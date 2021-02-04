Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast To 2027 | Lanxess, Chi Mei, LG Chem

“
The report titled Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Lanxess, Chi Mei, LG Chem, INEOS, SABIC, SamsungSDI Chemical, Toray, Trinseo, FCFC, JSR Corporation, Kumho Petrochemical, IRPC, Taita Chemical, Grand Pacific Petrochemical, Asahi Kasei Chemicals, SGPC, CNPC
Market Segmentation by Product: AS (SAN) 552485 by Lanxess
AS (SAN) PN by CHIMEI
AS (SAN) NF by FCFC
Market Segmentation by Application: Housewares/Consumer Goods
Compounded Products
Packaging
Medical Applications
Automotive
The Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 AS (SAN) 552485 by Lanxess
1.2.3 AS (SAN) PN by CHIMEI
1.2.4 AS (SAN) NF by FCFC
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Housewares/Consumer Goods
1.3.3 Compounded Products
1.3.4 Packaging
1.3.5 Medical Applications
1.3.6 Automotive
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Production
2.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Lanxess
12.1.1 Lanxess Corporation Information
12.1.2 Lanxess Overview
12.1.3 Lanxess Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Lanxess Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description
12.1.5 Lanxess Related Developments
12.2 Chi Mei
12.2.1 Chi Mei Corporation Information
12.2.2 Chi Mei Overview
12.2.3 Chi Mei Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Chi Mei Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description
12.2.5 Chi Mei Related Developments
12.3 LG Chem
12.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information
12.3.2 LG Chem Overview
12.3.3 LG Chem Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 LG Chem Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description
12.3.5 LG Chem Related Developments
12.4 INEOS
12.4.1 INEOS Corporation Information
12.4.2 INEOS Overview
12.4.3 INEOS Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 INEOS Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description
12.4.5 INEOS Related Developments
12.5 SABIC
12.5.1 SABIC Corporation Information
12.5.2 SABIC Overview
12.5.3 SABIC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 SABIC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description
12.5.5 SABIC Related Developments
12.6 SamsungSDI Chemical
12.6.1 SamsungSDI Chemical Corporation Information
12.6.2 SamsungSDI Chemical Overview
12.6.3 SamsungSDI Chemical Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 SamsungSDI Chemical Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description
12.6.5 SamsungSDI Chemical Related Developments
12.7 Toray
12.7.1 Toray Corporation Information
12.7.2 Toray Overview
12.7.3 Toray Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Toray Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description
12.7.5 Toray Related Developments
12.8 Trinseo
12.8.1 Trinseo Corporation Information
12.8.2 Trinseo Overview
12.8.3 Trinseo Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Trinseo Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description
12.8.5 Trinseo Related Developments
12.9 FCFC
12.9.1 FCFC Corporation Information
12.9.2 FCFC Overview
12.9.3 FCFC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 FCFC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description
12.9.5 FCFC Related Developments
12.10 JSR Corporation
12.10.1 JSR Corporation Corporation Information
12.10.2 JSR Corporation Overview
12.10.3 JSR Corporation Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 JSR Corporation Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description
12.10.5 JSR Corporation Related Developments
12.11 Kumho Petrochemical
12.11.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporation Information
12.11.2 Kumho Petrochemical Overview
12.11.3 Kumho Petrochemical Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Kumho Petrochemical Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description
12.11.5 Kumho Petrochemical Related Developments
12.12 IRPC
12.12.1 IRPC Corporation Information
12.12.2 IRPC Overview
12.12.3 IRPC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 IRPC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description
12.12.5 IRPC Related Developments
12.13 Taita Chemical
12.13.1 Taita Chemical Corporation Information
12.13.2 Taita Chemical Overview
12.13.3 Taita Chemical Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Taita Chemical Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description
12.13.5 Taita Chemical Related Developments
12.14 Grand Pacific Petrochemical
12.14.1 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation Information
12.14.2 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Overview
12.14.3 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description
12.14.5 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Related Developments
12.15 Asahi Kasei Chemicals
12.15.1 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation Information
12.15.2 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Overview
12.15.3 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description
12.15.5 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Related Developments
12.16 SGPC
12.16.1 SGPC Corporation Information
12.16.2 SGPC Overview
12.16.3 SGPC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 SGPC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description
12.16.5 SGPC Related Developments
12.17 CNPC
12.17.1 CNPC Corporation Information
12.17.2 CNPC Overview
12.17.3 CNPC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 CNPC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Description
12.17.5 CNPC Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Production Mode & Process
13.4 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales Channels
13.4.2 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Distributors
13.5 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Industry Trends
14.2 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Drivers
14.3 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Challenges
14.4 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
