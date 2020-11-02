Sunflower Oil Market Demand, Supply, Leading Manufacturer With Bussiness Oppertunity 2026|Kernel, EFKO Group, Aston

Global Sunflower Oil Market Overview:

The global Sunflower Oil market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled Global Sunflower Oil Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application , offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Sunflower Oil market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element ofthe market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players operating in the global Sunflower Oil market are: Kernel, EFKO Group, Aston, Cargill, Optimus, Nutrisun, Dicle Group, NMGK, Bunge, MHP, Creative Group, Tanoni Hnos. Sa, Standard Food, NT Ltd, Oliyar, Delizio, Risoil, COFCO, Region, Luhua Group, Sanxing Group, Pology Oil, Wilmar, Adams Group

Request a Sample of this report at https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1633210/global-sunflower-oil-market

Global Sunflower Oil Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Segment By Product Type:

, Linoleic Oil, Mid-Oleic Oil, High-Oleic Oil

Segment By Product Application:

, Food, Biofuels, Cosmetics, Other

Global Sunflower Oil Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Sunflower Oil market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Sunflower Oil market.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Sunflower Oil Market: Research Methodology

The research methodologies used by the analysts play an integral role in the way the publication has been collated. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to create a comprehensive analysis. For an accurate and precise analysis of the global Sunflower Oil market, analysts have bottom-up and top-down approaches.

Global Sunflower Oil Market: Competitive Rivalry

The research report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape present in the global Sunflower Oil market. It includes an assessment of the existing and upcoming trends that players can invest in. Furthermore, it also includes an evaluation of the financial outlooks of the players and explains the nature of the competition.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sunflower Oil Market Research Report: Kernel, EFKO Group, Aston, Cargill, Optimus, Nutrisun, Dicle Group, NMGK, Bunge, MHP, Creative Group, Tanoni Hnos. Sa, Standard Food, NT Ltd, Oliyar, Delizio, Risoil, COFCO, Region, Luhua Group, Sanxing Group, Pology Oil, Wilmar, Adams Group

Ask our Expert if You Have a Query at about Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1633210/global-sunflower-oil-market

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Sunflower Oil Market Overview

1.1 Sunflower Oil Product Overview

1.2 Sunflower Oil Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Linoleic Oil

1.2.2 Mid-Oleic Oil

1.2.3 High-Oleic Oil

1.3 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Sunflower Oil Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Sunflower Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Sunflower Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Sunflower Oil Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sunflower Oil Industry

1.5.1.1 Sunflower Oil Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Sunflower Oil Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Sunflower Oil Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Sunflower Oil Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sunflower Oil Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sunflower Oil Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Sunflower Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sunflower Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sunflower Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sunflower Oil Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sunflower Oil Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sunflower Oil as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sunflower Oil Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sunflower Oil Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Sunflower Oil Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Sunflower Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Sunflower Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Sunflower Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Sunflower Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Sunflower Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Sunflower Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Sunflower Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Sunflower Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Sunflower Oil by Application

4.1 Sunflower Oil Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food

4.1.2 Biofuels

4.1.3 Cosmetics

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Sunflower Oil Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Sunflower Oil Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sunflower Oil Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Sunflower Oil Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Sunflower Oil by Application

4.5.2 Europe Sunflower Oil by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sunflower Oil by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Sunflower Oil by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil by Application 5 North America Sunflower Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Sunflower Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Sunflower Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Sunflower Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Sunflower Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sunflower Oil Business

10.1 Kernel

10.1.1 Kernel Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kernel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Kernel Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Kernel Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.1.5 Kernel Recent Development

10.2 EFKO Group

10.2.1 EFKO Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 EFKO Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 EFKO Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Kernel Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.2.5 EFKO Group Recent Development

10.3 Aston

10.3.1 Aston Corporation Information

10.3.2 Aston Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Aston Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Aston Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.3.5 Aston Recent Development

10.4 Cargill

10.4.1 Cargill Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cargill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Cargill Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Cargill Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.4.5 Cargill Recent Development

10.5 Optimus

10.5.1 Optimus Corporation Information

10.5.2 Optimus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Optimus Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Optimus Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.5.5 Optimus Recent Development

10.6 Nutrisun

10.6.1 Nutrisun Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nutrisun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Nutrisun Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Nutrisun Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.6.5 Nutrisun Recent Development

10.7 Dicle Group

10.7.1 Dicle Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Dicle Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Dicle Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Dicle Group Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.7.5 Dicle Group Recent Development

10.8 NMGK

10.8.1 NMGK Corporation Information

10.8.2 NMGK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 NMGK Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 NMGK Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.8.5 NMGK Recent Development

10.9 Bunge

10.9.1 Bunge Corporation Information

10.9.2 Bunge Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Bunge Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Bunge Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.9.5 Bunge Recent Development

10.10 MHP

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sunflower Oil Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 MHP Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 MHP Recent Development

10.11 Creative Group

10.11.1 Creative Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Creative Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Creative Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Creative Group Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.11.5 Creative Group Recent Development

10.12 Tanoni Hnos. Sa

10.12.1 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Corporation Information

10.12.2 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.12.5 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Recent Development

10.13 Standard Food

10.13.1 Standard Food Corporation Information

10.13.2 Standard Food Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Standard Food Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Standard Food Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.13.5 Standard Food Recent Development

10.14 NT Ltd

10.14.1 NT Ltd Corporation Information

10.14.2 NT Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 NT Ltd Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 NT Ltd Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.14.5 NT Ltd Recent Development

10.15 Oliyar

10.15.1 Oliyar Corporation Information

10.15.2 Oliyar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Oliyar Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Oliyar Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.15.5 Oliyar Recent Development

10.16 Delizio

10.16.1 Delizio Corporation Information

10.16.2 Delizio Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Delizio Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Delizio Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.16.5 Delizio Recent Development

10.17 Risoil

10.17.1 Risoil Corporation Information

10.17.2 Risoil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Risoil Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Risoil Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.17.5 Risoil Recent Development

10.18 COFCO

10.18.1 COFCO Corporation Information

10.18.2 COFCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 COFCO Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 COFCO Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.18.5 COFCO Recent Development

10.19 Region

10.19.1 Region Corporation Information

10.19.2 Region Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Region Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Region Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.19.5 Region Recent Development

10.20 Luhua Group

10.20.1 Luhua Group Corporation Information

10.20.2 Luhua Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Luhua Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Luhua Group Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.20.5 Luhua Group Recent Development

10.21 Sanxing Group

10.21.1 Sanxing Group Corporation Information

10.21.2 Sanxing Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Sanxing Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Sanxing Group Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.21.5 Sanxing Group Recent Development

10.22 Pology Oil

10.22.1 Pology Oil Corporation Information

10.22.2 Pology Oil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Pology Oil Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Pology Oil Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.22.5 Pology Oil Recent Development

10.23 Wilmar

10.23.1 Wilmar Corporation Information

10.23.2 Wilmar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Wilmar Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Wilmar Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.23.5 Wilmar Recent Development

10.24 Adams Group

10.24.1 Adams Group Corporation Information

10.24.2 Adams Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Adams Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Adams Group Sunflower Oil Products Offered

10.24.5 Adams Group Recent Development 11 Sunflower Oil Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sunflower Oil Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sunflower Oil Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

Purchase the Global Sunflower Oil Market Report at USD(3,350): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/35261ef3e8fb0fd3ad879bfe94c65fc3,0,1,global-sunflower-oil-market

About Us