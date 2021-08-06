A stoma is an artificial opening structure that connects the internal luminal organs, such as the intestine or ureter, and the outside of the body to ensure the discharge of feces or urine. According to its function, it is also called an artificial anus or an artificial bladder. In China’s ostomy care products market, East China has the largest share, accounting for about 29%, followed by North and South China. At present, the major companies in the Chinese market include Coloplast, Hollister, Convade, Ailecon and Braun. The top ten companies in 2019 accounted for more than 96% of the market. Among them, Coloplast has a monopoly in the Chinese market. This report contains market size and forecasts of Stoma and Ostomy Care in United States, including the following market information: United States Stoma and Ostomy Care Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Stoma and Ostomy Care companies in 2020 (%) The global Stoma and Ostomy Care market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The United States Stoma and Ostomy Care market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Stoma and Ostomy Care Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Stoma and Ostomy Care Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Stoma and Ostomy Care Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), One-Piece Pouch, Two-Piece Pouch, Stoma Accessories Products United States Stoma and Ostomy Care Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Stoma and Ostomy Care Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Colostomy, Ileostomy, Urostomy

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Stoma and Ostomy Care revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Stoma and Ostomy Care revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Coloplast, Hollister, Convatec, ALCARE, B. Braun Group, Longterm-Health, WEIHAI JERUI MEDICAL PRODUCTS.,LTD, BAO-Health, Jiangsu Huijinran, Zhende Medical Group

