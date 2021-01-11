Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Chi Mei, LG Chem, INEOS

“

The report titled Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Chi Mei, LG Chem, INEOS, RTP Company, SABIC, Samsung SDI Chemical, Toray, Trinseo, FCFC, JSR, Kumho Petrochemical, IRPC, Taita Chemical, Grand Pacific Petrochemical, Asahi Kasei Chemicals, SGPC, CNPC, Blackwell Plastics

Market Segmentation by Product: Injection Grade SAN

General Grade SAN



Market Segmentation by Application: Consumer Products

Medical Applications

Electrical/Electronic

Industrial Uses

Others



The Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)

1.2 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Injection Grade SAN

1.2.3 General Grade SAN

1.3 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Consumer Products

1.3.3 Medical Applications

1.3.4 Electrical/Electronic

1.3.5 Industrial Uses

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production

3.4.1 North America Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production

3.5.1 Europe Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production

3.6.1 China Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production

3.7.1 Japan Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Chi Mei

7.1.1 Chi Mei Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Chi Mei Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Chi Mei Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Chi Mei Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Chi Mei Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 LG Chem

7.2.1 LG Chem Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Corporation Information

7.2.2 LG Chem Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 LG Chem Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 LG Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 LG Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 INEOS

7.3.1 INEOS Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Corporation Information

7.3.2 INEOS Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 INEOS Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 INEOS Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 INEOS Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 RTP Company

7.4.1 RTP Company Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Corporation Information

7.4.2 RTP Company Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 RTP Company Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 RTP Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 RTP Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 SABIC

7.5.1 SABIC Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Corporation Information

7.5.2 SABIC Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 SABIC Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Samsung SDI Chemical

7.6.1 Samsung SDI Chemical Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Samsung SDI Chemical Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Samsung SDI Chemical Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Samsung SDI Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Samsung SDI Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Toray

7.7.1 Toray Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Toray Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Toray Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Toray Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Toray Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Trinseo

7.8.1 Trinseo Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Trinseo Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Trinseo Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Trinseo Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Trinseo Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 FCFC

7.9.1 FCFC Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Corporation Information

7.9.2 FCFC Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 FCFC Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 FCFC Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 FCFC Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 JSR

7.10.1 JSR Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Corporation Information

7.10.2 JSR Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 JSR Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 JSR Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 JSR Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Kumho Petrochemical

7.11.1 Kumho Petrochemical Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kumho Petrochemical Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Kumho Petrochemical Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Kumho Petrochemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Kumho Petrochemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 IRPC

7.12.1 IRPC Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Corporation Information

7.12.2 IRPC Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 IRPC Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 IRPC Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 IRPC Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Taita Chemical

7.13.1 Taita Chemical Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Taita Chemical Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Taita Chemical Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Taita Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Taita Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Grand Pacific Petrochemical

7.14.1 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Asahi Kasei Chemicals

7.15.1 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Corporation Information

7.15.2 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 SGPC

7.16.1 SGPC Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Corporation Information

7.16.2 SGPC Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Product Portfolio

7.16.3 SGPC Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 SGPC Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 SGPC Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 CNPC

7.17.1 CNPC Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Corporation Information

7.17.2 CNPC Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Product Portfolio

7.17.3 CNPC Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 CNPC Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 CNPC Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Blackwell Plastics

7.18.1 Blackwell Plastics Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Corporation Information

7.18.2 Blackwell Plastics Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Blackwell Plastics Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Blackwell Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Blackwell Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

8 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)

8.4 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Distributors List

9.3 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Industry Trends

10.2 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Growth Drivers

10.3 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Challenges

10.4 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”