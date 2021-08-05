Steroid-Corticosteroids are a class of steroid hormones that are produced in the adrenal cortex of vertebrates, as well as the synthetic analogues of these hormones. Sumitomo is the largest production manufacturer, its production revenue of global market exceeds 17%.The next is Pfizer and Novartis. This report contains market size and forecasts of Steroid-Corticosteroids in United States, including the following market information: United States Steroid-Corticosteroids Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Steroid-Corticosteroids Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units) United States top five Steroid-Corticosteroids companies in 2020 (%) The global Steroid-Corticosteroids market size is expected to growth from US$ 4533.2 million in 2020 to US$ 5867.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

The United States Steroid-Corticosteroids market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Steroid-Corticosteroids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Steroid-Corticosteroids Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) United States Steroid-Corticosteroids Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Cream, Injection, Others United States Steroid-Corticosteroids Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) United States Steroid-Corticosteroids Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Hospital, Clinic, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Steroid-Corticosteroids revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Steroid-Corticosteroids revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Steroid-Corticosteroids sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units) Key companies Steroid-Corticosteroids sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Sumitomo, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Sanofi, Johnson and Johnson, GSK, AstraZeneca, Cipla

