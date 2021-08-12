Structural Adhesives Market Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Landscape, Demand and Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth By 2027 | HENKEL, ASHLAND, SIKA

“

The report titled Global Structural Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Structural Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Structural Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Structural Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Structural Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Structural Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Structural Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Structural Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Structural Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Structural Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Structural Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Structural Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

HENKEL, ASHLAND, SIKA, ARKEMA, 3M, DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY, LORD CORPORATION, ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS, SCOTT BADER

Market Segmentation by Product:

Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate, Cyanoacrylate

Market Segmentation by Application:

Wind Energy, Marine, Rail, Aerospace

The Structural Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Structural Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Structural Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Structural Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Structural Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Structural Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Structural Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Structural Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Structural Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Structural Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Epoxy

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.2.4 Acrylic

1.2.5 Methyl Methacrylate

1.2.6 Cyanoacrylate

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Structural Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Wind Energy

1.3.3 Marine

1.3.4 Rail

1.3.5 Aerospace

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Structural Adhesives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Structural Adhesives Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Structural Adhesives Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Structural Adhesives, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Structural Adhesives Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Structural Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Structural Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Structural Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Structural Adhesives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Structural Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Structural Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Structural Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Structural Adhesives Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Structural Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Structural Adhesives Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Structural Adhesives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Structural Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Structural Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Structural Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Structural Adhesives Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Structural Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Structural Adhesives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Structural Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Structural Adhesives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Structural Adhesives Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Structural Adhesives Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Structural Adhesives Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Structural Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Structural Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Structural Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Structural Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Structural Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Structural Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Structural Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Structural Adhesives Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Structural Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Structural Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Structural Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Structural Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Structural Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Structural Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Structural Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Structural Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Structural Adhesives Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Structural Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Structural Adhesives Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Structural Adhesives Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Structural Adhesives Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Structural Adhesives Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Structural Adhesives Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Structural Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Structural Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Structural Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Structural Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Structural Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Structural Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Structural Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Structural Adhesives Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Structural Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Structural Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Structural Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Structural Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Structural Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Structural Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Structural Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Structural Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Structural Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Structural Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Structural Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Structural Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Structural Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Structural Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Structural Adhesives Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Structural Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Structural Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Structural Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Structural Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Structural Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Structural Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Structural Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Structural Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Structural Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Structural Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Structural Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Structural Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 HENKEL

12.1.1 HENKEL Corporation Information

12.1.2 HENKEL Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 HENKEL Structural Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 HENKEL Structural Adhesives Products Offered

12.1.5 HENKEL Recent Development

12.2 ASHLAND

12.2.1 ASHLAND Corporation Information

12.2.2 ASHLAND Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ASHLAND Structural Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ASHLAND Structural Adhesives Products Offered

12.2.5 ASHLAND Recent Development

12.3 SIKA

12.3.1 SIKA Corporation Information

12.3.2 SIKA Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SIKA Structural Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 SIKA Structural Adhesives Products Offered

12.3.5 SIKA Recent Development

12.4 ARKEMA

12.4.1 ARKEMA Corporation Information

12.4.2 ARKEMA Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ARKEMA Structural Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ARKEMA Structural Adhesives Products Offered

12.4.5 ARKEMA Recent Development

12.5 3M

12.5.1 3M Corporation Information

12.5.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 3M Structural Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 3M Structural Adhesives Products Offered

12.5.5 3M Recent Development

12.6 DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

12.6.1 DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY Corporation Information

12.6.2 DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY Structural Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY Structural Adhesives Products Offered

12.6.5 DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY Recent Development

12.7 LORD CORPORATION

12.7.1 LORD CORPORATION Corporation Information

12.7.2 LORD CORPORATION Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 LORD CORPORATION Structural Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 LORD CORPORATION Structural Adhesives Products Offered

12.7.5 LORD CORPORATION Recent Development

12.8 ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS

12.8.1 ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS Corporation Information

12.8.2 ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS Structural Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS Structural Adhesives Products Offered

12.8.5 ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS Recent Development

12.9 SCOTT BADER

12.9.1 SCOTT BADER Corporation Information

12.9.2 SCOTT BADER Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 SCOTT BADER Structural Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 SCOTT BADER Structural Adhesives Products Offered

12.9.5 SCOTT BADER Recent Development

12.11 HENKEL

12.11.1 HENKEL Corporation Information

12.11.2 HENKEL Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 HENKEL Structural Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 HENKEL Structural Adhesives Products Offered

12.11.5 HENKEL Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Structural Adhesives Industry Trends

13.2 Structural Adhesives Market Drivers

13.3 Structural Adhesives Market Challenges

13.4 Structural Adhesives Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Structural Adhesives Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

