Standard Food Corporation Information

11.13.2 Standard Food Overview

11.13.3 Standard Food Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Standard Food Product Description

11.13.5 Standard Food Related Developments 11.14 NT Ltd

11.14.1 NT Ltd Corporation Information

11.14.2 NT Ltd Overview

11.14.3 NT Ltd Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 NT Ltd Product Description

11.14.5 NT Ltd Related Developments 11.15 Oliyar

11.15.1 Oliyar Corporation Information

11.15.2 Oliyar Overview

11.15.3 Oliyar Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Oliyar Product Description

11.15.5 Oliyar Related Developments 11.16 Delizio

11.16.1 Delizio Corporation Information

11.16.2 Delizio Overview

11.16.3 Delizio Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Delizio Product Description

11.16.5 Delizio Related Developments 11.17 Risoil

11.17.1 Risoil Corporation Information

11.17.2 Risoil Overview

11.17.3 Risoil Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Risoil Product Description

11.17.5 Risoil Related Developments 11.18 COFCO

11.18.1 COFCO Corporation Information

11.18.2 COFCO Overview

11.18.3 COFCO Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 COFCO Product Description

11.18.5 COFCO Related Developments 11.19 Region

11.19.1 Region Corporation Information

11.19.2 Region Overview

11.19.3 Region Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Region Product Description

11.19.5 Region Related Developments 11.20 Luhua Group

11.20.1 Luhua Group Corporation Information

11.20.2 Luhua Group Overview

11.20.3 Luhua Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Luhua Group Product Description

11.20.5 Luhua Group Related Developments 11.21 Sanxing Group

11.21.1 Sanxing Group Corporation Information

11.21.2 Sanxing Group Overview

11.21.3 Sanxing Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Sanxing Group Product Description

11.21.5 Sanxing Group Related Developments 11.22 Pology Oil

11.22.1 Pology Oil Corporation Information

11.22.2 Pology Oil Overview

11.22.3 Pology Oil Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Pology Oil Product Description

11.22.5 Pology Oil Related Developments 11.23 Wilmar

11.23.1 Wilmar Corporation Information

11.23.2 Wilmar Overview

11.23.3 Wilmar Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Wilmar Product Description

11.23.5 Wilmar Related Developments 11.24 Adams Group

11.24.1 Adams Group Corporation Information

11.24.2 Adams Group Overview

11.24.3 Adams Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Adams Group Product Description

11.24.5 Adams Group Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Sunflower Oil Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Sunflower Oil Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Sunflower Oil Production Mode & Process 12.4 Sunflower Oil Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Sunflower Oil Sales Channels

12.4.2 Sunflower Oil Distributors 12.5 Sunflower Oil Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Sunflower Oil Industry Trends 13.2 Sunflower Oil Market Drivers 13.3 Sunflower Oil Market Challenges 13.4 Sunflower Oil Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Sunflower Oil Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

About Us