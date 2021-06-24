Steel Wheel Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027|Accuride Corporation, Maxion Wheels Akron, Titan International

Complete study of the global Steel Wheel market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Steel Wheel industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Steel Wheel production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) :

The report has classified the global Steel Wheel industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Steel Wheel manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Steel Wheel industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Steel Wheel industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Enquire Customization in The Report:

What is the growth potential of the Steel Wheel market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Steel Wheel industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Steel Wheel market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Steel Wheel market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Steel Wheel market?

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3350)

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Steel Wheel Market Overview

1.1 Steel Wheel Product Overview

1.2 Steel Wheel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 18-Inch Rim Size

1.2.2 17-Inch Rim Size

1.2.3 16-Inch Rim Size

1.2.4 Less Than 16 Inches Rims

1.3 Global Steel Wheel Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Steel Wheel Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Steel Wheel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Steel Wheel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Steel Wheel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Steel Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Steel Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Steel Wheel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Steel Wheel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Steel Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Steel Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Steel Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Steel Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Steel Wheel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Steel Wheel Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Steel Wheel Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Steel Wheel Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Steel Wheel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Steel Wheel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Steel Wheel Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Steel Wheel Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Steel Wheel as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Steel Wheel Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Steel Wheel Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Steel Wheel Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Steel Wheel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Steel Wheel Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Steel Wheel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Steel Wheel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Steel Wheel Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Steel Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Steel Wheel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Steel Wheel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Steel Wheel Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Steel Wheel by Application

4.1 Steel Wheel Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cars

4.1.2 SUV

4.1.3 Pickup Trucks

4.1.4 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Steel Wheel Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Steel Wheel Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Steel Wheel Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Steel Wheel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Steel Wheel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Steel Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Steel Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Steel Wheel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Steel Wheel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Steel Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Steel Wheel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Steel Wheel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Wheel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Steel Wheel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Wheel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Steel Wheel by Country

5.1 North America Steel Wheel Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Steel Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Steel Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Steel Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Steel Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Steel Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Steel Wheel by Country

6.1 Europe Steel Wheel Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Steel Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Steel Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Steel Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Steel Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Steel Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Steel Wheel by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Wheel Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Wheel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Wheel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Wheel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Wheel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Steel Wheel by Country

8.1 Latin America Steel Wheel Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Steel Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Steel Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Steel Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Steel Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Steel Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Steel Wheel by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Wheel Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Steel Wheel Business

10.1 Accuride Corporation

10.1.1 Accuride Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Accuride Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Accuride Corporation Steel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Accuride Corporation Steel Wheel Products Offered

10.1.5 Accuride Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Maxion Wheels Akron

10.2.1 Maxion Wheels Akron Corporation Information

10.2.2 Maxion Wheels Akron Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Maxion Wheels Akron Steel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Accuride Corporation Steel Wheel Products Offered

10.2.5 Maxion Wheels Akron Recent Development

10.3 Titan International

10.3.1 Titan International Corporation Information

10.3.2 Titan International Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Titan International Steel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Titan International Steel Wheel Products Offered

10.3.5 Titan International Recent Development

10.4 Meritor

10.4.1 Meritor Corporation Information

10.4.2 Meritor Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Meritor Steel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Meritor Steel Wheel Products Offered

10.4.5 Meritor Recent Development

10.5 Topy

10.5.1 Topy Corporation Information

10.5.2 Topy Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Topy Steel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Topy Steel Wheel Products Offered

10.5.5 Topy Recent Development

10.6 Central Motor Wheel

10.6.1 Central Motor Wheel Corporation Information

10.6.2 Central Motor Wheel Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Central Motor Wheel Steel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Central Motor Wheel Steel Wheel Products Offered

10.6.5 Central Motor Wheel Recent Development

10.7 CLN Group

10.7.1 CLN Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 CLN Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 CLN Group Steel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 CLN Group Steel Wheel Products Offered

10.7.5 CLN Group Recent Development

10.8 Mefro Wheels GmbH

10.8.1 Mefro Wheels GmbH Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mefro Wheels GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mefro Wheels GmbH Steel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mefro Wheels GmbH Steel Wheel Products Offered

10.8.5 Mefro Wheels GmbH Recent Development

10.9 Shandong Shengtai

10.9.1 Shandong Shengtai Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shandong Shengtai Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Shandong Shengtai Steel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Shandong Shengtai Steel Wheel Products Offered

10.9.5 Shandong Shengtai Recent Development

10.10 Xingmin Intelligent Transportation Systems

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Steel Wheel Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Xingmin Intelligent Transportation Systems Steel Wheel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Xingmin Intelligent Transportation Systems Recent Development

10.11 Steel Strips Wheel

10.11.1 Steel Strips Wheel Corporation Information

10.11.2 Steel Strips Wheel Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Steel Strips Wheel Steel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Steel Strips Wheel Steel Wheel Products Offered

10.11.5 Steel Strips Wheel Recent Development

10.12 Fastco Canada

10.12.1 Fastco Canada Corporation Information

10.12.2 Fastco Canada Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Fastco Canada Steel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Fastco Canada Steel Wheel Products Offered

10.12.5 Fastco Canada Recent Development

10.13 Alcar Holding

10.13.1 Alcar Holding Corporation Information

10.13.2 Alcar Holding Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Alcar Holding Steel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Alcar Holding Steel Wheel Products Offered

10.13.5 Alcar Holding Recent Development

10.14 Bharat Wheel

10.14.1 Bharat Wheel Corporation Information

10.14.2 Bharat Wheel Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Bharat Wheel Steel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Bharat Wheel Steel Wheel Products Offered

10.14.5 Bharat Wheel Recent Development

10.15 IOCHPE

10.15.1 IOCHPE Corporation Information

10.15.2 IOCHPE Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 IOCHPE Steel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 IOCHPE Steel Wheel Products Offered

10.15.5 IOCHPE Recent Development

10.16 Zhengxing Group

10.16.1 Zhengxing Group Corporation Information

10.16.2 Zhengxing Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Zhengxing Group Steel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Zhengxing Group Steel Wheel Products Offered

10.16.5 Zhengxing Group Recent Development

10.17 Zhejiang Jingu Company

10.17.1 Zhejiang Jingu Company Corporation Information

10.17.2 Zhejiang Jingu Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Zhejiang Jingu Company Steel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Zhejiang Jingu Company Steel Wheel Products Offered

10.17.5 Zhejiang Jingu Company Recent Development

10.18 GKN

10.18.1 GKN Corporation Information

10.18.2 GKN Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 GKN Steel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 GKN Steel Wheel Products Offered

10.18.5 GKN Recent Development

10.19 Changchun Faway Automobile Components

10.19.1 Changchun Faway Automobile Components Corporation Information

10.19.2 Changchun Faway Automobile Components Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Changchun Faway Automobile Components Steel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Changchun Faway Automobile Components Steel Wheel Products Offered

10.19.5 Changchun Faway Automobile Components Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Steel Wheel Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Steel Wheel Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Steel Wheel Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Steel Wheel Distributors

12.3 Steel Wheel Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

City of Industry, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: enquiry@qyresearch.com

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.