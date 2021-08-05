Succulent plant, also known as succulents, are plants whose parts thicken, are succulent, and are full of food.The leaves, stems, or roots of these plants become more fleshy than usual due to the development of aquifer tissue.Succulents are higher plants with hypertrophic vegetative organs, usually with three vegetative organs: root, stem and leaf, flower, fruit and seed.Compared to other plants, succulents survive easily, do not require the care of the breeder for a long time, and are radiation proof, decorative and air purifying.Succulents need little maintenance to survive indoors.Because it is the houseplant with very strong adaptability, can flourish below all sorts of indoor conditions. The main global Succulent Plant players include Altman Plants, COSTA FARMS, Zhejiang Wanxiang Flowers, etc. The top three Succulent Plant players account for approximately 21% of the total market. Europe is the largest consumer market for Succulent Plant, accounting for about 46%, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. In terms of type, Aizoaceae is the largest segment, with a share over 23%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Household, followed by Commercial. This report contains market size and forecasts of Succulent Plant in United States, including the following market information: United States Succulent Plant Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Succulent Plant Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Pcs) United States top five Succulent Plant companies in 2020 (%) The global Succulent Plant market size is expected to growth from US$ 3986 million in 2020 to US$ 13230 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% during 2021-2027.

The United States Succulent Plant market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Succulent Plant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Succulent Plant Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs) United States Succulent Plant Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Aizoaceae, Cactaceae, Crassulaceae, Euphorbiaceae, Apocynaceae, Others United States Succulent Plant Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs) United States Succulent Plant Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Household, Commercial

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Succulent Plant revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Succulent Plant revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Succulent Plant sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Pcs) Key companies Succulent Plant sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Altman Plants, COSTA FARMS, Zhejiang Wanxiang Flowers, From You Flowers, Dummen Orange, AdeniumRose Company

