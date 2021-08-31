Sticky Tape Market Outlook 2021 | Business Development | Research Report 2027 | 3M Company, Holland Manufacturing Co. Inc., Intertape Polymer Group. Inc.

“

The report titled Global Sticky Tape Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sticky Tape market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sticky Tape market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sticky Tape market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sticky Tape market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sticky Tape report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sticky Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sticky Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sticky Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sticky Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sticky Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sticky Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M Company, Holland Manufacturing Co. Inc., Intertape Polymer Group. Inc., Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Loytape Industries SDN.BHD., Papertec, Inc., LPS Industries, LLC, Windmill Tapes & Labels Ltd., Neubronner GmbH & Co., Maxfel S.R.l, ADH TAPE, STA, LLC., Hade Heinrich Dorseifer KG, Abco Kovex, Waterproof Corporation Private Limited, Green Packaging Group, Tesglo Pte. Ltd., Guangdong Yue Hui Polytron Technologies lnc, Packsize, Nitto Denko

Market Segmentation by Product:

Paper Sticky Tape

Fibre Reinforced Tape



Market Segmentation by Application:

Building & Construction

Electricals & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others



The Sticky Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sticky Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sticky Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sticky Tape market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sticky Tape industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sticky Tape market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sticky Tape market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sticky Tape market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sticky Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sticky Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Paper Sticky Tape

1.2.3 Fibre Reinforced Tape

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sticky Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Electricals & Electronics

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sticky Tape Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Sticky Tape Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Sticky Tape Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Sticky Tape, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Sticky Tape Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Sticky Tape Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Sticky Tape Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Sticky Tape Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Sticky Tape Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Sticky Tape Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Sticky Tape Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Sticky Tape Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Sticky Tape Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Sticky Tape Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Sticky Tape Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Sticky Tape Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Sticky Tape Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Sticky Tape Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Sticky Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sticky Tape Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Sticky Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Sticky Tape Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Sticky Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Sticky Tape Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Sticky Tape Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sticky Tape Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Sticky Tape Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Sticky Tape Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Sticky Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Sticky Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Sticky Tape Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Sticky Tape Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Sticky Tape Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Sticky Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Sticky Tape Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Sticky Tape Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sticky Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Sticky Tape Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Sticky Tape Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Sticky Tape Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Sticky Tape Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sticky Tape Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Sticky Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Sticky Tape Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Sticky Tape Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Sticky Tape Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Sticky Tape Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Sticky Tape Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Sticky Tape Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Sticky Tape Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Sticky Tape Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Sticky Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Sticky Tape Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Sticky Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Sticky Tape Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Sticky Tape Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Sticky Tape Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Sticky Tape Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Sticky Tape Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Sticky Tape Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Sticky Tape Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Sticky Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Sticky Tape Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Sticky Tape Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Sticky Tape Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Sticky Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Sticky Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Sticky Tape Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Sticky Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Sticky Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Sticky Tape Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sticky Tape Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Sticky Tape Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Sticky Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Sticky Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Sticky Tape Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Sticky Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Sticky Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Sticky Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Sticky Tape Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Sticky Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Sticky Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Sticky Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sticky Tape Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sticky Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M Company

12.1.1 3M Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3M Company Sticky Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 3M Company Sticky Tape Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Company Recent Development

12.2 Holland Manufacturing Co. Inc.

12.2.1 Holland Manufacturing Co. Inc. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Holland Manufacturing Co. Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Holland Manufacturing Co. Inc. Sticky Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Holland Manufacturing Co. Inc. Sticky Tape Products Offered

12.2.5 Holland Manufacturing Co. Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Intertape Polymer Group. Inc.

12.3.1 Intertape Polymer Group. Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Intertape Polymer Group. Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Intertape Polymer Group. Inc. Sticky Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Intertape Polymer Group. Inc. Sticky Tape Products Offered

12.3.5 Intertape Polymer Group. Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Shurtape Technologies, LLC

12.4.1 Shurtape Technologies, LLC Corporation Information

12.4.2 Shurtape Technologies, LLC Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Shurtape Technologies, LLC Sticky Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Shurtape Technologies, LLC Sticky Tape Products Offered

12.4.5 Shurtape Technologies, LLC Recent Development

12.5 Loytape Industries SDN.BHD.

12.5.1 Loytape Industries SDN.BHD. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Loytape Industries SDN.BHD. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Loytape Industries SDN.BHD. Sticky Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Loytape Industries SDN.BHD. Sticky Tape Products Offered

12.5.5 Loytape Industries SDN.BHD. Recent Development

12.6 Papertec, Inc.

12.6.1 Papertec, Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Papertec, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Papertec, Inc. Sticky Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Papertec, Inc. Sticky Tape Products Offered

12.6.5 Papertec, Inc. Recent Development

12.7 LPS Industries, LLC

12.7.1 LPS Industries, LLC Corporation Information

12.7.2 LPS Industries, LLC Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 LPS Industries, LLC Sticky Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 LPS Industries, LLC Sticky Tape Products Offered

12.7.5 LPS Industries, LLC Recent Development

12.8 Windmill Tapes & Labels Ltd.

12.8.1 Windmill Tapes & Labels Ltd. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Windmill Tapes & Labels Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Windmill Tapes & Labels Ltd. Sticky Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Windmill Tapes & Labels Ltd. Sticky Tape Products Offered

12.8.5 Windmill Tapes & Labels Ltd. Recent Development

12.9 Neubronner GmbH & Co.

12.9.1 Neubronner GmbH & Co. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Neubronner GmbH & Co. Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Neubronner GmbH & Co. Sticky Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Neubronner GmbH & Co. Sticky Tape Products Offered

12.9.5 Neubronner GmbH & Co. Recent Development

12.10 Maxfel S.R.l

12.10.1 Maxfel S.R.l Corporation Information

12.10.2 Maxfel S.R.l Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Maxfel S.R.l Sticky Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Maxfel S.R.l Sticky Tape Products Offered

12.10.5 Maxfel S.R.l Recent Development

12.12 STA, LLC.

12.12.1 STA, LLC. Corporation Information

12.12.2 STA, LLC. Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 STA, LLC. Sticky Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 STA, LLC. Products Offered

12.12.5 STA, LLC. Recent Development

12.13 Hade Heinrich Dorseifer KG

12.13.1 Hade Heinrich Dorseifer KG Corporation Information

12.13.2 Hade Heinrich Dorseifer KG Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Hade Heinrich Dorseifer KG Sticky Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Hade Heinrich Dorseifer KG Products Offered

12.13.5 Hade Heinrich Dorseifer KG Recent Development

12.14 Abco Kovex

12.14.1 Abco Kovex Corporation Information

12.14.2 Abco Kovex Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Abco Kovex Sticky Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Abco Kovex Products Offered

12.14.5 Abco Kovex Recent Development

12.15 Waterproof Corporation Private Limited

12.15.1 Waterproof Corporation Private Limited Corporation Information

12.15.2 Waterproof Corporation Private Limited Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Waterproof Corporation Private Limited Sticky Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Waterproof Corporation Private Limited Products Offered

12.15.5 Waterproof Corporation Private Limited Recent Development

12.16 Green Packaging Group

12.16.1 Green Packaging Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 Green Packaging Group Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Green Packaging Group Sticky Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Green Packaging Group Products Offered

12.16.5 Green Packaging Group Recent Development

12.17 Tesglo Pte. Ltd.

12.17.1 Tesglo Pte. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.17.2 Tesglo Pte. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Tesglo Pte. Ltd. Sticky Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Tesglo Pte. Ltd. Products Offered

12.17.5 Tesglo Pte. Ltd. Recent Development

12.18 Guangdong Yue Hui Polytron Technologies lnc

12.18.1 Guangdong Yue Hui Polytron Technologies lnc Corporation Information

12.18.2 Guangdong Yue Hui Polytron Technologies lnc Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Guangdong Yue Hui Polytron Technologies lnc Sticky Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Guangdong Yue Hui Polytron Technologies lnc Products Offered

12.18.5 Guangdong Yue Hui Polytron Technologies lnc Recent Development

12.19 Packsize

12.19.1 Packsize Corporation Information

12.19.2 Packsize Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Packsize Sticky Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Packsize Products Offered

12.19.5 Packsize Recent Development

12.20 Nitto Denko

12.20.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

12.20.2 Nitto Denko Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Nitto Denko Sticky Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Nitto Denko Products Offered

12.20.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Sticky Tape Industry Trends

13.2 Sticky Tape Market Drivers

13.3 Sticky Tape Market Challenges

13.4 Sticky Tape Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Sticky Tape Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

