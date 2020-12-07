Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2020-2026 | Samsung Cheil Industries, INEOS, Chi Mei

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Outlook 2021] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin specifications, and company profiles. The Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market include: Samsung Cheil Industries, INEOS, Chi Mei, Ningbo LG Yongxing Chemical, China National Petroleum, SABIC, Formosa Plastics, Toray, Tianjin Dagu Chemicals, PetroChina, Styron

The research covers the current market size of the [Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Outlook 2021] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Outlook 2021].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Outlook 2021]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin

1.2 Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Suspension

1.2.3 Emulsion

1.2.4 Continuous mass polymerization

1.3 Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Segment by Application

1.3.1 Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Consumer goods

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronic appliances

1.3.4 Packaging

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Building & Construction

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Business

6.1 Samsung Cheil Industries

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Samsung Cheil Industries Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Samsung Cheil Industries Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Samsung Cheil Industries Products Offered

6.1.5 Samsung Cheil Industries Recent Development

6.2 INEOS

6.2.1 INEOS Corporation Information

6.2.2 INEOS Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 INEOS Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 INEOS Products Offered

6.2.5 INEOS Recent Development

6.3 Chi Mei

6.3.1 Chi Mei Corporation Information

6.3.2 Chi Mei Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Chi Mei Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Chi Mei Products Offered

6.3.5 Chi Mei Recent Development

6.4 Ningbo LG Yongxing Chemical

6.4.1 Ningbo LG Yongxing Chemical Corporation Information

6.4.2 Ningbo LG Yongxing Chemical Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Ningbo LG Yongxing Chemical Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Ningbo LG Yongxing Chemical Products Offered

6.4.5 Ningbo LG Yongxing Chemical Recent Development

6.5 China National Petroleum

6.5.1 China National Petroleum Corporation Information

6.5.2 China National Petroleum Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 China National Petroleum Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 China National Petroleum Products Offered

6.5.5 China National Petroleum Recent Development

6.6 SABIC

6.6.1 SABIC Corporation Information

6.6.2 SABIC Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 SABIC Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SABIC Products Offered

6.6.5 SABIC Recent Development

6.7 Formosa Plastics

6.6.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

6.6.2 Formosa Plastics Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Formosa Plastics Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Formosa Plastics Products Offered

6.7.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Development

6.8 Toray

6.8.1 Toray Corporation Information

6.8.2 Toray Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Toray Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Toray Products Offered

6.8.5 Toray Recent Development

6.9 Tianjin Dagu Chemicals

6.9.1 Tianjin Dagu Chemicals Corporation Information

6.9.2 Tianjin Dagu Chemicals Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Tianjin Dagu Chemicals Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Tianjin Dagu Chemicals Products Offered

6.9.5 Tianjin Dagu Chemicals Recent Development

6.10 PetroChina

6.10.1 PetroChina Corporation Information

6.10.2 PetroChina Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 PetroChina Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 PetroChina Products Offered

6.10.5 PetroChina Recent Development

6.11 Styron

6.11.1 Styron Corporation Information

6.11.2 Styron Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Styron Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Styron Products Offered

6.11.5 Styron Recent Development 7 Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin

7.4 Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Distributors List

8.3 Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

”