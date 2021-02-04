Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast To 2027 | Lanxess, Chi Mei, LG Chem

“

The report titled Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lanxess, Chi Mei, LG Chem, INEOS, SABIC, SamsungSDI Chemical, Toray, Trinseo, FCFC, JSR Corporation, Kumho Petrochemical, IRPC, Taita Chemical, Grand Pacific Petrochemical, Asahi Kasei Chemicals, SGPC, CNPC

Market Segmentation by Product: AS (SAN) 552485 by Lanxess

AS (SAN) PN by CHIMEI

AS (SAN) NF by FCFC



Market Segmentation by Application: Housewares/Consumer Goods

Compounded Products

Packaging

Medical Applications

Automotive



The Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 AS (SAN) 552485 by Lanxess

1.2.3 AS (SAN) PN by CHIMEI

1.2.4 AS (SAN) NF by FCFC

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Housewares/Consumer Goods

1.3.3 Compounded Products

1.3.4 Packaging

1.3.5 Medical Applications

1.3.6 Automotive

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Production

2.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Lanxess

12.1.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lanxess Overview

12.1.3 Lanxess Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Lanxess Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description

12.1.5 Lanxess Related Developments

12.2 Chi Mei

12.2.1 Chi Mei Corporation Information

12.2.2 Chi Mei Overview

12.2.3 Chi Mei Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Chi Mei Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description

12.2.5 Chi Mei Related Developments

12.3 LG Chem

12.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.3.2 LG Chem Overview

12.3.3 LG Chem Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 LG Chem Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description

12.3.5 LG Chem Related Developments

12.4 INEOS

12.4.1 INEOS Corporation Information

12.4.2 INEOS Overview

12.4.3 INEOS Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 INEOS Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description

12.4.5 INEOS Related Developments

12.5 SABIC

12.5.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.5.2 SABIC Overview

12.5.3 SABIC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SABIC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description

12.5.5 SABIC Related Developments

12.6 SamsungSDI Chemical

12.6.1 SamsungSDI Chemical Corporation Information

12.6.2 SamsungSDI Chemical Overview

12.6.3 SamsungSDI Chemical Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 SamsungSDI Chemical Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description

12.6.5 SamsungSDI Chemical Related Developments

12.7 Toray

12.7.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.7.2 Toray Overview

12.7.3 Toray Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Toray Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description

12.7.5 Toray Related Developments

12.8 Trinseo

12.8.1 Trinseo Corporation Information

12.8.2 Trinseo Overview

12.8.3 Trinseo Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Trinseo Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description

12.8.5 Trinseo Related Developments

12.9 FCFC

12.9.1 FCFC Corporation Information

12.9.2 FCFC Overview

12.9.3 FCFC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 FCFC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description

12.9.5 FCFC Related Developments

12.10 JSR Corporation

12.10.1 JSR Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 JSR Corporation Overview

12.10.3 JSR Corporation Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 JSR Corporation Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description

12.10.5 JSR Corporation Related Developments

12.11 Kumho Petrochemical

12.11.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporation Information

12.11.2 Kumho Petrochemical Overview

12.11.3 Kumho Petrochemical Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Kumho Petrochemical Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description

12.11.5 Kumho Petrochemical Related Developments

12.12 IRPC

12.12.1 IRPC Corporation Information

12.12.2 IRPC Overview

12.12.3 IRPC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 IRPC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description

12.12.5 IRPC Related Developments

12.13 Taita Chemical

12.13.1 Taita Chemical Corporation Information

12.13.2 Taita Chemical Overview

12.13.3 Taita Chemical Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Taita Chemical Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description

12.13.5 Taita Chemical Related Developments

12.14 Grand Pacific Petrochemical

12.14.1 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Overview

12.14.3 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description

12.14.5 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Related Developments

12.15 Asahi Kasei Chemicals

12.15.1 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation Information

12.15.2 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Overview

12.15.3 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description

12.15.5 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Related Developments

12.16 SGPC

12.16.1 SGPC Corporation Information

12.16.2 SGPC Overview

12.16.3 SGPC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 SGPC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description

12.16.5 SGPC Related Developments

12.17 CNPC

12.17.1 CNPC Corporation Information

12.17.2 CNPC Overview

12.17.3 CNPC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 CNPC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description

12.17.5 CNPC Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Production Mode & Process

13.4 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales Channels

13.4.2 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Distributors

13.5 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Industry Trends

14.2 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Drivers

14.3 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Challenges

14.4 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

