Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market 2020| Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2026 | GE Oil & Gas, Cameron, National Oilwell Varco

The report titled Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GE Oil & Gas, Cameron, National Oilwell Varco, Uztel, Rongsheng Machinery, Halliburton, OJSC NaftaGaz, MSP/DRILEX, Jiangsu Xinde, Fountain Petro, Control Flow, GCOP, Jiangsu Jinshi, Well Control, Shenkai, NETS, Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies

Market Segmentation by Product: Annular Blowout Preventer

Ram Blowout Preventer



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil Industry

Gas Industry



The Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Overview

1.1 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Product Scope

1.2 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Annular Blowout Preventer

1.2.3 Ram Blowout Preventer

1.3 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Oil Industry

1.3.3 Gas Industry

1.4 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Business

12.1 GE Oil & Gas

12.1.1 GE Oil & Gas Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Oil & Gas Business Overview

12.1.3 GE Oil & Gas Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 GE Oil & Gas Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.1.5 GE Oil & Gas Recent Development

12.2 Cameron

12.2.1 Cameron Corporation Information

12.2.2 Cameron Business Overview

12.2.3 Cameron Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Cameron Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.2.5 Cameron Recent Development

12.3 National Oilwell Varco

12.3.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

12.3.2 National Oilwell Varco Business Overview

12.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 National Oilwell Varco Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.3.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

12.4 Uztel

12.4.1 Uztel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Uztel Business Overview

12.4.3 Uztel Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Uztel Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.4.5 Uztel Recent Development

12.5 Rongsheng Machinery

12.5.1 Rongsheng Machinery Corporation Information

12.5.2 Rongsheng Machinery Business Overview

12.5.3 Rongsheng Machinery Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Rongsheng Machinery Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.5.5 Rongsheng Machinery Recent Development

12.6 Halliburton

12.6.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

12.6.2 Halliburton Business Overview

12.6.3 Halliburton Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Halliburton Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.6.5 Halliburton Recent Development

12.7 OJSC NaftaGaz

12.7.1 OJSC NaftaGaz Corporation Information

12.7.2 OJSC NaftaGaz Business Overview

12.7.3 OJSC NaftaGaz Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 OJSC NaftaGaz Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.7.5 OJSC NaftaGaz Recent Development

12.8 MSP/DRILEX

12.8.1 MSP/DRILEX Corporation Information

12.8.2 MSP/DRILEX Business Overview

12.8.3 MSP/DRILEX Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 MSP/DRILEX Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.8.5 MSP/DRILEX Recent Development

12.9 Jiangsu Xinde

12.9.1 Jiangsu Xinde Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jiangsu Xinde Business Overview

12.9.3 Jiangsu Xinde Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Jiangsu Xinde Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.9.5 Jiangsu Xinde Recent Development

12.10 Fountain Petro

12.10.1 Fountain Petro Corporation Information

12.10.2 Fountain Petro Business Overview

12.10.3 Fountain Petro Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Fountain Petro Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.10.5 Fountain Petro Recent Development

12.11 Control Flow

12.11.1 Control Flow Corporation Information

12.11.2 Control Flow Business Overview

12.11.3 Control Flow Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Control Flow Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.11.5 Control Flow Recent Development

12.12 GCOP

12.12.1 GCOP Corporation Information

12.12.2 GCOP Business Overview

12.12.3 GCOP Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 GCOP Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.12.5 GCOP Recent Development

12.13 Jiangsu Jinshi

12.13.1 Jiangsu Jinshi Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jiangsu Jinshi Business Overview

12.13.3 Jiangsu Jinshi Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Jiangsu Jinshi Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.13.5 Jiangsu Jinshi Recent Development

12.14 Well Control

12.14.1 Well Control Corporation Information

12.14.2 Well Control Business Overview

12.14.3 Well Control Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Well Control Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.14.5 Well Control Recent Development

12.15 Shenkai

12.15.1 Shenkai Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shenkai Business Overview

12.15.3 Shenkai Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Shenkai Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.15.5 Shenkai Recent Development

12.16 NETS

12.16.1 NETS Corporation Information

12.16.2 NETS Business Overview

12.16.3 NETS Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 NETS Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.16.5 NETS Recent Development

12.17 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies

12.17.1 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Corporation Information

12.17.2 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Business Overview

12.17.3 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.17.5 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Recent Development

13 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP)

13.4 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Distributors List

14.3 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Trends

15.2 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Challenges

15.4 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

