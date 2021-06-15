Sunflower Oil Market Analysis 2021: Size, Share, Growth rate|Kernel, EFKO Group, Aston, Cargill, Optimus

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Sunflower Oil Market Research Report 2021“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Sunflower Oil data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Sunflower Oil Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Sunflower Oil Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Sunflower Oil market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Sunflower Oil market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



Kernel, EFKO Group, Aston, Cargill, Optimus, Nutrisun, Dicle Group, NMGK, Bunge, MHP, Creative Group, Tanoni Hnos. Sa, Standard Food, NT Ltd, Oliyar, Delizio, Risoil, COFCO, Region, Luhua Group, Sanxing Group, Pology Oil, Wilmar, Adams Group

Market Segment by Product Type:

Linoleic Oil

Mid-Oleic Oil

High-Oleic Oil

Market Segment by Application:



Food

Biofuels

Cosmetics

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Sunflower Oil market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sunflower Oil market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sunflower Oil market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sunflower Oil market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sunflower Oil market

Table of Contents

1 Sunflower Oil Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sunflower Oil

1.2 Sunflower Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Linoleic Oil

1.2.3 Mid-Oleic Oil

1.2.4 High-Oleic Oil

1.3 Sunflower Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Biofuels

1.3.4 Cosmetics

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Sunflower Oil Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Sunflower Oil Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Sunflower Oil Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sunflower Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sunflower Oil Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Sunflower Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sunflower Oil Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Sunflower Oil Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Sunflower Oil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Sunflower Oil Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Sunflower Oil Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Sunflower Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Sunflower Oil Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Sunflower Oil Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Sunflower Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Sunflower Oil Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Sunflower Oil Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Sunflower Oil Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Sunflower Oil Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Sunflower Oil Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Sunflower Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Sunflower Oil Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Sunflower Oil Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Sunflower Oil Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Sunflower Oil Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Sunflower Oil Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Sunflower Oil Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Sunflower Oil Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Kernel

6.1.1 Kernel Corporation Information

6.1.2 Kernel Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Kernel Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Kernel Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Kernel Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 EFKO Group

6.2.1 EFKO Group Corporation Information

6.2.2 EFKO Group Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 EFKO Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 EFKO Group Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.2.5 EFKO Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Aston

6.3.1 Aston Corporation Information

6.3.2 Aston Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Aston Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Aston Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Aston Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Cargill

6.4.1 Cargill Corporation Information

6.4.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Cargill Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Cargill Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Cargill Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Optimus

6.5.1 Optimus Corporation Information

6.5.2 Optimus Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Optimus Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Optimus Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Optimus Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Nutrisun

6.6.1 Nutrisun Corporation Information

6.6.2 Nutrisun Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Nutrisun Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Nutrisun Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Nutrisun Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Dicle Group

6.6.1 Dicle Group Corporation Information

6.6.2 Dicle Group Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Dicle Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Dicle Group Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Dicle Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 NMGK

6.8.1 NMGK Corporation Information

6.8.2 NMGK Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 NMGK Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 NMGK Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.8.5 NMGK Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Bunge

6.9.1 Bunge Corporation Information

6.9.2 Bunge Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Bunge Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Bunge Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Bunge Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 MHP

6.10.1 MHP Corporation Information

6.10.2 MHP Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 MHP Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 MHP Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.10.5 MHP Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Creative Group

6.11.1 Creative Group Corporation Information

6.11.2 Creative Group Sunflower Oil Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Creative Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Creative Group Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Creative Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Tanoni Hnos. Sa

6.12.1 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Corporation Information

6.12.2 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Sunflower Oil Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Standard Food

6.13.1 Standard Food Corporation Information

6.13.2 Standard Food Sunflower Oil Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Standard Food Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Standard Food Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Standard Food Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 NT Ltd

6.14.1 NT Ltd Corporation Information

6.14.2 NT Ltd Sunflower Oil Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 NT Ltd Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 NT Ltd Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.14.5 NT Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Oliyar

6.15.1 Oliyar Corporation Information

6.15.2 Oliyar Sunflower Oil Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Oliyar Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Oliyar Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Oliyar Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Delizio

6.16.1 Delizio Corporation Information

6.16.2 Delizio Sunflower Oil Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Delizio Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Delizio Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Delizio Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Risoil

6.17.1 Risoil Corporation Information

6.17.2 Risoil Sunflower Oil Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Risoil Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Risoil Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Risoil Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 COFCO

6.18.1 COFCO Corporation Information

6.18.2 COFCO Sunflower Oil Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 COFCO Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 COFCO Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.18.5 COFCO Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Region

6.19.1 Region Corporation Information

6.19.2 Region Sunflower Oil Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Region Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Region Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Region Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Luhua Group

6.20.1 Luhua Group Corporation Information

6.20.2 Luhua Group Sunflower Oil Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Luhua Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Luhua Group Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Luhua Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Sanxing Group

6.21.1 Sanxing Group Corporation Information

6.21.2 Sanxing Group Sunflower Oil Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Sanxing Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Sanxing Group Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Sanxing Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Pology Oil

6.22.1 Pology Oil Corporation Information

6.22.2 Pology Oil Sunflower Oil Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Pology Oil Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Pology Oil Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Pology Oil Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Wilmar

6.23.1 Wilmar Corporation Information

6.23.2 Wilmar Sunflower Oil Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Wilmar Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Wilmar Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Wilmar Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 Adams Group

6.24.1 Adams Group Corporation Information

6.24.2 Adams Group Sunflower Oil Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 Adams Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Adams Group Sunflower Oil Product Portfolio

6.24.5 Adams Group Recent Developments/Updates 7 Sunflower Oil Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Sunflower Oil Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sunflower Oil

7.4 Sunflower Oil Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Sunflower Oil Distributors List

8.3 Sunflower Oil Customers 9 Sunflower Oil Market Dynamics

9.1 Sunflower Oil Industry Trends

9.2 Sunflower Oil Growth Drivers

9.3 Sunflower Oil Market Challenges

9.4 Sunflower Oil Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Sunflower Oil Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sunflower Oil by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sunflower Oil by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Sunflower Oil Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sunflower Oil by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sunflower Oil by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Sunflower Oil Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sunflower Oil by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sunflower Oil by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

