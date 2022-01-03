Steel Wire Rod Market Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2027 | Yonggang, Zhongtian, Citic Steel

“

The report titled Global Steel Wire Rod Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Steel Wire Rod market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Steel Wire Rod market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Steel Wire Rod market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Steel Wire Rod market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Steel Wire Rod report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Steel Wire Rod report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Steel Wire Rod market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Steel Wire Rod market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Steel Wire Rod market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Steel Wire Rod market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Steel Wire Rod market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Yonggang, Zhongtian, Citic Steel, Sangang Minguang, Benxi Beitai, Xingtai Steel, Shajing Steel, Baogang, Yingkou Zhongban, Rongsheng, Hegang, Songshan, Hongchang Gaoxian, Fangda Steel, Wenan Steel, Runzhong Steel

Market Segmentation by Product:

Ordinary Wire Rod

High Carbon Wire Rod

Alloy Wire Rod



Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction Industry

Car Industry

Machinery Industry



The Steel Wire Rod Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Steel Wire Rod market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Steel Wire Rod market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Steel Wire Rod market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Steel Wire Rod industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Steel Wire Rod market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Steel Wire Rod market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Steel Wire Rod market?

Table of Contents:

1 Steel Wire Rod Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Steel Wire Rod

1.2 Steel Wire Rod Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Steel Wire Rod Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Ordinary Wire Rod

1.2.3 High Carbon Wire Rod

1.2.4 Alloy Wire Rod

1.3 Steel Wire Rod Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Steel Wire Rod Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Construction Industry

1.3.3 Car Industry

1.3.4 Machinery Industry

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Steel Wire Rod Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Steel Wire Rod Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Steel Wire Rod Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Steel Wire Rod Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Steel Wire Rod Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Steel Wire Rod Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Steel Wire Rod Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Steel Wire Rod Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Steel Wire Rod Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Steel Wire Rod Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Steel Wire Rod Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Steel Wire Rod Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Steel Wire Rod Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Steel Wire Rod Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Steel Wire Rod Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Steel Wire Rod Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Steel Wire Rod Production

3.4.1 North America Steel Wire Rod Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Steel Wire Rod Production

3.5.1 Europe Steel Wire Rod Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Steel Wire Rod Production

3.6.1 China Steel Wire Rod Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Steel Wire Rod Production

3.7.1 Japan Steel Wire Rod Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Steel Wire Rod Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Steel Wire Rod Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Steel Wire Rod Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Steel Wire Rod Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Steel Wire Rod Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Steel Wire Rod Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Steel Wire Rod Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Steel Wire Rod Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Steel Wire Rod Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Steel Wire Rod Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Steel Wire Rod Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Steel Wire Rod Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Steel Wire Rod Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Yonggang

7.1.1 Yonggang Steel Wire Rod Corporation Information

7.1.2 Yonggang Steel Wire Rod Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Yonggang Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Yonggang Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Yonggang Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Zhongtian

7.2.1 Zhongtian Steel Wire Rod Corporation Information

7.2.2 Zhongtian Steel Wire Rod Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Zhongtian Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Zhongtian Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Zhongtian Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Citic Steel

7.3.1 Citic Steel Steel Wire Rod Corporation Information

7.3.2 Citic Steel Steel Wire Rod Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Citic Steel Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Citic Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Citic Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Sangang Minguang

7.4.1 Sangang Minguang Steel Wire Rod Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sangang Minguang Steel Wire Rod Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Sangang Minguang Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Sangang Minguang Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Sangang Minguang Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Benxi Beitai

7.5.1 Benxi Beitai Steel Wire Rod Corporation Information

7.5.2 Benxi Beitai Steel Wire Rod Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Benxi Beitai Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Benxi Beitai Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Benxi Beitai Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Xingtai Steel

7.6.1 Xingtai Steel Steel Wire Rod Corporation Information

7.6.2 Xingtai Steel Steel Wire Rod Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Xingtai Steel Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Xingtai Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Xingtai Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Shajing Steel

7.7.1 Shajing Steel Steel Wire Rod Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shajing Steel Steel Wire Rod Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Shajing Steel Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Shajing Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Shajing Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Baogang

7.8.1 Baogang Steel Wire Rod Corporation Information

7.8.2 Baogang Steel Wire Rod Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Baogang Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Baogang Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Baogang Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Yingkou Zhongban

7.9.1 Yingkou Zhongban Steel Wire Rod Corporation Information

7.9.2 Yingkou Zhongban Steel Wire Rod Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Yingkou Zhongban Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Yingkou Zhongban Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Yingkou Zhongban Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Rongsheng

7.10.1 Rongsheng Steel Wire Rod Corporation Information

7.10.2 Rongsheng Steel Wire Rod Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Rongsheng Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Rongsheng Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Rongsheng Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Hegang

7.11.1 Hegang Steel Wire Rod Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hegang Steel Wire Rod Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Hegang Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Hegang Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Hegang Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Songshan

7.12.1 Songshan Steel Wire Rod Corporation Information

7.12.2 Songshan Steel Wire Rod Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Songshan Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Songshan Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Songshan Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Hongchang Gaoxian

7.13.1 Hongchang Gaoxian Steel Wire Rod Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hongchang Gaoxian Steel Wire Rod Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Hongchang Gaoxian Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Hongchang Gaoxian Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Hongchang Gaoxian Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Fangda Steel

7.14.1 Fangda Steel Steel Wire Rod Corporation Information

7.14.2 Fangda Steel Steel Wire Rod Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Fangda Steel Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Fangda Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Fangda Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Wenan Steel

7.15.1 Wenan Steel Steel Wire Rod Corporation Information

7.15.2 Wenan Steel Steel Wire Rod Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Wenan Steel Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Wenan Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Wenan Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Runzhong Steel

7.16.1 Runzhong Steel Steel Wire Rod Corporation Information

7.16.2 Runzhong Steel Steel Wire Rod Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Runzhong Steel Steel Wire Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Runzhong Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Runzhong Steel Recent Developments/Updates

8 Steel Wire Rod Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Steel Wire Rod Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Steel Wire Rod

8.4 Steel Wire Rod Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Steel Wire Rod Distributors List

9.3 Steel Wire Rod Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Steel Wire Rod Industry Trends

10.2 Steel Wire Rod Growth Drivers

10.3 Steel Wire Rod Market Challenges

10.4 Steel Wire Rod Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Steel Wire Rod by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Steel Wire Rod Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Steel Wire Rod Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Steel Wire Rod Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Steel Wire Rod Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Steel Wire Rod

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Steel Wire Rod by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Steel Wire Rod by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Steel Wire Rod by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Steel Wire Rod by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Steel Wire Rod by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Steel Wire Rod by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Steel Wire Rod by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Steel Wire Rod by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”