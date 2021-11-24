Succinic Acid Market 2021| Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments And Future Investments By Forecast To 2027 | LCY Biosciences（BioAmber）, GC Innovation America, Roquette（Reverdia）

“

The report titled Global Succinic Acid Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Succinic Acid market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Succinic Acid market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Succinic Acid market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Succinic Acid market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Succinic Acid report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Succinic Acid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Succinic Acid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Succinic Acid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Succinic Acid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Succinic Acid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Succinic Acid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

LCY Biosciences（BioAmber）, GC Innovation America, Roquette（Reverdia）, Succinity GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical, Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals, Nippon Shokubai, Feiyang Chemical, Sunsing Chemicals, Jinbaoyu Technology, Shandong Landian Biological Technology Co., LTD, Shanghai shenren Fine chemical Co.,ltd., Weinan Huifeng

Market Segmentation by Product:

Bio-based

Petro-based



Market Segmentation by Application:

Resins, Coatings and Pigments

PBS

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Polyester Polyols

Others



The Succinic Acid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Succinic Acid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Succinic Acid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Succinic Acid market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Succinic Acid industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Succinic Acid market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Succinic Acid market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Succinic Acid market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Succinic Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Succinic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Bio-based

1.2.3 Petro-based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Succinic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Resins, Coatings and Pigments

1.3.3 PBS

1.3.4 Food and Beverage

1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.6 Polyester Polyols

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Succinic Acid Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Succinic Acid Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Succinic Acid Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Succinic Acid Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Succinic Acid Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Succinic Acid Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Succinic Acid Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Succinic Acid Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Succinic Acid Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Succinic Acid Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Succinic Acid Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Succinic Acid Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Succinic Acid by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Succinic Acid Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Succinic Acid Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Succinic Acid Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Succinic Acid Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Succinic Acid Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Succinic Acid Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Succinic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Succinic Acid Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Succinic Acid Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Succinic Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Succinic Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Succinic Acid Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Succinic Acid Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Succinic Acid Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 LCY Biosciences（BioAmber）

4.1.1 LCY Biosciences（BioAmber） Corporation Information

4.1.2 LCY Biosciences（BioAmber） Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 LCY Biosciences（BioAmber） Succinic Acid Products Offered

4.1.4 LCY Biosciences（BioAmber） Succinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 LCY Biosciences（BioAmber） Succinic Acid Revenue by Product

4.1.6 LCY Biosciences（BioAmber） Succinic Acid Revenue by Application

4.1.7 LCY Biosciences（BioAmber） Succinic Acid Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 LCY Biosciences（BioAmber） Succinic Acid Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 LCY Biosciences（BioAmber） Recent Development

4.2 GC Innovation America

4.2.1 GC Innovation America Corporation Information

4.2.2 GC Innovation America Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 GC Innovation America Succinic Acid Products Offered

4.2.4 GC Innovation America Succinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 GC Innovation America Succinic Acid Revenue by Product

4.2.6 GC Innovation America Succinic Acid Revenue by Application

4.2.7 GC Innovation America Succinic Acid Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 GC Innovation America Succinic Acid Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 GC Innovation America Recent Development

4.3 Roquette（Reverdia）

4.3.1 Roquette（Reverdia） Corporation Information

4.3.2 Roquette（Reverdia） Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Roquette（Reverdia） Succinic Acid Products Offered

4.3.4 Roquette（Reverdia） Succinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Roquette（Reverdia） Succinic Acid Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Roquette（Reverdia） Succinic Acid Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Roquette（Reverdia） Succinic Acid Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Roquette（Reverdia） Succinic Acid Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Roquette（Reverdia） Recent Development

4.4 Succinity GmbH

4.4.1 Succinity GmbH Corporation Information

4.4.2 Succinity GmbH Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Succinity GmbH Succinic Acid Products Offered

4.4.4 Succinity GmbH Succinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Succinity GmbH Succinic Acid Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Succinity GmbH Succinic Acid Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Succinity GmbH Succinic Acid Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Succinity GmbH Succinic Acid Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Succinity GmbH Recent Development

4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical

4.5.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

4.5.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Succinic Acid Products Offered

4.5.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Succinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Succinic Acid Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Succinic Acid Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Succinic Acid Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Succinic Acid Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

4.6 Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals

4.6.1 Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Corporation Information

4.6.2 Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Succinic Acid Products Offered

4.6.4 Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Succinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Succinic Acid Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Succinic Acid Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Succinic Acid Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Recent Development

4.7 Nippon Shokubai

4.7.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information

4.7.2 Nippon Shokubai Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Nippon Shokubai Succinic Acid Products Offered

4.7.4 Nippon Shokubai Succinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 Nippon Shokubai Succinic Acid Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Nippon Shokubai Succinic Acid Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Nippon Shokubai Succinic Acid Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Nippon Shokubai Recent Development

4.8 Feiyang Chemical

4.8.1 Feiyang Chemical Corporation Information

4.8.2 Feiyang Chemical Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Feiyang Chemical Succinic Acid Products Offered

4.8.4 Feiyang Chemical Succinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 Feiyang Chemical Succinic Acid Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Feiyang Chemical Succinic Acid Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Feiyang Chemical Succinic Acid Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Feiyang Chemical Recent Development

4.9 Sunsing Chemicals

4.9.1 Sunsing Chemicals Corporation Information

4.9.2 Sunsing Chemicals Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Sunsing Chemicals Succinic Acid Products Offered

4.9.4 Sunsing Chemicals Succinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 Sunsing Chemicals Succinic Acid Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Sunsing Chemicals Succinic Acid Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Sunsing Chemicals Succinic Acid Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Sunsing Chemicals Recent Development

4.10 Jinbaoyu Technology

4.10.1 Jinbaoyu Technology Corporation Information

4.10.2 Jinbaoyu Technology Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Jinbaoyu Technology Succinic Acid Products Offered

4.10.4 Jinbaoyu Technology Succinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 Jinbaoyu Technology Succinic Acid Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Jinbaoyu Technology Succinic Acid Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Jinbaoyu Technology Succinic Acid Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Jinbaoyu Technology Recent Development

4.11 Shandong Landian Biological Technology Co., LTD

4.11.1 Shandong Landian Biological Technology Co., LTD Corporation Information

4.11.2 Shandong Landian Biological Technology Co., LTD Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Shandong Landian Biological Technology Co., LTD Succinic Acid Products Offered

4.11.4 Shandong Landian Biological Technology Co., LTD Succinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 Shandong Landian Biological Technology Co., LTD Succinic Acid Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Shandong Landian Biological Technology Co., LTD Succinic Acid Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Shandong Landian Biological Technology Co., LTD Succinic Acid Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Shandong Landian Biological Technology Co., LTD Recent Development

4.12 Shanghai shenren Fine chemical Co.,ltd.

4.12.1 Shanghai shenren Fine chemical Co.,ltd. Corporation Information

4.12.2 Shanghai shenren Fine chemical Co.,ltd. Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Shanghai shenren Fine chemical Co.,ltd. Succinic Acid Products Offered

4.12.4 Shanghai shenren Fine chemical Co.,ltd. Succinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 Shanghai shenren Fine chemical Co.,ltd. Succinic Acid Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Shanghai shenren Fine chemical Co.,ltd. Succinic Acid Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Shanghai shenren Fine chemical Co.,ltd. Succinic Acid Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Shanghai shenren Fine chemical Co.,ltd. Recent Development

4.13 Weinan Huifeng

4.13.1 Weinan Huifeng Corporation Information

4.13.2 Weinan Huifeng Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Weinan Huifeng Succinic Acid Products Offered

4.13.4 Weinan Huifeng Succinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 Weinan Huifeng Succinic Acid Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Weinan Huifeng Succinic Acid Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Weinan Huifeng Succinic Acid Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Weinan Huifeng Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Succinic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Succinic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Succinic Acid Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Succinic Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Succinic Acid Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Succinic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Succinic Acid Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Succinic Acid Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Succinic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Succinic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Succinic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Succinic Acid Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Succinic Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Succinic Acid Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Succinic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Succinic Acid Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Succinic Acid Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Succinic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Succinic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Succinic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Succinic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Succinic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Succinic Acid Sales by Type

7.4 North America Succinic Acid Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Succinic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Succinic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Succinic Acid Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Succinic Acid Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Succinic Acid Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Succinic Acid Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Succinic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Succinic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Succinic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Succinic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Succinic Acid Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Succinic Acid Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Succinic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Succinic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Succinic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Succinic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Succinic Acid Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Succinic Acid Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Succinic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Succinic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Succinic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Succinic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Succinic Acid Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Succinic Acid Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Succinic Acid Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Succinic Acid Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Succinic Acid Clients Analysis

12.4 Succinic Acid Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Succinic Acid Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Succinic Acid Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Succinic Acid Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Succinic Acid Market Drivers

13.2 Succinic Acid Market Opportunities

13.3 Succinic Acid Market Challenges

13.4 Succinic Acid Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

