String Inverter Market is Booming Worldwide By Top Emerging Key Players: SMA Solar Technology, Solaredge Technologies, Schneider Electric Solar, ABB, Sungrow Power Supply, Fronius, Solarmax, Yaskawa-Solectria Solar, Ginlong Technologies, Delta Energy System, Samil Power, KACO New Energy, Chint Power Systems, Huawei Technologies, Growatt New Energy Technology

Global String Inverter Sales Market Report 2020

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global String Inverter market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

SMA Solar Technology, Solaredge Technologies, Schneider Electric Solar, ABB, Sungrow Power Supply, Fronius, Solarmax, Yaskawa-Solectria Solar, Ginlong Technologies, Delta Energy System, Samil Power, KACO New Energy, Chint Power Systems, Huawei Technologies, Growatt New Energy Technology Market Segment by Product Type:

On-Grid String Inverter

Off-Grid String Inverter Market Segment by Application: Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Utilities

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global String Inverter market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the String Inverter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the String Inverter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global String Inverter market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global String Inverter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global String Inverter market

TOC

1 String Inverter Market Overview

1.1 String Inverter Product Scope

1.2 String Inverter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global String Inverter Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 On-Grid String Inverter

1.2.3 Off-Grid String Inverter

1.3 String Inverter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global String Inverter Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial & Industrial

1.3.4 Utilities

1.4 String Inverter Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global String Inverter Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global String Inverter Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global String Inverter Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 String Inverter Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global String Inverter Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global String Inverter Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global String Inverter Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global String Inverter Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global String Inverter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global String Inverter Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global String Inverter Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States String Inverter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe String Inverter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China String Inverter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan String Inverter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia String Inverter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India String Inverter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global String Inverter Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top String Inverter Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top String Inverter Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global String Inverter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in String Inverter as of 2019)

3.4 Global String Inverter Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers String Inverter Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key String Inverter Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global String Inverter Market Size by Type

4.1 Global String Inverter Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global String Inverter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global String Inverter Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global String Inverter Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global String Inverter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global String Inverter Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global String Inverter Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global String Inverter Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global String Inverter Market Size by Application

5.1 Global String Inverter Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global String Inverter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global String Inverter Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global String Inverter Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global String Inverter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global String Inverter Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global String Inverter Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global String Inverter Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States String Inverter Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States String Inverter Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States String Inverter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States String Inverter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe String Inverter Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe String Inverter Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe String Inverter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe String Inverter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China String Inverter Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China String Inverter Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China String Inverter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China String Inverter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan String Inverter Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan String Inverter Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan String Inverter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan String Inverter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia String Inverter Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia String Inverter Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia String Inverter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia String Inverter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India String Inverter Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India String Inverter Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India String Inverter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India String Inverter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in String Inverter Business

12.1 SMA Solar Technology

12.1.1 SMA Solar Technology Corporation Information

12.1.2 SMA Solar Technology Business Overview

12.1.3 SMA Solar Technology String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 SMA Solar Technology String Inverter Products Offered

12.1.5 SMA Solar Technology Recent Development

12.2 Solaredge Technologies

12.2.1 Solaredge Technologies Corporation Information

12.2.2 Solaredge Technologies Business Overview

12.2.3 Solaredge Technologies String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Solaredge Technologies String Inverter Products Offered

12.2.5 Solaredge Technologies Recent Development

12.3 Schneider Electric Solar

12.3.1 Schneider Electric Solar Corporation Information

12.3.2 Schneider Electric Solar Business Overview

12.3.3 Schneider Electric Solar String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Schneider Electric Solar String Inverter Products Offered

12.3.5 Schneider Electric Solar Recent Development

12.4 ABB

12.4.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.4.2 ABB Business Overview

12.4.3 ABB String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 ABB String Inverter Products Offered

12.4.5 ABB Recent Development

12.5 Sungrow Power Supply

12.5.1 Sungrow Power Supply Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sungrow Power Supply Business Overview

12.5.3 Sungrow Power Supply String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sungrow Power Supply String Inverter Products Offered

12.5.5 Sungrow Power Supply Recent Development

12.6 Fronius

12.6.1 Fronius Corporation Information

12.6.2 Fronius Business Overview

12.6.3 Fronius String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Fronius String Inverter Products Offered

12.6.5 Fronius Recent Development

12.7 Solarmax

12.7.1 Solarmax Corporation Information

12.7.2 Solarmax Business Overview

12.7.3 Solarmax String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Solarmax String Inverter Products Offered

12.7.5 Solarmax Recent Development

12.8 Yaskawa-Solectria Solar

12.8.1 Yaskawa-Solectria Solar Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yaskawa-Solectria Solar Business Overview

12.8.3 Yaskawa-Solectria Solar String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Yaskawa-Solectria Solar String Inverter Products Offered

12.8.5 Yaskawa-Solectria Solar Recent Development

12.9 Ginlong Technologies

12.9.1 Ginlong Technologies Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ginlong Technologies Business Overview

12.9.3 Ginlong Technologies String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Ginlong Technologies String Inverter Products Offered

12.9.5 Ginlong Technologies Recent Development

12.10 Delta Energy System

12.10.1 Delta Energy System Corporation Information

12.10.2 Delta Energy System Business Overview

12.10.3 Delta Energy System String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Delta Energy System String Inverter Products Offered

12.10.5 Delta Energy System Recent Development

12.11 Samil Power

12.11.1 Samil Power Corporation Information

12.11.2 Samil Power Business Overview

12.11.3 Samil Power String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Samil Power String Inverter Products Offered

12.11.5 Samil Power Recent Development

12.12 KACO New Energy

12.12.1 KACO New Energy Corporation Information

12.12.2 KACO New Energy Business Overview

12.12.3 KACO New Energy String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 KACO New Energy String Inverter Products Offered

12.12.5 KACO New Energy Recent Development

12.13 Chint Power Systems

12.13.1 Chint Power Systems Corporation Information

12.13.2 Chint Power Systems Business Overview

12.13.3 Chint Power Systems String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Chint Power Systems String Inverter Products Offered

12.13.5 Chint Power Systems Recent Development

12.14 Huawei Technologies

12.14.1 Huawei Technologies Corporation Information

12.14.2 Huawei Technologies Business Overview

12.14.3 Huawei Technologies String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Huawei Technologies String Inverter Products Offered

12.14.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

12.15 Growatt New Energy Technology

12.15.1 Growatt New Energy Technology Corporation Information

12.15.2 Growatt New Energy Technology Business Overview

12.15.3 Growatt New Energy Technology String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Growatt New Energy Technology String Inverter Products Offered

12.15.5 Growatt New Energy Technology Recent Development 13 String Inverter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 String Inverter Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of String Inverter

13.4 String Inverter Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 String Inverter Distributors List

14.3 String Inverter Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 String Inverter Market Trends

15.2 String Inverter Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 String Inverter Market Challenges

15.4 String Inverter Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

