Sub-Meters Market: The Next Big Innovation in 2021||Leviton, Schneider Electric, ABB

Complete study of the global Sub-Meters market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Sub-Meters industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Sub-Meters production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Sub-Meters industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Sub-Meters manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Sub-Meters industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Sub-Meters industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Enquire Customization in The Report:

What is the growth potential of the Sub-Meters market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sub-Meters industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Sub-Meters market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Sub-Meters market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sub-Meters market?

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3350)

TOC

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Sub-Meters Market Overview

1.1 Sub-Meters Product Overview

1.2 Sub-Meters Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Electric Submeter

1.2.2 Water Submeter

1.2.3 Gas Submeter

1.2.4 Heat & BTU Submeter

1.3 Global Sub-Meters Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Sub-Meters Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Sub-Meters Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Sub-Meters Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Sub-Meters Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Sub-Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Sub-Meters Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Sub-Meters Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Sub-Meters Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Sub-Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Sub-Meters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Sub-Meters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sub-Meters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Sub-Meters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sub-Meters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Sub-Meters Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sub-Meters Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sub-Meters Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Sub-Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sub-Meters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sub-Meters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sub-Meters Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sub-Meters Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sub-Meters as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sub-Meters Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sub-Meters Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Sub-Meters Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Sub-Meters Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sub-Meters Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Sub-Meters Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sub-Meters Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sub-Meters Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Sub-Meters Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Sub-Meters Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Sub-Meters Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Sub-Meters Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Sub-Meters Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Sub-Meters Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Sub-Meters Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Sub-Meters Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Sub-Meters Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Sub-Meters Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Sub-Meters Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Sub-Meters Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Sub-Meters by Application

4.1 Sub-Meters Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential Application

4.1.2 Commercial Application

4.1.3 Industrial Application

4.2 Global Sub-Meters Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Sub-Meters Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sub-Meters Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Sub-Meters Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Sub-Meters by Application

4.5.2 Europe Sub-Meters by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sub-Meters by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Sub-Meters by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sub-Meters by Application 5 North America Sub-Meters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Sub-Meters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sub-Meters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Sub-Meters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Sub-Meters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Sub-Meters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Sub-Meters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sub-Meters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Sub-Meters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Sub-Meters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Sub-Meters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sub-Meters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sub-Meters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sub-Meters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sub-Meters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Sub-Meters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Sub-Meters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Sub-Meters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Sub-Meters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Sub-Meters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Sub-Meters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sub-Meters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sub-Meters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sub-Meters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sub-Meters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Sub-Meters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sub-Meters Business

10.1 E-Mon

10.1.1 E-Mon Corporation Information

10.1.2 E-Mon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 E-Mon Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 E-Mon Sub-Meters Products Offered

10.1.5 E-Mon Recent Development

10.2 Leviton

10.2.1 Leviton Corporation Information

10.2.2 Leviton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Leviton Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Leviton Recent Development

10.3 Schneider Electric

10.3.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

10.3.2 Schneider Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Schneider Electric Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Schneider Electric Sub-Meters Products Offered

10.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

10.4 ABB

10.4.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.4.2 ABB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 ABB Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 ABB Sub-Meters Products Offered

10.4.5 ABB Recent Development

10.5 Itron

10.5.1 Itron Corporation Information

10.5.2 Itron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Itron Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Itron Sub-Meters Products Offered

10.5.5 Itron Recent Development

10.6 GE Digital Energy

10.6.1 GE Digital Energy Corporation Information

10.6.2 GE Digital Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 GE Digital Energy Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 GE Digital Energy Sub-Meters Products Offered

10.6.5 GE Digital Energy Recent Development

10.7 Siemens

10.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.7.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Siemens Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Siemens Sub-Meters Products Offered

10.7.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.8 Kamstrup

10.8.1 Kamstrup Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kamstrup Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Kamstrup Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Kamstrup Sub-Meters Products Offered

10.8.5 Kamstrup Recent Development

10.9 DAE

10.9.1 DAE Corporation Information

10.9.2 DAE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 DAE Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 DAE Sub-Meters Products Offered

10.9.5 DAE Recent Development

10.10 DOE

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sub-Meters Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DOE Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DOE Recent Development

10.11 Davidge Controls

10.11.1 Davidge Controls Corporation Information

10.11.2 Davidge Controls Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Davidge Controls Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Davidge Controls Sub-Meters Products Offered

10.11.5 Davidge Controls Recent Development

10.12 EKM Metering

10.12.1 EKM Metering Corporation Information

10.12.2 EKM Metering Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 EKM Metering Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 EKM Metering Sub-Meters Products Offered

10.12.5 EKM Metering Recent Development

10.13 Dent

10.13.1 Dent Corporation Information

10.13.2 Dent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Dent Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Dent Sub-Meters Products Offered

10.13.5 Dent Recent Development

10.14 Norgas

10.14.1 Norgas Corporation Information

10.14.2 Norgas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Norgas Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Norgas Sub-Meters Products Offered

10.14.5 Norgas Recent Development

10.15 nextcenturymeters

10.15.1 nextcenturymeters Corporation Information

10.15.2 nextcenturymeters Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 nextcenturymeters Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 nextcenturymeters Sub-Meters Products Offered

10.15.5 nextcenturymeters Recent Development

10.16 Safari

10.16.1 Safari Corporation Information

10.16.2 Safari Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Safari Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Safari Sub-Meters Products Offered

10.16.5 Safari Recent Development

10.17 Fineco

10.17.1 Fineco Corporation Information

10.17.2 Fineco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Fineco Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Fineco Sub-Meters Products Offered

10.17.5 Fineco Recent Development

10.18 ONICON

10.18.1 ONICON Corporation Information

10.18.2 ONICON Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 ONICON Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 ONICON Sub-Meters Products Offered

10.18.5 ONICON Recent Development

10.19 Gomelong

10.19.1 Gomelong Corporation Information

10.19.2 Gomelong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Gomelong Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Gomelong Sub-Meters Products Offered

10.19.5 Gomelong Recent Development

10.20 Eastron

10.20.1 Eastron Corporation Information

10.20.2 Eastron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Eastron Sub-Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Eastron Sub-Meters Products Offered

10.20.5 Eastron Recent Development 11 Sub-Meters Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sub-Meters Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sub-Meters Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

City of Industry, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: enquiry@qyresearch.com

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.