Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2022 | Kernel, EFKO Group, Aston

A newly published report titled “Sunflower and Olive Oil Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sunflower and Olive Oil report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sunflower and Olive Oil market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sunflower and Olive Oil market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sunflower and Olive Oil market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sunflower and Olive Oil market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sunflower and Olive Oil market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kernel, EFKO Group, Aston, Cargill, Optimus, Nutrisun, Dicle Group, NMGK, Bunge, MHP, Lamasia, Sovena Group, Gallo, Grup Pons, Maeva Group, Ybarra, Jaencoop

Market Segmentation by Product:

Sunflower Oil

Olive Oil



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food

Biofuels

Cosmetics



The Sunflower and Olive Oil Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sunflower and Olive Oil market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sunflower and Olive Oil market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Sunflower and Olive Oil market expansion?

What will be the global Sunflower and Olive Oil market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Sunflower and Olive Oil market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Sunflower and Olive Oil market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Sunflower and Olive Oil market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Sunflower and Olive Oil market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sunflower and Olive Oil Product Introduction

1.2 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Sunflower and Olive Oil Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Sunflower and Olive Oil in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Sunflower and Olive Oil Industry Trends

1.5.2 Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Drivers

1.5.3 Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Challenges

1.5.4 Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Sunflower Oil

2.1.2 Olive Oil

2.2 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Sunflower and Olive Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Food

3.1.2 Biofuels

3.1.3 Cosmetics

3.2 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Sunflower and Olive Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Sunflower and Olive Oil in 2021

4.2.3 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Sunflower and Olive Oil Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sunflower and Olive Oil Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Sunflower and Olive Oil Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Sunflower and Olive Oil Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kernel

7.1.1 Kernel Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kernel Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kernel Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kernel Sunflower and Olive Oil Products Offered

7.1.5 Kernel Recent Development

7.2 EFKO Group

7.2.1 EFKO Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 EFKO Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 EFKO Group Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 EFKO Group Sunflower and Olive Oil Products Offered

7.2.5 EFKO Group Recent Development

7.3 Aston

7.3.1 Aston Corporation Information

7.3.2 Aston Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Aston Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Aston Sunflower and Olive Oil Products Offered

7.3.5 Aston Recent Development

7.4 Cargill

7.4.1 Cargill Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Cargill Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Cargill Sunflower and Olive Oil Products Offered

7.4.5 Cargill Recent Development

7.5 Optimus

7.5.1 Optimus Corporation Information

7.5.2 Optimus Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Optimus Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Optimus Sunflower and Olive Oil Products Offered

7.5.5 Optimus Recent Development

7.6 Nutrisun

7.6.1 Nutrisun Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nutrisun Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Nutrisun Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Nutrisun Sunflower and Olive Oil Products Offered

7.6.5 Nutrisun Recent Development

7.7 Dicle Group

7.7.1 Dicle Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Dicle Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Dicle Group Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Dicle Group Sunflower and Olive Oil Products Offered

7.7.5 Dicle Group Recent Development

7.8 NMGK

7.8.1 NMGK Corporation Information

7.8.2 NMGK Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 NMGK Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 NMGK Sunflower and Olive Oil Products Offered

7.8.5 NMGK Recent Development

7.9 Bunge

7.9.1 Bunge Corporation Information

7.9.2 Bunge Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Bunge Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Bunge Sunflower and Olive Oil Products Offered

7.9.5 Bunge Recent Development

7.10 MHP

7.10.1 MHP Corporation Information

7.10.2 MHP Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 MHP Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 MHP Sunflower and Olive Oil Products Offered

7.10.5 MHP Recent Development

7.11 Lamasia

7.11.1 Lamasia Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lamasia Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Lamasia Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Lamasia Sunflower and Olive Oil Products Offered

7.11.5 Lamasia Recent Development

7.12 Sovena Group

7.12.1 Sovena Group Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sovena Group Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Sovena Group Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sovena Group Products Offered

7.12.5 Sovena Group Recent Development

7.13 Gallo

7.13.1 Gallo Corporation Information

7.13.2 Gallo Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Gallo Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Gallo Products Offered

7.13.5 Gallo Recent Development

7.14 Grup Pons

7.14.1 Grup Pons Corporation Information

7.14.2 Grup Pons Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Grup Pons Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Grup Pons Products Offered

7.14.5 Grup Pons Recent Development

7.15 Maeva Group

7.15.1 Maeva Group Corporation Information

7.15.2 Maeva Group Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Maeva Group Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Maeva Group Products Offered

7.15.5 Maeva Group Recent Development

7.16 Ybarra

7.16.1 Ybarra Corporation Information

7.16.2 Ybarra Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Ybarra Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Ybarra Products Offered

7.16.5 Ybarra Recent Development

7.17 Jaencoop

7.17.1 Jaencoop Corporation Information

7.17.2 Jaencoop Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Jaencoop Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Jaencoop Products Offered

7.17.5 Jaencoop Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Sunflower and Olive Oil Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Sunflower and Olive Oil Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Sunflower and Olive Oil Distributors

8.3 Sunflower and Olive Oil Production Mode & Process

8.4 Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Sunflower and Olive Oil Sales Channels

8.4.2 Sunflower and Olive Oil Distributors

8.5 Sunflower and Olive Oil Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

