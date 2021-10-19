Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Market Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2027 | Holcim, Suez Cement, Boral

“

A newly published report titled “(Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Holcim, Suez Cement, Boral, Trinidad Cement, Suez Cement Co, National Concrete Accessories, Sagar Cement, Target Products Ltd, Lafarge, Blue Circle Industries, Lucky Cement, Hanson Australia, Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

Market Segmentation by Product:

C3A Content <= 3%

C3A Content 3%-5%



Market Segmentation by Application:

Effluent and Drainage Works

Coastal Protective Works

Road and Bridge Works

Others



The Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC)

1.2 Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 C3A Content <= 3%

1.2.3 C3A Content 3%-5%

1.3 Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Effluent and Drainage Works

1.3.3 Coastal Protective Works

1.3.4 Road and Bridge Works

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production

3.4.1 North America Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production

3.5.1 Europe Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production

3.6.1 China Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production

3.7.1 Japan Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Holcim

7.1.1 Holcim Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Holcim Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Holcim Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Holcim Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Holcim Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Suez Cement

7.2.1 Suez Cement Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Suez Cement Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Suez Cement Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Suez Cement Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Suez Cement Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Boral

7.3.1 Boral Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Boral Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Boral Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Boral Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Boral Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Trinidad Cement

7.4.1 Trinidad Cement Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Trinidad Cement Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Trinidad Cement Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Trinidad Cement Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Trinidad Cement Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Suez Cement Co

7.5.1 Suez Cement Co Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Suez Cement Co Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Suez Cement Co Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Suez Cement Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Suez Cement Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 National Concrete Accessories

7.6.1 National Concrete Accessories Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Corporation Information

7.6.2 National Concrete Accessories Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 National Concrete Accessories Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 National Concrete Accessories Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 National Concrete Accessories Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Sagar Cement

7.7.1 Sagar Cement Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sagar Cement Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Sagar Cement Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Sagar Cement Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sagar Cement Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Target Products Ltd

7.8.1 Target Products Ltd Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Target Products Ltd Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Target Products Ltd Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Target Products Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Target Products Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Lafarge

7.9.1 Lafarge Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lafarge Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Lafarge Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Lafarge Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Lafarge Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Blue Circle Industries

7.10.1 Blue Circle Industries Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Blue Circle Industries Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Blue Circle Industries Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Blue Circle Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Blue Circle Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Lucky Cement

7.11.1 Lucky Cement Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lucky Cement Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Lucky Cement Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Lucky Cement Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Lucky Cement Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Hanson Australia

7.12.1 Hanson Australia Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hanson Australia Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Hanson Australia Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Hanson Australia Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Hanson Australia Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

7.13.1 Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC)

8.4 Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Distributors List

9.3 Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Industry Trends

10.2 Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Growth Drivers

10.3 Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Market Challenges

10.4 Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”