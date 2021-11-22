Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market 2021: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2027| Boc Sciences, Nipa Biocides, M-Chemicals

Los Angeles, United State: The Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer industry is comprehensively and accurately presented in the report with strong focus on dynamics, competitive scenarios, production, sales, revenue, consumption, geographical expansion, key players, and other critical aspects. Each subject related to the global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer industry has been broadly studied by the research analysts and explained in an easy-to-understand manner. The research analysts have backed their exclusive and crucial findings with reliable forecasts and statistics for the global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer industry. The forecasts are mainly for revenue, CAGR, segment size, industry size, revenue, value, volume, company share, and other factors as well.

All of the companies included in the Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market report have been deeply studied while paying close attention to their recent developments, technologies in use, upcoming products, applications, share, regional presence, and many other factors. The Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer report offers thorough analysis on product type and application segments and shows how and why the leading ones are securing major shares. This information will help players to make informed decisions when it comes to investment, strategy planning, and exploring new segments.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Research Report: Boc Sciences, Nipa Biocides, M-Chemicals, Novachem, Nye Lubricants, DSM United Kingdom, R.T. Vanderbilt, Reichhold Chemicals, Ursa-Chemie GmbH, Mallard Creek Polymers, Vaessen-Schoemaker Portugal, Velsicol Chemical Corp, Antex Chemicals (ZhongShan), XZJB Chemical, Servetal Industrial Limited, Jinrong International, Sigma-Aldrich

Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market by Type: Purity 98%, Purity 99%, Purity 99.8%, Other

Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market by Application: Adhesive, Coating, Food Additives, Medicine, Cosmetics, Other

In the successive chapters, the reports study the segments present in the global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, type of product, service, and end users. Each of these segments have a dedicated chapter, which highlights the reasons for its progress and decline. Analysts have justified the reasons for the progress of each of these segments. The approach of end users, affordability, durability, and impact on business have been studied in great detail by analysts to understand the evolution of segments in the global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer market. Furthermore, the regional segment includes an explanation of factors that influence each regional market. Government policies and climate changes have been discussed in this part of the report.

Questions Answered by the Report:

What will be the size and CAGR of the global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer market in the next five years?

Which segment will take the lead in the global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer market?

What is the average manufacturing cost?

What are the key business tactics adopted by top players of the global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer market?

Which region will secure a lion’s share of the global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer market?

Which company will show dominance in the global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer market?

Table of Contents

1 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer

1.2 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Purity 95%

1.2.3 Purity 98%

1.2.4 Purity 99%

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Adhesive

1.3.3 Coating

1.3.4 Food Additives

1.3.5 Medicine

1.3.6 Cosmetics

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production

3.4.1 North America Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production

3.5.1 Europe Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production

3.6.1 China Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production

3.7.1 Japan Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Boc Sciences

7.1.1 Boc Sciences Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Corporation Information

7.1.2 Boc Sciences Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Boc Sciences Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Boc Sciences Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Boc Sciences Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Nipa Biocides

7.2.1 Nipa Biocides Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nipa Biocides Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Nipa Biocides Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Nipa Biocides Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Nipa Biocides Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 M-Chemicals

7.3.1 M-Chemicals Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Corporation Information

7.3.2 M-Chemicals Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Product Portfolio

7.3.3 M-Chemicals Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 M-Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 M-Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Novachem

7.4.1 Novachem Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Corporation Information

7.4.2 Novachem Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Novachem Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Novachem Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Novachem Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Nye Lubricants

7.5.1 Nye Lubricants Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nye Lubricants Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Nye Lubricants Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Nye Lubricants Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Nye Lubricants Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 DSM United Kingdom

7.6.1 DSM United Kingdom Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Corporation Information

7.6.2 DSM United Kingdom Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Product Portfolio

7.6.3 DSM United Kingdom Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 DSM United Kingdom Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 DSM United Kingdom Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 R.T. Vanderbilt

7.7.1 R.T. Vanderbilt Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Corporation Information

7.7.2 R.T. Vanderbilt Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Product Portfolio

7.7.3 R.T. Vanderbilt Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 R.T. Vanderbilt Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 R.T. Vanderbilt Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Reichhold Chemicals

7.8.1 Reichhold Chemicals Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Corporation Information

7.8.2 Reichhold Chemicals Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Reichhold Chemicals Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Reichhold Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Reichhold Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Ursa-Chemie GmbH

7.9.1 Ursa-Chemie GmbH Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ursa-Chemie GmbH Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Ursa-Chemie GmbH Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Ursa-Chemie GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Ursa-Chemie GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Mallard Creek Polymers

7.10.1 Mallard Creek Polymers Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mallard Creek Polymers Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Mallard Creek Polymers Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Mallard Creek Polymers Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Mallard Creek Polymers Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Vaessen-Schoemaker Portugal

7.11.1 Vaessen-Schoemaker Portugal Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Corporation Information

7.11.2 Vaessen-Schoemaker Portugal Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Vaessen-Schoemaker Portugal Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Vaessen-Schoemaker Portugal Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Vaessen-Schoemaker Portugal Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Velsicol Chemical Corp

7.12.1 Velsicol Chemical Corp Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Corporation Information

7.12.2 Velsicol Chemical Corp Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Velsicol Chemical Corp Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Velsicol Chemical Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Velsicol Chemical Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Antex Chemicals (ZhongShan)

7.13.1 Antex Chemicals (ZhongShan) Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Corporation Information

7.13.2 Antex Chemicals (ZhongShan) Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Antex Chemicals (ZhongShan) Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Antex Chemicals (ZhongShan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Antex Chemicals (ZhongShan) Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 XZJB Chemical

7.14.1 XZJB Chemical Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Corporation Information

7.14.2 XZJB Chemical Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Product Portfolio

7.14.3 XZJB Chemical Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 XZJB Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 XZJB Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Servetal Industrial Limited

7.15.1 Servetal Industrial Limited Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Corporation Information

7.15.2 Servetal Industrial Limited Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Servetal Industrial Limited Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Servetal Industrial Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Servetal Industrial Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Jinrong International

7.16.1 Jinrong International Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Corporation Information

7.16.2 Jinrong International Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Jinrong International Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Jinrong International Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Jinrong International Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Sigma-Aldrich

7.17.1 Sigma-Aldrich Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sigma-Aldrich Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Sigma-Aldrich Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Sigma-Aldrich Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Sigma-Aldrich Recent Developments/Updates

8 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer

8.4 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Distributors List

9.3 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Industry Trends

10.2 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Growth Drivers

10.3 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Challenges

10.4 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

