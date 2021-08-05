Sugar spheres are a widely used excipient for sustained-release pellet formulations. Sugar spheres (also called neutral pellets, nonpareil seeds, microgranules or sugar beads) are produced, preferably using a layered sugar-coating structure. The result is sugar spheres with sufficient mechanical stability for further processing. Colorcon, Zhuhai Rundu Pharmaceutical Co, Pharm-a-spheres, Pharmatrans Sanaq AG, M. B. Sugars & Pharmaceuticals Limited, Emilio Castelli and Nanjing Joyfulchem are the key manufacturters of global Sugar Sphere. The price of Sugar Sphere is relatively expensive. The largest consumers are developed countries with high income. North America occupied a market share of 30%, following Europe with the consumption market share of 27%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Sugar Sphere in United States, including the following market information: United States Sugar Sphere Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Sugar Sphere Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) United States top five Sugar Sphere companies in 2020 (%) The global Sugar Sphere market size is expected to growth from US$ 155.4 million in 2020 to US$ 224.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.

The United States Sugar Sphere market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Sugar Sphere manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Sugar Sphere Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Sugar Sphere Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Micrometers, Standard Spheres United States Sugar Sphere Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Sugar Sphere Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Tablet, Capsules, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Sugar Sphere revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Sugar Sphere revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Sugar Sphere sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Sugar Sphere sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Colorcon, Zhuhai Rundu Pharmaceutical Co, Pharm-a-spheres, Pharmatrans Sanaq AG, M. B. Sugars & Pharmaceuticals Limited, Emilio Castelli, ‎Nanjing Joyfulchem

