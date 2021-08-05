Steering Columns System is a device intended primarily for connecting the steering wheel to the steering mechanism or transferring the driver’s input torque from the steering wheel. The steering column consists of a collapsible housing containing a collapsible rotating shaft. The steering column is connected to the input shaft of the steering gear by a flexible joint. This allows the alignment, and reduces the transmission of road shocks back to the driver. Some of the steering columns have an intermediate shaft, which runs at about an oblique angle, from the column to the steering gear. Some manufacturers fit sensors and control units to the steering column, that provide information to steering control modules as part of an electric assisted or 4-wheel steering system. The major players in global Steering Columns System market include Bosch, JTEKT, ThyssenKrupp, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 40% shares of the global market. Europe and China are main markets, they occupy about 50% of the global market. Manually Adjustable Steering Columns is the main type, with a share about 65%. Passenger Vehicle is the main application, which holds a share about 80%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Steering Columns System in United States, including the following market information: United States Steering Columns System Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Steering Columns System Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) United States top five Steering Columns System companies in 2020 (%) The global Steering Columns System market size is expected to growth from US$ 15110 million in 2020 to US$ 17240 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2027.

United States Steering Columns System Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units):

By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units): United States Steering Columns System Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Non-adjustable Steering Columns, Manually Adjustable Steering Columns, Electrically Adjustable Steering Columns United States Steering Columns System Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

United States Steering Columns System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Steering Columns System revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Steering Columns System revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Steering Columns System sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Steering Columns System sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Bosch, JTEKT, Nexteer, ThyssenKrupp, TRW, NSK, Mando, Schaeffler, Continental, Fuji Kiko, Showa, Namyang, Henglong, Coram Group, Yamada

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Steering Columns System market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Steering Columns System market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Steering Columns System markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Steering Columns System market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Steering Columns System market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Steering Columns System market.

