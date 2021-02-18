Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market 2021 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2027 | Decno Group, Armstrong, Mohawk

“

The report titled Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Stone Plastic Composite Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Stone Plastic Composite Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Decno Group, Armstrong, Mohawk, Mannington Mills, Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring, Zhejiang Oufei New Material, Zhejiang Walrus New Material, Zhejiang Kingdom, Chengdu Luke, Dajulong Kaman, Zhejiang GIMIG Technology, NewBetter Building Materials, Zhengfu Plastic, Zhejiang Qide New Materials, Jiangsu Zhengyoung Flooring, Chenxing

Market Segmentation by Product: Recycled PVC Type

Non-recycled PVC Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Use

Commercial



The Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Stone Plastic Composite Flooring industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market?

Table of Contents:

1 Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Overview

1.1 Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Product Overview

1.2 Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Recycled PVC Type

1.2.2 Non-recycled PVC Type

1.3 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Stone Plastic Composite Flooring as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring by Application

4.1 Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential Use

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Stone Plastic Composite Flooring by Application

4.5.2 Europe Stone Plastic Composite Flooring by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Stone Plastic Composite Flooring by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Stone Plastic Composite Flooring by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Stone Plastic Composite Flooring by Application

5 North America Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Business

10.1 Decno Group

10.1.1 Decno Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Decno Group Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Decno Group Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Decno Group Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Products Offered

10.1.5 Decno Group Recent Developments

10.2 Armstrong

10.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

10.2.2 Armstrong Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Armstrong Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Decno Group Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Products Offered

10.2.5 Armstrong Recent Developments

10.3 Mohawk

10.3.1 Mohawk Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mohawk Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Mohawk Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Mohawk Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Products Offered

10.3.5 Mohawk Recent Developments

10.4 Mannington Mills

10.4.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mannington Mills Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Mannington Mills Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Mannington Mills Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Products Offered

10.4.5 Mannington Mills Recent Developments

10.5 Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring

10.5.1 Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Corporation Information

10.5.2 Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Products Offered

10.5.5 Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Recent Developments

10.6 Zhejiang Oufei New Material

10.6.1 Zhejiang Oufei New Material Corporation Information

10.6.2 Zhejiang Oufei New Material Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Zhejiang Oufei New Material Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Zhejiang Oufei New Material Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Products Offered

10.6.5 Zhejiang Oufei New Material Recent Developments

10.7 Zhejiang Walrus New Material

10.7.1 Zhejiang Walrus New Material Corporation Information

10.7.2 Zhejiang Walrus New Material Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Zhejiang Walrus New Material Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Zhejiang Walrus New Material Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Products Offered

10.7.5 Zhejiang Walrus New Material Recent Developments

10.8 Zhejiang Kingdom

10.8.1 Zhejiang Kingdom Corporation Information

10.8.2 Zhejiang Kingdom Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Zhejiang Kingdom Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Zhejiang Kingdom Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Products Offered

10.8.5 Zhejiang Kingdom Recent Developments

10.9 Chengdu Luke

10.9.1 Chengdu Luke Corporation Information

10.9.2 Chengdu Luke Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Chengdu Luke Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Chengdu Luke Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Products Offered

10.9.5 Chengdu Luke Recent Developments

10.10 Dajulong Kaman

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Dajulong Kaman Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Dajulong Kaman Recent Developments

10.11 Zhejiang GIMIG Technology

10.11.1 Zhejiang GIMIG Technology Corporation Information

10.11.2 Zhejiang GIMIG Technology Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Zhejiang GIMIG Technology Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Zhejiang GIMIG Technology Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Products Offered

10.11.5 Zhejiang GIMIG Technology Recent Developments

10.12 NewBetter Building Materials

10.12.1 NewBetter Building Materials Corporation Information

10.12.2 NewBetter Building Materials Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 NewBetter Building Materials Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 NewBetter Building Materials Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Products Offered

10.12.5 NewBetter Building Materials Recent Developments

10.13 Zhengfu Plastic

10.13.1 Zhengfu Plastic Corporation Information

10.13.2 Zhengfu Plastic Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Zhengfu Plastic Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Zhengfu Plastic Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Products Offered

10.13.5 Zhengfu Plastic Recent Developments

10.14 Zhejiang Qide New Materials

10.14.1 Zhejiang Qide New Materials Corporation Information

10.14.2 Zhejiang Qide New Materials Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Zhejiang Qide New Materials Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Zhejiang Qide New Materials Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Products Offered

10.14.5 Zhejiang Qide New Materials Recent Developments

10.15 Jiangsu Zhengyoung Flooring

10.15.1 Jiangsu Zhengyoung Flooring Corporation Information

10.15.2 Jiangsu Zhengyoung Flooring Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Jiangsu Zhengyoung Flooring Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Jiangsu Zhengyoung Flooring Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Products Offered

10.15.5 Jiangsu Zhengyoung Flooring Recent Developments

10.16 Chenxing

10.16.1 Chenxing Corporation Information

10.16.2 Chenxing Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Chenxing Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Chenxing Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Products Offered

10.16.5 Chenxing Recent Developments

11 Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Industry Trends

11.4.2 Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Drivers

11.4.3 Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”