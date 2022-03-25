Stretch Underwear Market [2022-2028] In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics & Emerging Growth Factors with Prominent Key Players | L Brands, Hanes Brands, Triumph International

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Stretch Underwear Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Stretch Underwear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Stretch Underwear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Stretch Underwear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Stretch Underwear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Stretch Underwear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Stretch Underwear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

L Brands, Hanes Brands, Triumph International, Wacoal, Marks & Spencer, Fast Retailing, PVH, Cosmo Lady, Gunze, Jockey International, Page Industries Ltd., Embrygroup, Aimer

Market Segmentation by Product:

Bras

Underpants

Sleepwear

Thermal Clothes

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online Sales

Offline Sales



The Stretch Underwear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Stretch Underwear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Stretch Underwear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Stretch Underwear Market Overview

1.1 Stretch Underwear Product Overview

1.2 Stretch Underwear Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bras

1.2.2 Underpants

1.2.3 Sleepwear

1.2.4 Thermal Clothes

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Stretch Underwear Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Stretch Underwear Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Stretch Underwear Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Stretch Underwear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Stretch Underwear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Stretch Underwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Stretch Underwear Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Stretch Underwear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Stretch Underwear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Stretch Underwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Stretch Underwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Stretch Underwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Stretch Underwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Stretch Underwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Stretch Underwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Stretch Underwear Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Stretch Underwear Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Stretch Underwear Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Stretch Underwear Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Stretch Underwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Stretch Underwear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Stretch Underwear Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Stretch Underwear Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Stretch Underwear as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Stretch Underwear Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Stretch Underwear Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Stretch Underwear Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Stretch Underwear Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Stretch Underwear Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Stretch Underwear Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Stretch Underwear Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Stretch Underwear Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Stretch Underwear Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Stretch Underwear Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Stretch Underwear Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Stretch Underwear Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Stretch Underwear by Sales Channel

4.1 Stretch Underwear Market Segment by Sales Channel

4.1.1 Online Sales

4.1.2 Offline Sales

4.2 Global Stretch Underwear Market Size by Sales Channel

4.2.1 Global Stretch Underwear Market Size Overview by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Stretch Underwear Historic Market Size Review by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Stretch Underwear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Stretch Underwear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Stretch Underwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Stretch Underwear Forecasted Market Size by Sales Channel (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Stretch Underwear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Sales Channel (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Stretch Underwear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Sales Channel (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Stretch Underwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Sales Channel

4.3.1 North America Stretch Underwear Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Stretch Underwear Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Stretch Underwear Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Stretch Underwear Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Stretch Underwear Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

5 North America Stretch Underwear by Country

5.1 North America Stretch Underwear Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Stretch Underwear Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Stretch Underwear Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Stretch Underwear Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Stretch Underwear Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Stretch Underwear Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Stretch Underwear by Country

6.1 Europe Stretch Underwear Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Stretch Underwear Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Stretch Underwear Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Stretch Underwear Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Stretch Underwear Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Stretch Underwear Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Stretch Underwear by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Stretch Underwear Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Stretch Underwear Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Stretch Underwear Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Stretch Underwear Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Stretch Underwear Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Stretch Underwear Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Stretch Underwear by Country

8.1 Latin America Stretch Underwear Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Stretch Underwear Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Stretch Underwear Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Stretch Underwear Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Stretch Underwear Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Stretch Underwear Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Stretch Underwear by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Stretch Underwear Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Stretch Underwear Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Stretch Underwear Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Stretch Underwear Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Stretch Underwear Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Stretch Underwear Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Stretch Underwear Business

10.1 L Brands

10.1.1 L Brands Corporation Information

10.1.2 L Brands Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 L Brands Stretch Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 L Brands Stretch Underwear Products Offered

10.1.5 L Brands Recent Development

10.2 Hanes Brands

10.2.1 Hanes Brands Corporation Information

10.2.2 Hanes Brands Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Hanes Brands Stretch Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Hanes Brands Stretch Underwear Products Offered

10.2.5 Hanes Brands Recent Development

10.3 Triumph International

10.3.1 Triumph International Corporation Information

10.3.2 Triumph International Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Triumph International Stretch Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Triumph International Stretch Underwear Products Offered

10.3.5 Triumph International Recent Development

10.4 Wacoal

10.4.1 Wacoal Corporation Information

10.4.2 Wacoal Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Wacoal Stretch Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Wacoal Stretch Underwear Products Offered

10.4.5 Wacoal Recent Development

10.5 Marks & Spencer

10.5.1 Marks & Spencer Corporation Information

10.5.2 Marks & Spencer Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Marks & Spencer Stretch Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Marks & Spencer Stretch Underwear Products Offered

10.5.5 Marks & Spencer Recent Development

10.6 Fast Retailing

10.6.1 Fast Retailing Corporation Information

10.6.2 Fast Retailing Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Fast Retailing Stretch Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Fast Retailing Stretch Underwear Products Offered

10.6.5 Fast Retailing Recent Development

10.7 PVH

10.7.1 PVH Corporation Information

10.7.2 PVH Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 PVH Stretch Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 PVH Stretch Underwear Products Offered

10.7.5 PVH Recent Development

10.8 Cosmo Lady

10.8.1 Cosmo Lady Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cosmo Lady Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Cosmo Lady Stretch Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Cosmo Lady Stretch Underwear Products Offered

10.8.5 Cosmo Lady Recent Development

10.9 Gunze

10.9.1 Gunze Corporation Information

10.9.2 Gunze Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Gunze Stretch Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Gunze Stretch Underwear Products Offered

10.9.5 Gunze Recent Development

10.10 Jockey International

10.10.1 Jockey International Corporation Information

10.10.2 Jockey International Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Jockey International Stretch Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Jockey International Stretch Underwear Products Offered

10.10.5 Jockey International Recent Development

10.11 Page Industries Ltd.

10.11.1 Page Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Page Industries Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Page Industries Ltd. Stretch Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Page Industries Ltd. Stretch Underwear Products Offered

10.11.5 Page Industries Ltd. Recent Development

10.12 Embrygroup

10.12.1 Embrygroup Corporation Information

10.12.2 Embrygroup Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Embrygroup Stretch Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Embrygroup Stretch Underwear Products Offered

10.12.5 Embrygroup Recent Development

10.13 Aimer

10.13.1 Aimer Corporation Information

10.13.2 Aimer Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Aimer Stretch Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Aimer Stretch Underwear Products Offered

10.13.5 Aimer Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Stretch Underwear Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Stretch Underwear Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Stretch Underwear Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Stretch Underwear Industry Trends

11.4.2 Stretch Underwear Market Drivers

11.4.3 Stretch Underwear Market Challenges

11.4.4 Stretch Underwear Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Stretch Underwear Distributors

12.3 Stretch Underwear Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”