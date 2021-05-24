String Inverter Market Size – Industry Growth Report, 2027| SMA Solar Technology, Solaredge Technologies, Schneider Electric Solar

This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global String Inverter market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global String Inverter market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global String Inverter market. The authors of the report segment the global String Inverter market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global String Inverter market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of String Inverter market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global String Inverter market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global String Inverter market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global String Inverter market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the String Inverter report.

Global String Inverter Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global String Inverter market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the String Inverter market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global String Inverter market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global String Inverter market.

SMA Solar Technology, Solaredge Technologies, Schneider Electric Solar, ABB, Sungrow Power Supply, Fronius, Solarmax, Yaskawa-Solectria Solar, Ginlong Technologies, Delta Energy System, Samil Power, KACO New Energy, Chint Power Systems, Huawei Technologies, Growatt New Energy Technology

Global String Inverter Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define the progress of these segments in the coming years.

Segmentation By Type:

, On-Grid String Inverter

Off-Grid String Inverter

Segmentation By Application:

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Utilities

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global String Inverter market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global String Inverter market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global String Inverter market

Key Question Answered in The Report :

What is the growth potential of the String Inverter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the String Inverter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global String Inverter market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global String Inverter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global String Inverter market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage 1.1 String Inverter Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key String Inverter Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global String Inverter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 On-Grid String Inverter

1.4.3 Off-Grid String Inverter 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global String Inverter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial & Industrial

1.5.4 Utilities 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global String Inverter Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global String Inverter Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global String Inverter Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global String Inverter, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 String Inverter Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global String Inverter Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global String Inverter Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 String Inverter Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global String Inverter Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global String Inverter Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global String Inverter Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top String Inverter Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global String Inverter Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global String Inverter Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global String Inverter Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global String Inverter Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global String Inverter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global String Inverter Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by String Inverter Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global String Inverter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global String Inverter Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global String Inverter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 String Inverter Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers String Inverter Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into String Inverter Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global String Inverter Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global String Inverter Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global String Inverter Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 String Inverter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global String Inverter Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global String Inverter Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global String Inverter Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 String Inverter Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global String Inverter Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global String Inverter Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global String Inverter Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global String Inverter Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 String Inverter Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 String Inverter Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global String Inverter Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global String Inverter Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global String Inverter Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application 6.1 China String Inverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China String Inverter Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China String Inverter Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China String Inverter Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 China String Inverter Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top String Inverter Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top String Inverter Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 China String Inverter Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China String Inverter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China String Inverter Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China String Inverter Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 China String Inverter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China String Inverter Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China String Inverter Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China String Inverter Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 China String Inverter Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China String Inverter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China String Inverter Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China String Inverter Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 China String Inverter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China String Inverter Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China String Inverter Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China String Inverter Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America String Inverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America String Inverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America String Inverter Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America String Inverter Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe String Inverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe String Inverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe String Inverter Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe String Inverter Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific String Inverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific String Inverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific String Inverter Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific String Inverter Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America String Inverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America String Inverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America String Inverter Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America String Inverter Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa String Inverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa String Inverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa String Inverter Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa String Inverter Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 SMA Solar Technology

12.1.1 SMA Solar Technology Corporation Information

12.1.2 SMA Solar Technology Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 SMA Solar Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 SMA Solar Technology String Inverter Products Offered

12.1.5 SMA Solar Technology Recent Development 12.2 Solaredge Technologies

12.2.1 Solaredge Technologies Corporation Information

12.2.2 Solaredge Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Solaredge Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Solaredge Technologies String Inverter Products Offered

12.2.5 Solaredge Technologies Recent Development 12.3 Schneider Electric Solar

12.3.1 Schneider Electric Solar Corporation Information

12.3.2 Schneider Electric Solar Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Schneider Electric Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Schneider Electric Solar String Inverter Products Offered

12.3.5 Schneider Electric Solar Recent Development 12.4 ABB

12.4.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.4.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 ABB String Inverter Products Offered

12.4.5 ABB Recent Development 12.5 Sungrow Power Supply

12.5.1 Sungrow Power Supply Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sungrow Power Supply Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sungrow Power Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sungrow Power Supply String Inverter Products Offered

12.5.5 Sungrow Power Supply Recent Development 12.6 Fronius

12.6.1 Fronius Corporation Information

12.6.2 Fronius Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Fronius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Fronius String Inverter Products Offered

12.6.5 Fronius Recent Development 12.7 Solarmax

12.7.1 Solarmax Corporation Information

12.7.2 Solarmax Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Solarmax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Solarmax String Inverter Products Offered

12.7.5 Solarmax Recent Development 12.8 Yaskawa-Solectria Solar

12.8.1 Yaskawa-Solectria Solar Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yaskawa-Solectria Solar Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Yaskawa-Solectria Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Yaskawa-Solectria Solar String Inverter Products Offered

12.8.5 Yaskawa-Solectria Solar Recent Development 12.9 Ginlong Technologies

12.9.1 Ginlong Technologies Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ginlong Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Ginlong Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Ginlong Technologies String Inverter Products Offered

12.9.5 Ginlong Technologies Recent Development 12.10 Delta Energy System

12.10.1 Delta Energy System Corporation Information

12.10.2 Delta Energy System Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Delta Energy System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Delta Energy System String Inverter Products Offered

12.12.1 KACO New Energy Corporation Information

12.12.2 KACO New Energy Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 KACO New Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 KACO New Energy Products Offered

12.12.5 KACO New Energy Recent Development 12.13 Chint Power Systems

12.13.1 Chint Power Systems Corporation Information

12.13.2 Chint Power Systems Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Chint Power Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Chint Power Systems Products Offered

12.13.5 Chint Power Systems Recent Development 12.14 Huawei Technologies

12.14.1 Huawei Technologies Corporation Information

12.14.2 Huawei Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Huawei Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Huawei Technologies Products Offered

12.14.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development 12.15 Growatt New Energy Technology

12.15.1 Growatt New Energy Technology Corporation Information

12.15.2 Growatt New Energy Technology Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Growatt New Energy Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Growatt New Energy Technology Products Offered

12.15.5 Growatt New Energy Technology Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key String Inverter Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 String Inverter Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

