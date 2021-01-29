Steering Wheel Market Growth And Market Share By 2027ZF TRW, Autoliv, TOYODA GOSEI

Steering wheel is a device in the vehicles to help drivers to control the steering of vehicles. Besides the steering function, steering wheel also can offer assistance functions, such as cruise control, audio system and telephone controls etc. This report mainly covers the applications in Passenger cars and Commercial Vehicles. Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of steering wheel system industry. In recent years, growing China market became an important market of steering wheel. Many foreign manufacturers enter into China by investment and joint venture. At present, a few companies occupy most of steering wheel market. They are TAKATA, ZF TRW, Autoliv, TOYOTA GOSEI and Nihon Plast etc.

Global Steering Wheel Market The global Steering Wheel market size is projected to reach US$ 3587.3 million by 2026, from US$ 3096.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Steering Wheel Scope and Segment Steering Wheel market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steering Wheel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, TAKATA, ZF TRW, Autoliv, TOYODA GOSEI, Nihon Plast, Key Safety Systems, Starion, TRW&Fawer, Zhejiang Fangxiang, Yanfeng, Ningbo Mecai, Fellow, Jiangxi Xingxin, Daimay, Shuangou, Liaoning Jinxing, Yinzhou Yongcheng

Steering Wheel Breakdown Data by Type

Synthetic Plastics, Synthetic Leather, Genuine Leather, Wood, Other

Steering Wheel Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle Regional and Country-level Analysis The Steering Wheel market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Steering Wheel market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Steering Wheel Market Share Analysis

