Sugar Confectionery Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And 2025 Forecast Research|Ferrara Candy, HARIBO, Mondelez International

Complete study of the global Sugar Confectionery market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Sugar Confectionery industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Sugar Confectionery production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Caramels and Toffees, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Others Segment by Application Dessert, Drinks, Ice Cream, Other Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Ferrara Candy, HARIBO, Mondelez International, Nestle, Perfetti Van Melle, Wrigley, Adams and Brooks Candy, American Licorice, Anthony-Thomas Candy

TOC

1 Sugar Confectionery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sugar Confectionery

1.2 Sugar Confectionery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sugar Confectionery Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Caramels and Toffees

1.2.3 Medicated Confectionery

1.2.4 Mints

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Sugar Confectionery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sugar Confectionery Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Dessert

1.3.3 Drinks

1.3.4 Ice Cream

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Sugar Confectionery Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Sugar Confectionery Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Sugar Confectionery Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Sugar Confectionery Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Sugar Confectionery Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sugar Confectionery Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sugar Confectionery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sugar Confectionery Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sugar Confectionery Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Sugar Confectionery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sugar Confectionery Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Sugar Confectionery Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Sugar Confectionery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Sugar Confectionery Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Sugar Confectionery Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Sugar Confectionery Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Sugar Confectionery Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Sugar Confectionery Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Sugar Confectionery Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Sugar Confectionery Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Sugar Confectionery Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Sugar Confectionery Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Sugar Confectionery Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Sugar Confectionery Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Sugar Confectionery Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Sugar Confectionery Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Sugar Confectionery Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Sugar Confectionery Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Sugar Confectionery Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Sugar Confectionery Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Sugar Confectionery Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Sugar Confectionery Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Sugar Confectionery Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Sugar Confectionery Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Sugar Confectionery Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Sugar Confectionery Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Sugar Confectionery Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Sugar Confectionery Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Sugar Confectionery Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Ferrara Candy

6.1.1 Ferrara Candy Corporation Information

6.1.2 Ferrara Candy Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Ferrara Candy Sugar Confectionery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Ferrara Candy Sugar Confectionery Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Ferrara Candy Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 HARIBO

6.2.1 HARIBO Corporation Information

6.2.2 HARIBO Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 HARIBO Sugar Confectionery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 HARIBO Sugar Confectionery Product Portfolio

6.2.5 HARIBO Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Mondelez International

6.3.1 Mondelez International Corporation Information

6.3.2 Mondelez International Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Mondelez International Sugar Confectionery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Mondelez International Sugar Confectionery Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Mondelez International Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Nestle

6.4.1 Nestle Corporation Information

6.4.2 Nestle Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Nestle Sugar Confectionery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Nestle Sugar Confectionery Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Nestle Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Perfetti Van Melle

6.5.1 Perfetti Van Melle Corporation Information

6.5.2 Perfetti Van Melle Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Perfetti Van Melle Sugar Confectionery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Perfetti Van Melle Sugar Confectionery Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Perfetti Van Melle Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Wrigley

6.6.1 Wrigley Corporation Information

6.6.2 Wrigley Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Wrigley Sugar Confectionery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Wrigley Sugar Confectionery Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Wrigley Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Adams and Brooks Candy

6.6.1 Adams and Brooks Candy Corporation Information

6.6.2 Adams and Brooks Candy Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Adams and Brooks Candy Sugar Confectionery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Adams and Brooks Candy Sugar Confectionery Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Adams and Brooks Candy Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 American Licorice

6.8.1 American Licorice Corporation Information

6.8.2 American Licorice Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 American Licorice Sugar Confectionery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 American Licorice Sugar Confectionery Product Portfolio

6.8.5 American Licorice Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Anthony-Thomas Candy

6.9.1 Anthony-Thomas Candy Corporation Information

6.9.2 Anthony-Thomas Candy Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Anthony-Thomas Candy Sugar Confectionery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Anthony-Thomas Candy Sugar Confectionery Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Anthony-Thomas Candy Recent Developments/Updates 7 Sugar Confectionery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Sugar Confectionery Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sugar Confectionery

7.4 Sugar Confectionery Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Sugar Confectionery Distributors List

8.3 Sugar Confectionery Customers 9 Sugar Confectionery Market Dynamics

9.1 Sugar Confectionery Industry Trends

9.2 Sugar Confectionery Growth Drivers

9.3 Sugar Confectionery Market Challenges

9.4 Sugar Confectionery Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Sugar Confectionery Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sugar Confectionery by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Sugar Confectionery Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sugar Confectionery by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Sugar Confectionery Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sugar Confectionery by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer