Stevia/stevia rebaudiana is a sweetener and sugar substitute extracted from the leaves of the plant species stevia/stevia rebaudiana rebaudiana, native to paraguay. The leaves of the stevia/stevia rebaudiana rebaudiana plant have a refreshing taste, zeroglycemic index, zero calories and zero carbs. This report contains market size and forecasts of Stevia in United States, including the following market information: United States Stevia Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Stevia Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) United States top five Stevia companies in 2020 (%) The global Stevia market size is expected to growth from US$ 554 million in 2020 to US$ 937.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027.

The United States Stevia market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Stevia manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Stevia Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Stevia Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Reb-A Series, STV Series, Glucosyl Stevia, Reb M, Reb D United States Stevia Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Stevia Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Health Care Products, Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Stevia revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Stevia revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Stevia sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Stevia sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Purecircle Limited, Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia, Layn, Zhucheng Haotian, Cargill (Evolva), Sunwin Stevia International, GLG Life Tech, Tate & Lyle, Morita Kagakau Kogyo, Tianjin Jianfeng, Hunan NutraMax, HuZhou LiuYin Biological

